For the past 30 years, the Performance Racing Industry trade show, or PRI as it's more commonly known, has been a highlight for the performance-minded business and media crowd. It was established back in '88 as a means to put performance business owners and buyers under the same roof to interact, show off new product, and with any luck, land some deals during the three-day affair that takes place in Indianapolis, Ind.

Much like the SEMA Show (SEMA coincidentally purchased the trade show in 2012), PRI isn't open to the general public and is intended for business purposes, as well as overall industry parts and services awareness. However, just like the big aftermarket show in Las Vegas, the number of outsiders somehow finding their way into the event has increased dramatically over the years. And with a performance industry that seems to be on the upswing after a lull during some worrisome financial times of years past, the show floor is the most crowded it's ever been during its 31-year run.

For the import market, there were plenty of well known, highly regarded industry figures with booths in place at PRI 2018, including the likes of 4Piston Racing, Hondata, McLeod, AEM Electronics, and others. And though we were trapped in SoCal with freezing temps that dipped all the way down to the high 60s while show-goers in Indy dealt with "slightly" cooler temps around the 20-degree mark, we were able to convince triggerman Jason Reiss to snap some images for us during his visit.

4Piston Racing is becoming a mainstay at PRI, having brought some tasty Honda-related goods last year and returning with an even better spread in 2018.

This nasty combo situated in the Wiseco booth starts with Ramey Racing ductile iron sleeves stuffed with Wiseco pistons and aluminum rods connected to a Winberg crank. Up top, huge 70mm Kinsler ITBs, covered here by a carbon fiber intake, feed 4Piston Racing's new billet CNC cylinder head that features all new valve angles and valve location occupied by Victory titanium valves. The result is a cool 440hp on M1 methanol.

The FK8 Civic Type R still has that new-car smell lingering, and the 4P crew has already spent time dissecting, studying, and testing various parts of the K20C1, and at PRI they had a complete race engine on hand.

Complete, meaning ductile iron sleeves, 4Piston spec JE pistons and custom I-beam rods, Ferrea valves, valve springs, titanium retainers, Full Race V-band turbo adapter with Borg Warner EFR 7163 turbo, a Motec ECU and of course, 4Piston's CNC ported head. All said and done, this set up is worth 550hp.

4Piston also brought out some K-power for the drink. This BF150 outboard engine received the 4P treatment and is overseen by a Motec M130.

Power numbers weren't released but suffice to say that these guys are ready to make some waves (see how I did that? Y'welcome.)

How can you not love a Suzuki Swift with a K-swap and plenty of track miles? We first saw this '90 Swift GT build a few years ago at Gridlife and it looked better than ever at PRI.

If it's performance related, you can bet that that Eibach will be there. For PRI, they displayed a number of spring kits including sport compact, off-road and even dirt series race springs.

Vibrant Performance brought this custom creation to SEMA and PRI that features some of their newly added titanium pieces - the ultimate bachelor pad or man-cave mod?

Photo 17/101 | PRI 2018 Tim Grey Ej Civic Coupe

Photo 19/101 | PRI 2018 Tim Grey All Motor Civic

Tim Grey's all motor EJ coupe was on display at the Pfitzner Performance Gearbox booth fresh off of a personal best of 9.55 @ 143mph during the Import vs. Domestic World Cup Finals about a month prior. Built with a host of high-quality goods from the likes of Ferrea, 4Piston Racing, Precision turbo, Injector Dynamics, and Diamond pistons.

Speaking of Diamond, these Rebel Series K24 slugs are begging for some abuse as they were designed for maximum strength and rated to 1,400hp. They're available for both B- and K-series applications.

DriveShaft Shop showed off their 3.25-inch carbon main driveshaft for the R35 along with their Honda Pro Level axles.

The horror of low blinker fluid? We've all been there before. AEM Electronics' CD5 and CD7 digital dash displays showed up at PRI and if you don't already know, these dynamos deliver a ton of displayable info, user-customizable layouts, and they're able to work with a long list of ECU brands. These days, both units are available in a carbon fiber composite package if you're looking for the lightest option. They even showed off a new version of the CD-5/7 that goes hoodless and without side buttons, making it essentially flat screen, which offers even more installation options.

Wiseco Performance Products had a full array of their latest piston designs on hand including sport compact offerings like the Subaru STI and GT-R stroker pistons. Each uses 2618 forging along with Wiseco's armor plating and armor glide skirt coating.

Photo 30/101 | PRI 2018 Mikie Sorreell Mitsubishi Starion

You've seen Mikie Sorrell's '87 Starion before in the pages of Super Street with its innocent exterior and lethal 1JZ-GTE swap.

Hondata is always quick to jump into the tuning realm with new model Hondas and the 10th generation Civic was no exception. Their FlashPro system is widely used to maximize performance from Honda's boosted Civic family. For PRI they displayed the HKSxEvasive Motorsports CTR dressed in classic HKS livery

McLeod's brought this cutaway that gives you a good look at their Soft Lok system which gives the end-user low static pressure for that light pedal effort and soft clutch engagement. But don't let the name fool you; this setup is intended for racing and has NHRA and IHRA records on its resume. The adjustable spring pressure and counter weights make it customizable for the serious competition build.

This F3 Americas Race car, with its carbon fiber flanks, is powered by Honda's K20C1 from the Civic Type R production vehicle.

When they said "LS swap the world" you probably never imagined Chevy's do-it-all power plant sitting between the shoulders of a Sonic hatchback.