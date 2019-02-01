It's only January and Thailand is already producing some Honda-heavy events that are sure to set the tone for 2019. On January 26th, Thailand's first ever Honda Fest Meet took place after being carefully planned and organized with some help from the folks at Honda Knight. You might remember that name from 2018 when we ran a story on their Honda Day event, which revolved around a full day of drag racing action with over 200 Hondas going head-to-head on the strip in an effort that ran well into the night.

The idea behind Honda Fest Thailand is to gather as many Honda enthusiasts in the place as possible, and for their first attempt, the staggering 800-plus registered vehicles was a great way to kick things off.

Photo 3/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Ek9 Civic Type R

Unofficially the largest event in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), it was open to all Honda makes and models, and being that we're talking about Thailand here, a large variety of Hondas, both old and new, all motor and turbo, street, show and race ready, filled the parking lot at Nong Nooch Garden - a tropical botanical garden collection in the city of Pattaya, a province in the eastern Gulf of Thailand.

Photo 4/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Hybrid Racing K20 Fuel Rail

Sifting through the gallery, you'll quickly notice just how much custom fab fills the engine bays of these cars, and much of that is a result of Thai creativity, but also the fact that shop labor and materials seem to be very affordable in the region, which translates to the extensive use of pie-cut piping, titanium bits, and one-off pieces that can be seen on countless builds.

With the success of the first ever Honda Fest, the group is expected to come back for another round and it further solidifies just how eager Thailand's Honda enthusiast community is to support local events.

Photo 5/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 K Series Swapped Crx

Updated classics, like this CRX that now sports K-power in its reworked engine bay, can be found throughout the region.

Photo 6/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Eg Civic

Plenty of Japanese street and circuit style being adapted with this EG that's been stripped down considerably inside prior to a cage being installed and additional weight being pulled with a set of carbon fiber doors. The mismatched wheels wrapped in chalked Advan tires continue the theme.

Photo 7/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Ls Swapped Civic

Photo 8/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Widebody Civic

Photo 9/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Ls Swapped Civic

We've come to expect wild swaps and outside the box builds from Thailand, but we never expected to see an LS-powered, RWD Civic EG doing burnouts during Honda Fest.

Photo 10/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Monster Garage Integra

Last year we featured this Monster Fixed Garage Integra sedan

Photo 11/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Monster Garage Dc5

Photo 12/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Monster Garage Civic Sedan

And for Honda Fest, a DC5 Integra and Civic sedan joined the party. All share the same paint code and rely on Barramundi wheels for a striking combination.

Photo 13/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 F Series Swapped Civic

With custom mounts and additional support on each side of the bay, this 6th gen. Civic owner opted for F20C power with a rear-wheel drive conversion.

Photo 14/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Turbo K20 Civic Dragcar

Photo 15/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Projay B Series Intake Manifold

Photo 16/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 K20 Swapped

There's no shortage of purpose-built drag cars in Thailand. Some take the fully built, high-compression, all motor route, while others opt for big boost.

Photo 17/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 K20 Swapped 7Th Gen Civic

We don't come across a large number of 7th gen. Civic builds, so this bright red sedan was a treat. Bronze TE37s wrapped in aggressive Toyo rubber help control the ITB K20 power under its hood.

Photo 18/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Spoon Sports S2000

Photo 19/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Spoon Sports Exhaust

Spoon Sports themed S2K, complete with the brand's front and rear bumper, rear diffuser, and 3DGT wing, modified Mooncraft hardtop, and quadruple N1 canister exhaust

Photo 29/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Dc5 Integra Type R

Photo 42/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Mugen Mf10 Wheels

Photo 52/74 | Honda Fest Thailand 2019 Air Inlet