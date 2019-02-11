From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

 Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Pt I
Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Pt I

Japan's vehicle customization mega-show

Rodrez
Feb 11, 2019
Photographer: David Ishikawa
Entering the month of February means two things. First, time is flying by and before we know it, it'll be summer again. Second, it means that SEMA, PRI, Tokyo Auto Salon and Detroit Auto Show are all in the rear view mirror, leaving just one big industry show to cover: Osaka Auto Messe.

OAM, now in its 23rd year of operation, is dedicated to car customization and is an all-inclusive affair, which means you're bound to run into cambered out, air suspension-equipped, widebody Japanese, European and exotic builds in the same hall as purebred race cars. Throw in an eclectic mix of wild body converted trucks and off-road vehicles, motorcycles and more, and you begin to understand that this event is an open forum for creativity and industry trends.

Extreme offset and camber settings that flirt with hovercraft status seemed to have slightly slowed though modified wheel arches, whether with complete replacement or by way of flared extensions, continue to dominate the show floors around the globe and OAM is no exception.

Foot traffic during the 3-day affair continues to increase and the attendance numbers, now well above 200,000, is yet another sign of the booming aftermarket industry. Events like this, along with SEMA and Tokyo Auto Salon, are crucial for tracking overall industry interest and forecasting potential business for aftermarket parts manufacturers each year.

Osaka auto messe 2019 blancpain lamborghini Photo 2/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Blancpain Lamborghini
Osaka auto messe 2019 blancpain lamborghini super trofeo Photo 3/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Blancpain Lamborghini Super Trofeo
Osaka auto messe 2019 blancpain lamborghini Photo 4/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Blancpain Lamborghini

Beyond creating some of the most magnificent wrist accessories on earth, Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Blancpain also puts quite a bit of time, money, and effort into sponsoring motorsport series, which is why you'll find multiple logos tossed on this matte grey monster.

Osaka auto messe 2019 ferrari maranello Photo 5/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Ferrari Maranello
Osaka auto messe 2019 kamui produce ferrari maranello Photo 6/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Kamui Produce Ferrari Maranello
Osaka auto messe 2019 ferrari maranello cabin Photo 7/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Ferrari Maranello Cabin
Osaka auto messe 2019 nissan vr38 swap Photo 8/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Nissan Vr38 Swap

When Ryan Tuerck fired up his Ferrari F136-powered Toyota 86, everyone lost their minds. For 2019, however, this green Ferrari Maranello stole the spotlight - spotted at OAM sporting a space-saving Nissan VR38 swap that looks close to completion.

Osaka auto messe 2019 nissan skyline Photo 9/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Nissan Skyline
Osaka auto messe 2019 nissan skyline Photo 10/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Nissan Skyline

If you appreciate a meticulous restomod, then the following three might be just what you're looking for. First up, a Hakosuka with color matched flares, roll bar, and Chevlon Racing S1C rollers.

Osaka auto messe 2019 kenmeri skyline gtr Photo 11/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Kenmeri Skyline Gtr
Osaka auto messe 2019 kenmeri skyline Photo 12/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Kenmeri Skyline

This "Ken and Mary" GT-R was given the same paint treatment as the Hako though it sports natural black flares while the interior is more factory-restored. Also on Chevlon Racing wheels, the S1C model that both cars use look essentially identical to Chevlon's S1N wheel - differentiated by the S1C's lug nut hiding center cap and cover.

Osaka auto messe 2019 2000gt es skyline Photo 13/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 2000Gt Es Skyline
Osaka auto messe 2019 datsun 2000gt es skyline Photo 14/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Datsun 2000Gt Es Skyline
Osaka auto messe 2019 datsun skyline Photo 15/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Datsun Skyline

We haven't seen too many 2000 GT ES Skylines and if we had to pick one to represent that generation, this would no doubt be it. Custom taillights and rear wing, gloss black flares, vented fenders and hood along with a set of Longchamps make for an incredible combo.

Osaka auto messe 2019 trd toyota supra Photo 16/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Trd Toyota Supra

The most talked about chassis of 2018 and 2019, we can't recall a more heated discussion about a new model since the Civic Type R was introduced a few years ago. Love it or hate, the Supra name has been revived and hits dealerships this year, giving people the chance to go nuts on social media.

Osaka auto messe 2019 corazon subaru Photo 17/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Corazon Subaru
Osaka auto messe 2019 corazon subaru Photo 18/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Corazon Subaru

Subaru parts maker Corazon displayed widened STi that featured their brakes, trunk spoiler, taillights, hood scoop, front grill and more.

Osaka auto messe 2019 ferrari california mercedes g class Photo 19/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Ferrari California Mercedes G Class

You keep hearing that TE37s look good on anything but you never expected to catch them under the rather pricey fenders of a Ferrari California. Designed by Pininfarina S.p.A, the California model was intended to attract new Ferrari buyers and actually featured a higher ride height than other Ferrari models. That height has been knocked down considerably by now.

Osaka auto messe 2019 mercedes g class Photo 20/68   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Mercedes G Class

And even if you did see the Ferrari/TE thing happening, there's no way you could've imagined they'd be filling the wheel wells of a Mercedes G-Class.

SuperStreetOnline

Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Pt I
    MORE EVENT COVERAGE

    SuperStreetOnline
    In advance of Round 1 on March 2nd, The Drift League held its Tech Day at MotoIQ headquarters to give drivers a chance to get competition vehicle scrutineering out of the way instead of doing it onsite at the opener
    Bob HernandezFeb 13, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    There were Hondas on deck at Tokyo Auto Salon, but Osaka Auto Messe has a way of highlighting some of the older chassis—the classic chassis—the ones you and I love seeing built.
    RodrezFeb 12, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    An event as inclusive as it gets
    RodrezFeb 11, 2019
