From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  Honda Fest Thailand 2019
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
Honda Tuning event coverage

Honda Fest Thailand 2019

Thailand starts the year strong with over 800 fellow Honda enthusiasts

Rodrez
Feb 1, 2019
Photographer: Streetmetal
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 74 Photos

It's only January and Thailand is already producing some Honda-heavy events that are sure to set the tone for 2019. On January 26th, Thailand's first ever Honda Fest Meet took place after being carefully planned and organized with some help from the folks at Honda Knight. You might remember that name from 2018 when we ran a story on their Honda Day event, which revolved around a full day of drag racing action with over 200 Hondas going head-to-head on the strip in an effort that ran well into the night.

Honda fest thailand 2019 Photo 2/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019

The idea behind Honda Fest Thailand is to gather as many Honda enthusiasts in the place as possible, and for their first attempt, the staggering 800-plus registered vehicles was a great way to kick things off.

Honda fest thailand 2019 ek9 civic type r Photo 3/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Ek9 Civic Type R

Unofficially the largest event in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), it was open to all Honda makes and models, and being that we're talking about Thailand here, a large variety of Hondas, both old and new, all motor and turbo, street, show and race ready, filled the parking lot at Nong Nooch Garden - a tropical botanical garden collection in the city of Pattaya, a province in the eastern Gulf of Thailand.

Honda fest thailand 2019 hybrid racing k20 fuel rail Photo 4/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Hybrid Racing K20 Fuel Rail

Sifting through the gallery, you'll quickly notice just how much custom fab fills the engine bays of these cars, and much of that is a result of Thai creativity, but also the fact that shop labor and materials seem to be very affordable in the region, which translates to the extensive use of pie-cut piping, titanium bits, and one-off pieces that can be seen on countless builds.

With the success of the first ever Honda Fest, the group is expected to come back for another round and it further solidifies just how eager Thailand's Honda enthusiast community is to support local events.

Honda fest thailand 2019 k series swapped crx Photo 5/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 K Series Swapped Crx

Updated classics, like this CRX that now sports K-power in its reworked engine bay, can be found throughout the region.

Honda fest thailand 2019 eg civic Photo 6/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Eg Civic

Plenty of Japanese street and circuit style being adapted with this EG that's been stripped down considerably inside prior to a cage being installed and additional weight being pulled with a set of carbon fiber doors. The mismatched wheels wrapped in chalked Advan tires continue the theme.

Honda fest thailand 2019 ls swapped civic Photo 7/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Ls Swapped Civic
Honda fest thailand 2019 widebody civic Photo 8/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Widebody Civic
Honda fest thailand 2019 ls swapped civic Photo 9/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Ls Swapped Civic

We've come to expect wild swaps and outside the box builds from Thailand, but we never expected to see an LS-powered, RWD Civic EG doing burnouts during Honda Fest.

Honda fest thailand 2019 monster garage integra Photo 10/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Monster Garage Integra

Last year we featured this Monster Fixed Garage Integra sedan

Honda fest thailand 2019 monster garage dc5 Photo 11/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Monster Garage Dc5
Honda fest thailand 2019 monster garage civic sedan Photo 12/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Monster Garage Civic Sedan

And for Honda Fest, a DC5 Integra and Civic sedan joined the party. All share the same paint code and rely on Barramundi wheels for a striking combination.

Honda fest thailand 2019 f series swapped civic Photo 13/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 F Series Swapped Civic

With custom mounts and additional support on each side of the bay, this 6th gen. Civic owner opted for F20C power with a rear-wheel drive conversion.

Honda fest thailand 2019 turbo k20 civic dragcar Photo 14/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Turbo K20 Civic Dragcar
Honda fest thailand 2019 projay b series intake manifold Photo 15/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Projay B Series Intake Manifold
Honda fest thailand 2019 k20 swapped Photo 16/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 K20 Swapped

There's no shortage of purpose-built drag cars in Thailand. Some take the fully built, high-compression, all motor route, while others opt for big boost.

Honda fest thailand 2019 k20 swapped 7th gen civic Photo 17/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 K20 Swapped 7Th Gen Civic

We don't come across a large number of 7th gen. Civic builds, so this bright red sedan was a treat. Bronze TE37s wrapped in aggressive Toyo rubber help control the ITB K20 power under its hood.

Honda fest thailand 2019 spoon sports s2000 Photo 18/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Spoon Sports S2000
Honda fest thailand 2019 spoon sports exhaust Photo 19/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Spoon Sports Exhaust

Spoon Sports themed S2K, complete with the brand's front and rear bumper, rear diffuser, and 3DGT wing, modified Mooncraft hardtop, and quadruple N1 canister exhaust

Honda fest thailand 2019 dc5 integra type r Photo 29/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Dc5 Integra Type R
Honda fest thailand 2019 mugen mf10 wheels Photo 42/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Mugen Mf10 Wheels
Honda fest thailand 2019 air inlet Photo 52/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Air Inlet
Honda fest thailand 2019 10th generation civic Photo 65/74   |   Honda Fest Thailand 2019 10Th Generation Civic
SHARE ARTICLE
Honda Tuning

PHOTO GALLERY (74)

