HeRitage Honda Civic Type R Car Meet & Show

SoCal Honda enthusiasts celebrate launch of officially-licensed Civic Type R watch by Meister

Dec 18, 2018
We've been begging for a Type R since the Integra Type R was discontinued in 2001. Sixteen years later, Honda granted our wish and we couldn't be happier. The FK8 Civic Type R is a brilliantly engineered machine right out of the box. Powered by a 306hp turbocharged four-cylinder and only available with a six-speed manual, I had the opportunity to borrow a Type R for two weeks last year and it was one of the best driving experiences I've had as an editor. You can confidently take it out on the track and push fast lap times, visit your local canyon roads and have the most fun you've ever had on a weekend, simply drive it to work every day comfortably or, all of the above. Now that the Civic Type R has been available for over a year, it's still one of the few new sports cars I'd go buy tomorrow (if I had $35-40K in my pocket). However, for current Civic Type R owners (and fans), it's exciting to see cool merch popping up, like this limited-edition timepiece from Meister Watches commemorating Honda's flagship performance car.

Heritage civic type r car meet show CTRs Photo 2/33   |   Heritage Civic Type R Car Meet Show Ctrs

Last weekend in City of Industry, Calif, Meister, with the support of Honda and partners like us, Meguiar's, GReddy, and Evasive Motorsport, hosted an intimate car meet to celebrate the launch of the new, officially licensed watch. Meister secured a brand new, empty warehouse, which made for a great venue for the car meet, thanks to a curated display of dope Hondas inside the building. Some heavy hitters came out, including Sportcar Motion's Time Attack Integra Type R, Bisimoto's AWD Civic Wagon, and KW's Integra Type R. The event also featured a panel where some industry experts and builders spoke, as well as collected food and toys for a local charity this holiday season. It was a great day for local Honda enthusiasts, and if this is a sign of good things to come, you can bet you'll be hearing about more dope Honda-backed events and collab merchandise in the near future.

To pick up the latest Honda Civic Type R watch, visit https://www.mstrwatches.com.

Heritage civic type r car meet show honda pro jason civic Photo 9/33   |   Heritage Civic Type R Car Meet Show Honda Pro Jason Civic
Heritage civic type r car meet show bisimoto civic sportcarmotion integra Photo 16/33   |   Heritage Civic Type R Car Meet Show Bisimoto Civic Sportcarmotion Integra
Heritage civic type r car meet show sportcarmotion integra Photo 20/33   |   Heritage Civic Type R Car Meet Show Sportcarmotion Integra
Heritage civic type r car meet show MSTR CTR watches Photo 27/33   |   Heritage Civic Type R Car Meet Show MSTR CTR Watches
HeRitage Honda Civic Type R Car Meet & Show
