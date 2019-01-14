 |   |  Tokyo Auto Salon 2019 - Day 3

It's been three days, the final hours upon the 2019 Tokyo Auto Show and beyond the outstanding display of vehicles and booths, the most notable takeaway from this year's show is the sheer number of visitors.

TAS is always busy, especially on the last day, but this year, it seemed all three days were absolutely packed. The same can be said for SEMA 2018, back in November, and we're hopeful that it's simply a sign of a market poised for even more business with more interested parties which, in turn, means more parts development, technological progression and parts availability.

Being that this is the last part of our overall coverage from the show, if you're an RX-7 or rotary fan, we've saved the best for last. Always a staple at TAS, the FD3S crowd certainly delivered.

We have a few more articles based on specific cars that warranted a quick video edit which will roll out over the next week. Until then, enjoy the day 3 gallery from TAS!

The new era is upon is, solidified by Toyota's long lead to release an all-new generation Supra. For better or worse, it's set to finally debut this week while you struggle to wrap your head around a Supra without a left pedal in its cabin.

For longtime Supra fans, however, the MkIV will forever represent the name most proudly and Varis' Hurtling Solid and Joker brand offers one of the more recent aero kits for the '90s hero, seen here on TE37SAGA. We took a deeper dive into the aero last year

Along with the Skyline and Supra expectations held by TAS showgoers, Mazda's legendary RX-7, especially in FD3S trim, always makes a strong showing at the annual affair.

This duo from RS Pantera featured matching paint and the version in the distance is fitted with a naturally aspirated 3-Rotor while the one closest is powered by a twin turbo 13B. Both are immaculate.

This RE Amemiya X-Response7 build appeared last year at TAS and still managed to draw plenty of eyes. Its widebody, said to be inspired by Super GT cars, adds 50mm of width with strategic vents and body creases throughout.

White paint and black aero additions offer definitive contrast to the body of this RE creation that sits on Enkei RS50RR and is motivated by 3-rotor, 20B power.

Another RE Amemiya car using the same aero and wheel combo, but this time slathered in bright green paint.

The RX-8 isn't nearly as popular as its older brother but didn't stop Leg Sport from bringing their demo car to display. Well known as being an absolute handling monster, it features WedsSport wheels, Leg Motor Sport widened aero, rear wing, vented hood and their front bumper with lower body carbon splitters.

13B power is used to help this delivery vehicle get the job done.

A few years ago, while in Japan, we paid a visit to Car Modify Wonder, to check out the shop, a little behind the scenes, and get a closer look at their S13 (seen in the background) This year it was joined by this S14, in matching red with their aero lineup attached.

