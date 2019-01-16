From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |  2019 Tokyo Auto Salon - The Race Cars
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline event coverage

2019 Tokyo Auto Salon - The Race Cars

Shining stars from drift, time attack, touring cars and more at the big show

Jan 16, 2019
Photographer: David Ishikawa
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 64 Photos

Considering how many people are crammed into what is a relatively small amount of real estate, there seems to be almost as many car enthusiasts in Japan per capita as there are in America. In that fellowship we find a fair amount of racing fans just like Stateside, but while we by and large relish going (or watching others go) in circles or straight lines, our JDM brothers and sisters tend to lean toward the winding, and the sideways.

Many of those kinds of athletic Japanese machines were on exhibit on the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon, the country's biggest car show (aka informally as the Japanese SEMA), mostly decked out in carbon fiber and many still rocking battle scars from a season just completed. We had Super GT touring cars, and their JGTC antecedents; Formula DRIFT Japan and D1 GP sliders; Super Formula open wheelers; and sprinklings of time attack, gymkhana, rally, and more. Scroll forth to see some of the race car highlights from the 2019 edition of TAS.

2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Autech GT R Photo 2/64   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Race Cars Autech GT R
2019 tokyo auto salon race cars itasha gt car Photo 3/64   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Race Cars Itasha Gt Car

Touring cars aficionados know Super GT emerged from JGTC, and now the Japanese series is heading into a historic partnership with the European Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) to hold races together, starting with a pair of joint events later this year. Super GT's marquee GT500 Class has always seemingly (but logically) been a stronghold of J OEM brands in the past, but its GT300 category for some time has been featuring European platforms—like the Goodmile Racing AMG GT3 driven by a foursome of hot shoes that includes legendary driver NOB Taniguchi.

2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Denso Supra Photo 4/64   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Race Cars Denso Supra
2019 tokyo auto salon race cars gt500 supra Photo 5/64   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Race Cars Gt500 Supra

The series showed off several entries from its 2018 season, like the Autech Motul and Forum Engineering Nissan GT-Rs, Autobacs and CarGuy Honda NSXs, WedsSport Lexus RC and KeePer Red Bull LC 500, and others. From the past, it's no coincidence we had plenty of Supras flexin', and as if to cement its future in the championship, Toyota rolled out its Gazoo Racing Concept A90.

2019 tokyo auto salon race cars kinokumi audi a5 Photo 6/64   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Race Cars Kinokumi Audi A5
2019 tokyo auto salon race cars kinokumi a5 Photo 7/64   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Race Cars Kinokumi A5

Probably the biggest news out of the drifting world from TAS was the unveiling of the KinoKumi Audi A5 to be driven by Kazuya Iizuka for Formula D Japan. As far as we can tell, this is the first Audi in FD, and like so many cars in the American iteration of the drifting series, this one will sport a GM LS V8 engine swap.

Similar to the way Super GT grew out of JGTC, Super Formula (apparently everything is "super" in Japan) picks up where Formula Nippon left off, becoming the top level of open wheel, single seater racing in the country. These purpose-built cars start off as Dallara SF14 chassis and are outfitted in Yokohama tires and a turbocharged inline-4 cylinder mill from either Honda (employing its HR-417E race motor) or Toyota (using its RI4A power unit).

2019 tokyo auto salon race cars 124 Spider Photo 11/64   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Race Cars 124 Spider
2019 tokyo auto salon race cars HKS Swift Photo 12/64   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Race Cars HKS Swift

Other grip giants in Chiba City for TAS included the HKS 4G63-powered TRB-004 Suzuki Swift, just off recently breaking the FWD track record at Tsukuba in the able hands NOB Taniguchi. Exedy's All Japan Gymkhana Championship-winning Fiat 124 Spider was in its booth, while over in Toyo's corner of the show they had the Flying Lizard McLaren 12C GT3 which did the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in 2018 with a 9:52.748, finishing second in Time Attack 1 class and eighth overall.

2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Toyota Gazoo Racing Lexus LC Photo 13/64   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Race Cars Toyota Gazoo Racing Lexus LC
2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Cusco Yaris Photo 14/64   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Race Cars Cusco Yaris

As sort of already alluded to, Toyota had a big presence at Auto Salon, precipitated by the marketing push for the upcoming release of the 2020 Supra. It was a little weird—or rather, we should probably say even weirder—to see the NASCAR Xfinity Supra demo car in Japan, but decidedly less weird to see the LC F that challenged the 24 Hours of Nurburgring over in the Gazoo racing booth. Plenty of other outfits repped Toyota, too, like Cusco, which featured its AWD Yaris RC built for the 2019 Asia Pacific Rally Championship.

2019 tokyo auto salon race cars nissan GT R Photo 33/64   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Race Cars Nissan GT R
2019 tokyo auto salon race cars HKS 86 Photo 46/64   |   2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Race Cars HKS 86
SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (64)

2019 Tokyo Auto Salon - The Race Cars
Photo /
    2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Mugen open wheeler 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Autech GT R 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars itasha gt car 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Denso Supra 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars gt500 supra 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars kinokumi audi a5 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars kinokumi a5 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Super Formula car 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Super Formula car Calsonic R35 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Super Formula car 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars 124 Spider 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars HKS Swift
    2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Toyota Gazoo Racing Lexus LC 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Cusco Yaris 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars D1 Lights Silvia 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars dixcel m4 gt4 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Flying Lizard MP4 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Forum Engineering Super GT R35 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars GT R 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars JGTC Supra 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars KeePer Super GT Lexus 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Kenwood GT R 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Kyoseki Skyline 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Le Mans Cup prototype car
    2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Mach 5 themed 86 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Mercedes AMG GT3 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars mickey thompson radials 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Motul Autech GT R 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Motul Autech R35 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Mugen Super Formula 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Motul GT R 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars MP4 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars nissan GT R 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars MX 5 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars nascar Supra 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Nismo GT R
    2019 tokyo auto salon race cars NISMO R35 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Nissan Formula e cars 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Formula e car 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Ogura clutch 86 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Ogura Clutch 86 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Oreca LM P2 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Petronas Super GT Evora 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars carbon fiber intake 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Sparco steering wheel 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars HKS 86 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars fuel cell 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Raybrig NSX
    2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Red Bull Super GT Lexus 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Roadster 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Super Formula car steering wheel 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars super gt nsx 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Toyota TS050 Hybrid 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Toyota TS050 Hybrid side mirror 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars UG NSX 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Up Garage NSX front 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars up garage nsx hood vent 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Up Garage NSX 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Valino Team Vertex RC 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Wedssport Super GT Lexus
    2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Xfinity Supra 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars car guy super gt nsx rear three quarter 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars carbon fiber NSX 2019 tokyo auto salon race cars Car Guy Super GT NSX
    1 - 12 OF
    Bob Hernandez
    726 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE EVENT COVERAGE

    SuperStreetOnline
    At this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, some of the heavy hitters of the Japanese restomod world brought out their flagships and, as expected, did not disappoint in the slightest.
    RodrezJan 14, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    It's been 3 days, the final hours upon the 2019 Tokyo Auto Show and beyond the outstanding display of vehicles and booths, the most notable takeaway from this year's show is the sheer number of visitors.
    RodrezJan 14, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Nissan standouts that deserve a closer look on Day 2 of the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon
    RodrezJan 12, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    Tokyo Auto Salon 2019 - Day 1

    Check out all the highlights form day 1 of the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Set-Up Day Pt. 2

    Get another glimpse at the chaos that is set-up day at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Set-Up Day Pt. 1

    The 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon might not be open to the public yet but luckily we were able to get some early access to check out the roll-in and set ups.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    The 4th Annual Super Street SEMA Ultimate Award #MTSEMA2018

    Meet Sam and RJ's picks for the 4th annual Super Street SEMA Ultimate awards.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    HeRitage Honda Civic Type R Car Meet & Show

    Meister celebrates the launch of their new, officially licensed CTR watch with SoCal Honda enthusiasts at their HeRitage Honda Civic Type R Car Meet & Show

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    PRI 2018

    With a performance industry that been on the upswing after a lull during recent years, the PRI 2018 seemed to be the biggest it's ever been during its 31-year history.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    Petersen Automotive Japanese Culture Exhibit

    Here's a sneak-peak of the vehicles that have been added to the Petersen Automotive Japanese Culture exhibit.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP