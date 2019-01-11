From the Editors of…

 Tokyo Auto Salon 2019 - Day 1
Tokyo Auto Salon 2019 - Day 1

The floodgates open and we dig back into Japan's biggest show of the year

Rodrez
Jan 11, 2019
Photographer: David Ishikawa
The doors are officially open and crowds storming the carpet of the Makuhari Messe International Convention Complex for the 37th Tokyo Auto Salon. With a hectic vibe on the previous day during set up, the 426 exhibitors and almost 1,000 display vehicles are positioned, shined up, and ready for a billion camera clicks during the three-day show.
Part 1
Part 2

Freestyle truck slammed Photo 2/116   |   Freestyle Truck Slammed

If you had a chance to swipe through our set up day gallery then you realize just how diverse the vehicle selection actually is. Run into a group of Autobacs Super GT cars and just a few feet away you're greeted by a hand-engraved step van with 5-foot exhaust extensions or a fully built, time attack-ready R34 with carbon fiber aero and an impossibly low ride height, or a micro-sized off-road vehicle turned monster truck. The point being, it's all right here at TAS.

With that said, here's a dive into what we found during Day 1 of the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon

Hks suzuki swift trb Photo 3/116   |   Hks Suzuki Swift Trb
Hks trb 04 swift Photo 4/116   |   Hks Trb 04 Swift

At first glance you're thinking C-HR, HR-V, or some other three-letter, micro crossover thingy, but no, this little demon is HKS' TRB-004 Suzuki Swift. We saw it at TAS last year dressed in red but since then, it's been converted to a matte black finish with some of its carbon fiber exposed and, oh yeah, last month it went head and broke the FWD Tsukuba track record with NOB Taniguchi at the wheel. Armed with a 4G63 swap, sequential gearbox, and center-seat configuration, this little guy means business.

Voltex s2000 vented hood Photo 5/116   |   Voltex S2000 Vented Hood
Carbon fiber voltex diffuser Photo 6/116   |   Carbon Fiber Voltex Diffuser

We took at look at Evasive Motorsports' Voltex-equipped time attack S2000 at SEMA a few months ago but in Tokyo, Voltex themselves have their version on display.

Honda s2000 voltex wing Photo 7/116   |   Honda S2000 Voltex Wing
Volk racing te37 Photo 8/116   |   Volk Racing Te37

Draped in fresh white paint offset by large helpings of dry carbon aero, a Mugen top, and time attack themed TE37SAGA, this car oozes bad-assery, even at rest on the TAS show floor.

R31 house skyline bay Photo 9/116   |   R31 House Skyline Bay
Skyline r31 house Photo 10/116   |   Skyline R31 House

What can we really say about R31 House other than they can do absolutely no wrong with this chassis: amazing build, ultra-clean engine bay, power, performance,AND aesthetic. They win.

Audi r8 shark livery Photo 11/116   |   Audi R8 Shark Livery
Audi r8 interior Photo 12/116   |   Audi R8 Interior

The wild paint on the exterior of this Audi R8 is actually a vinyl-like spray from the folks at Rubber Dip Japan. Built by Custom Carshop Jetstroke, it sits on 19in Messer ME09-1 wheels and carries some unique custom aluminum seats. The military theme ties into Alpha Industries, a military outerwear apparel fashion brand.

Rocket bunny rx7 fc Photo 13/116   |   Rocket Bunny Rx7 Fc
Fc rx7 rear rocket bunny Photo 14/116   |   Fc Rx7 Rear Rocket Bunny

While the crew over at GReddy Performance Products was building their clean white FC chassis RX-7 with the latest Pandem aero treatment and landing on the cover of Super Street, the folks in Japan were putting together their version, complete with an almost florescent paint treatment.

Bn sports s15 Photo 15/116   |   Bn Sports S15
Nissan silvia bn sports Photo 16/116   |   Nissan Silvia Bn Sports

In the BN Sports booth we found this candy-colored S-chassis with an aggressive aero treatment.

Bn sports wide fender s15 Photo 17/116   |   Bn Sports Wide Fender S15

From the vented hood to the louvered and bulbous fender treatment, the BN Sports S15 drew in plenty of eyes.

Mugen robot Photo 18/116   |   Mugen Robot

You have an old set of Mugen RnR wheels, but do you have a 7-foot Mugen transformer?

All trac celica Photo 19/116   |   All Trac Celica
Mcrae subaru rally Photo 20/116   |   Mcrae Subaru Rally

Yup, we know, you had them in your Gran Turismo garage - same here.

Pandem mercedes sedan Photo 21/116   |   Pandem Mercedes Sedan

Kei Miura of Rocket Bunny fame standing alongside some of his handiwork in this widened Mercedes sedan

Tokyo Auto Salon 2019 - Day 1
    MORE EVENT COVERAGE

    SuperStreetOnline
    Like the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas, TAS is sort of a one stop for Japan's aftermarket automotive parts industry
    Bob HernandezJan 11, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Tokyo Auto Salon doesn't actually open until Friday the 11th, but thanks to David Ishikawa, we were able to get a sneak-peek at the roll in and setup.
    RodrezJan 10, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Super Street and Toyo Tires launch the 2019 calendar with a massive car meet
    RodrezJan 9, 2019