Honda Fest Thailand 2019
Photo /
    Honda fest thailand 2019 primo civic eg Honda fest thailand 2019 Honda fest thailand 2019 ek9 civic type r Honda fest thailand 2019 hybrid racing k20 fuel rail Honda fest thailand 2019 k series swapped crx Honda fest thailand 2019 eg civic Honda fest thailand 2019 ls swapped civic Honda fest thailand 2019 widebody civic Honda fest thailand 2019 ls swapped civic Honda fest thailand 2019 monster garage integra Honda fest thailand 2019 monster garage dc5 Honda fest thailand 2019 monster garage civic sedan
    Honda fest thailand 2019 f series swapped civic Honda fest thailand 2019 turbo k20 civic dragcar Honda fest thailand 2019 projay b series intake manifold Honda fest thailand 2019 k20 swapped Honda fest thailand 2019 k20 swapped 7th gen civic Honda fest thailand 2019 spoon sports s2000 Honda fest thailand 2019 spoon sports exhaust Honda fest thailand 2019 1st gen honda integra Honda fest thailand 2019 6th gen civic sedan Honda fest thailand 2019 ap1 honda s2000 Honda fest thailand 2019 carbon fiber s2000 Honda fest thailand 2019 drag civic
    Honda fest thailand 2019 civic Honda fest thailand 2019 eg civic Honda fest thailand 2019 airwalker ek civic Honda fest thailand 2019 miracle x bar Honda fest thailand 2019 dc5 integra type r Honda fest thailand 2019 ce28 wheels Honda fest thailand 2019 drag civic Honda fest thailand 2019 one piece civic front end Honda fest thailand 2019 true vision civic Honda fest thailand 2019 crx sir Honda fest thailand 2019 spoon sports sw388 Honda fest thailand 2019 dc2 integra
    Honda fest thailand 2019 dc5 ITR Honda fest thailand 2019 d series sohc engine Honda fest thailand 2019 ea civic hatchback Honda fest thailand 2019 ef civic hatchback Honda fest thailand 2019 ek9 honda civic type rs Honda fest thailand 2019 mugen mf10 wheels Honda fest thailand 2019 ep3 civic hatchback Honda fest thailand 2019 frontline fab billet valvecover Honda fest thailand 2019 ep3 type r Honda fest thailand 2019 honda crossover Honda fest thailand 2019 gold valvecover Honda fest thailand 2019 honda city
    Honda fest thailand 2019 eg honda civic Honda fest thailand 2019 ek honda civic Honda fest thailand 2019 honda crx sir Honda fest thailand 2019 air inlet Honda fest thailand 2019 honda exo car Honda fest thailand 2019 honda exo car Honda fest thailand 2019 Honda fest thailand 2019 honda integra type r Honda fest thailand 2019 acrylic hood Honda fest thailand 2019 carbon fiber grille Honda fest thailand 2019 spoon sports honda jazz Honda fest thailand 2019 honda knight booth
    Honda fest thailand 2019 honda nsx Honda fest thailand 2019 honda nsx Honda fest thailand 2019 honda prelude Honda fest thailand 2019 honda sedan Honda fest thailand 2019 10th generation civic Honda fest thailand 2019 honda van Honda fest thailand 2019 hydro dipped wheel Honda fest thailand 2019 k20 swapped ef civic Honda fest thailand 2019 monza shop honda insight Honda fest thailand 2019 mugen cf48 Honda fest thailand 2019 carbon fiber NSX Honda fest thailand 2019 pandem civic hatchback
    Honda fest thailand 2019 die cast CTR Honda fest thailand 2019 third gen prelude
    1 - 12 OF
    By Rodrez
    681 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE EVENT COVERAGE

    Honda Tuning
    Representing an interesting period in the import world, both mechanically and aesthetically.
    RodrezJan 24, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    Paying homage to all the classic cars of the pre-2000s
    RodrezJan 23, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    These project cars are built and intended for the track with all track-ready parts, but until recently they were missing the most important part: track-driving experience.
    Sam DuJan 22, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    Honda Tuning event coverage
    Toyo Tires x SS 2019 Calendar Launch Meet - Part 1: Roll In

    Super Street returns to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California for the Toyo Tires x SS 2019 SoCal calendar launch meet.

    Honda Tuning event coverage
    Winter Drive 2018

    The Purist Group give back to the community by collecting over 10,000 toys and filling 1,500 backpacks for needy children at their 2018 Winter Drive

    Honda Tuning event coverage
    StanceNation SoCal 2018

    StanceNation, the purveyors of wheel poke and tuck, and promoters of the science of flush take over the OC Fairgrounds for their 2018 SoCal show.

    Honda Tuning event coverage
    Thailand Skyline Club Meet 2018

    Despite experiencing a monsoon-level flash storm the 2018 Thailand Skyline Club Meet still went on showing the world how much the people of Thailand love the Nissan Skyline.

    Honda Tuning event coverage
    Tuner Evolution Chicago 2018

    Tuner Evolution Chicago 2018 takes over the Schaumburg Convention Center for a unique indoor-outdoor event activation

    Honda Tuning event coverage
    10 Best from Sevenstock 21

    Check out our top 10 highlights from the 21st edition of the world's largest gathering of rotary Mazdas, Sevenstock

    Honda Tuning event coverage
    Rays Tribute Meet 2018

    Check out the highlights from the 2018 Rays Tribute Meet, an event dedicated to one of the most popular wheel manufacturer in the world.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP