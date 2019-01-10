 |   |  2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Set-Up Day Pt. 1

For the last 36 years, Tokyo has hosted one of the most anticipated automotive events in the world with the annual Tokyo Auto Salon, or TAS. An automotive spectacle, the event has fans around the globe looking for inspiration, viewing the latest trends and either accepting or vehemently denying potential new styles and technological offerings.

While you know of the event due to the amazing imagery that comes from the three-day affair, the focus on the Makuhari Messe show floor is all business. In order to push that monetary interaction, top-level tuning firms, long-standing brands, and even the mom-and-pop shops with ferociously loyal followings bring out their very best to display proudly. That means you get an array of vehicles that offer as much shock and awe as they do genuine "WTF-ery," as you struggle to wrap your head around some of the outside-of-the-box offerings.

Along with the monumental vehicle display is a full-blown auction, plenty of vendors offering everything automotive-related from hard parts to accessories, apparel, and even video games. Just off-site, at the Zozo Marine Stadium parking lot is the "Riding Shotgun" event that features dozens of new models, custom builds, classic cars and even rally cars that attendees can get a ride in.

The show doesn't actually open until Friday the 11th, but thanks to Mr. Ishikawa, we were able to get early access and a huge number of photos during the roll-in and set up phase of the 37th annual TAS event and stay tuned, because much more coverage is one the way!

Supras, both old and new, are already demanding some space at the show

European cars sit shoulder-to-shoulder with native JDM builds, like this ultra-clean V-dub with an immaculate engine bay....

...and this carbon-fiber bodied Porsche

The unique exhaust options are pretty much endless at TAS.

Racecars are a staple at TAS and this year appears to have more than ever on display, including GT-spec cars, time attack builds and, of course...

...drift cars.

Along with the cars you'll find plenty of vans as well as off-road vehicles that include this monster truck status Suzuki Jimny. Introduced in the '70s, the Jimny is a favorite overseas and word on the street is that Suzuki handed over the keys to number of 2019 Jimny's for tuners to let loose on at this year's show.