From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |  2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Set-Up Day Pt. 1
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline event coverage

2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Set-Up Day Pt. 1

Japan's very best converge on Tokyo for the most anticipated auto event of the year

Rodrez
Jan 10, 2019
Photographer: David Ishikawa
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 80 Photos

For the last 36 years, Tokyo has hosted one of the most anticipated automotive events in the world with the annual Tokyo Auto Salon, or TAS. An automotive spectacle, the event has fans around the globe looking for inspiration, viewing the latest trends and either accepting or vehemently denying potential new styles and technological offerings.

2019 tokyo auto salon nissan r35 Photo 2/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Nissan R35

While you know of the event due to the amazing imagery that comes from the three-day affair, the focus on the Makuhari Messe show floor is all business. In order to push that monetary interaction, top-level tuning firms, long-standing brands, and even the mom-and-pop shops with ferociously loyal followings bring out their very best to display proudly. That means you get an array of vehicles that offer as much shock and awe as they do genuine "WTF-ery," as you struggle to wrap your head around some of the outside-of-the-box offerings.

2019 tokyo auto salon toyota celica Photo 3/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Toyota Celica

Along with the monumental vehicle display is a full-blown auction, plenty of vendors offering everything automotive-related from hard parts to accessories, apparel, and even video games. Just off-site, at the Zozo Marine Stadium parking lot is the "Riding Shotgun" event that features dozens of new models, custom builds, classic cars and even rally cars that attendees can get a ride in.

2019 tokyo auto salon car Photo 4/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Car

The show doesn't actually open until Friday the 11th, but thanks to Mr. Ishikawa, we were able to get early access and a huge number of photos during the roll-in and set up phase of the 37th annual TAS event and stay tuned, because much more coverage is one the way!

2019 tokyo auto salon toyota supras Photo 5/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Toyota Supras
2019 tokyo auto salon new supra Photo 6/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon New Supra

Supras, both old and new, are already demanding some space at the show

2019 tokyo auto salon shaved vw engine Photo 7/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Shaved Vw Engine
2019 tokyo auto salon blue vw coupe Photo 8/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Blue Vw Coupe

European cars sit shoulder-to-shoulder with native JDM builds, like this ultra-clean V-dub with an immaculate engine bay....

2019 tokyo auto salon carbon fiber porsche Photo 9/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Carbon Fiber Porsche
2019 tokyo auto salon carbon fiber porsche Photo 10/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Carbon Fiber Porsche
2019 tokyo auto salon 4laws porsche Photo 11/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon 4Laws Porsche

...and this carbon-fiber bodied Porsche

2019 tokyo auto salon pie cut exhaust Photo 12/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Pie Cut Exhaust
2019 tokyo auto salon rocker exit exhaust Photo 13/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Rocker Exit Exhaust

The unique exhaust options are pretty much endless at TAS.

2019 tokyo auto salon r35 nissan Photo 14/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon R35 Nissan
2019 tokyo auto salon super gt cars Photo 15/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Super Gt Cars

Racecars are a staple at TAS and this year appears to have more than ever on display, including GT-spec cars, time attack builds and, of course...

2019 tokyo auto salon red s chassis Photo 16/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Red S Chassis
2019 tokyo auto salon s13 Photo 17/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon S13

...drift cars.

2019 tokyo auto salon silver tide van Photo 18/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Silver Tide Van
2019 tokyo auto salon shibata suzuki Photo 19/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Shibata Suzuki

Along with the cars you'll find plenty of vans as well as off-road vehicles that include this monster truck status Suzuki Jimny. Introduced in the '70s, the Jimny is a favorite overseas and word on the street is that Suzuki handed over the keys to number of 2019 Jimny's for tuners to let loose on at this year's show.

2019 tokyo auto salon advan gt wheels Photo 20/80   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Advan Gt Wheels
SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (80)

