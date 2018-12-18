 |   |  HeRitage Honda Civic Type R Car Meet & Show

We've been begging for a Type R since the Integra Type R was discontinued in 2001. Sixteen years later, Honda granted our wish and we couldn't be happier. The FK8 Civic Type R is a brilliantly engineered machine right out of the box. Powered by a 306hp turbocharged four-cylinder and only available with a six-speed manual, I had the opportunity to borrow a Type R for two weeks last year and it was one of the best driving experiences I've had as an editor. You can confidently take it out on the track and push fast lap times, visit your local canyon roads and have the most fun you've ever had on a weekend, simply drive it to work every day comfortably or, all of the above. Now that the Civic Type R has been available for over a year, it's still one of the few new sports cars I'd go buy tomorrow (if I had $35-40K in my pocket). However, for current Civic Type R owners (and fans), it's exciting to see cool merch popping up, like this limited-edition timepiece from Meister Watches commemorating Honda's flagship performance car.