2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Set-Up Day Pt. 1
Photo /
    2019 tokyo auto salon widebody toyota 86 2019 tokyo auto salon nissan r35 2019 tokyo auto salon toyota celica 2019 tokyo auto salon car 2019 tokyo auto salon toyota supras 2019 tokyo auto salon new supra 2019 tokyo auto salon shaved vw engine 2019 tokyo auto salon blue vw coupe 2019 tokyo auto salon carbon fiber porsche 2019 tokyo auto salon carbon fiber porsche 2019 tokyo auto salon 4laws porsche 2019 tokyo auto salon pie cut exhaust
    2019 tokyo auto salon rocker exit exhaust 2019 tokyo auto salon r35 nissan 2019 tokyo auto salon super gt cars 2019 tokyo auto salon red s chassis 2019 tokyo auto salon s13 2019 tokyo auto salon silver tide van 2019 tokyo auto salon shibata suzuki 2019 tokyo auto salon advan gt wheels 2019 tokyo auto salon advan hakosuka 2019 tokyo auto salon advan truck 2019 tokyo auto salon aston martin 2019 tokyo auto salon audi suv
    2019 tokyo auto salon tesla 2019 tokyo auto salon blue police r35 2019 tokyo auto salon r35 2019 tokyo auto salon carbon fiber intake 2019 tokyo auto salon nissan gtr 2019 tokyo auto salon custom car 2019 tokyo auto salon flared hakosuka 2019 tokyo auto salon lb performance g wagon 2019 tokyo auto salon gazoo racing booth 2019 tokyo auto salon grey audi coupe 2019 tokyo auto salon gtr carbon fiber lip 2019 tokyo auto salon gulf livery lamborghini
    2019 tokyo auto salon hako rear quarter 2019 tokyo auto salon lamborghini color shift paint 2019 tokyo auto salon lb performance lamborghini 2019 tokyo auto salon lb works bmw 2019 tokyo auto salon lexus 2019 tokyo auto salon lexus 2019 tokyo auto salon lexus lc500 2019 tokyo auto salon liberty walk s660 2019 tokyo auto salon lotus 2019 tokyo auto salon mercedes 2019 tokyo auto salon mirrored hood 2019 tokyo auto salon denso supra
    2019 tokyo auto salon mobil 1 sticker 2019 tokyo auto salon modellista 2019 tokyo auto salon novel racing lexus 2019 tokyo auto salon suzuki jimny 2019 tokyo auto salon lamborghini 2019 tokyo auto salon r35 forum engineering r35 2019 tokyo auto salon rolls royce 2019 tokyo auto salon s14 s15 2019 tokyo auto salon slicks 2019 tokyo auto salon racing simulator 2019 tokyo auto salon single seat concept car 2019 tokyo auto salon skyline r31 skyline
    2019 tokyo auto salon mercedes sedan 2019 tokyo auto salon step van 2019 tokyo auto salon smokey nagata 2019 tokyo auto salon subaru hatchback 2019 tokyo auto salon super gt nsx 2019 tokyo auto salon super gt car 2019 tokyo auto salon toyota supra 2019 tokyo auto salon makuhari messe 2019 tokyo auto salon tas racecar 2019 tokyo auto salon te37sl 2019 tokyo auto salon tide minivan 2019 tokyo auto salon top secret booth
    2019 tokyo auto salon toyota 86 2019 tokyo auto salon liberty walk toyota 86 2019 tokyo auto salon toyota 2019 tokyo auto salon toyota racecar 2019 tokyo auto salon toyota supra 2019 tokyo auto salon voltex s2000 2019 tokyo auto salon 350z 2019 tokyo auto salon ferrari
    1 - 12 OF
    By Rodrez
    668 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE EVENT COVERAGE

    SuperStreetOnline
    Like the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas, TAS is sort of a one stop for Japan's aftermarket automotive parts industry
    Bob HernandezJan 11, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Super Street and Toyo Tires launch the 2019 calendar with a massive car meet
    RodrezJan 9, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Once again we accepted the challenge of filling the Honda Center parking lot with tuner cars, and this year we got pretty dang close.
    Bob HernandezJan 8, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    PRI 2018

    With a performance industry that been on the upswing after a lull during recent years, the PRI 2018 seemed to be the biggest it's ever been during its 31-year history.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    Petersen Automotive Japanese Culture Exhibit

    Here's a sneak-peak of the vehicles that have been added to the Petersen Automotive Japanese Culture exhibit.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    2018 LA Auto Show – Performance Euro Car Roundup

    Many of the major debuts worth caring about from the 2018 LA Auto Show were from the likes of BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    SEMA Leftovers - Our Favorite Euros #MTSEMA18

    Check out our favorite Euros the 2018 SEMA Show.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    SEMA Leftovers - 10 Favorite Race Cars #MTSEMA18

    From the Acura Team Penske ARX-05 DPI Prototype to the APR VW Golf RLMS, here are our 10 favorite race cars from SEMA 2018

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    New Products from SEMA 2018 #MTSEMA18

    Check out some of the new products from Seibon Carbon, Greddy, Eibach Springs, LA Sleeve, Hondata, SSR Wheels and Revel USA that were on display at SEMA 2018

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    Toyota and Lexus at SEMA 2018 #MTSEMA18

    Check out what Toyota and Lexus had with them at the 2018 SEMA Show.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP