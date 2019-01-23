From the Editors of…

The Throwback Meet II - Celebrating the Golden Era

Variety is the name of the game at the second annual Throwback meet

Rodrez
Jan 23, 2019
View Photo Gallery | 77 Photos

Avid readers of Super Street are well aware of just how popular the cars of the '90s really are. With iconic figures like Toyota's MkIV Supra and Mazda's FD3S RX-7, as well as more entry-level chassis, like fourth through sixth generation Civic hatchbacks and various S-chassis offerings—the '90s were packed with solid build foundations that are still highly sought after. The decades prior carried a number of iconic chassis that, though not always thought of when one considers a restomod build-up, still carry quite a bit of weight among those in the know. The Throwback meet was created to pay homage to all of the above.

Throwback meet II eibach springs corona HQ Photo 2/77   |   Throwback Meet II Eibach Springs Corona HQ

Now in its second consecutive year, the Throwback Meet is open to all import and European makes and models, as long as they're produced prior to the year 2000 cutoff. Held in the world-famous Eibach HQ in Corona, Calif., spaces are limited to just 200 cars, something that may change as the event continues to pick up steam in the coming years. The idea is to get as much variety pulling into the lot as possible for an experience that offers something you might not normally be accustomed to.

Throwback meet II gc8 subaru Photo 3/77   |   Throwback Meet II Gc8 Subaru

After a weeklong downpour, the Sunday event offered no rain and mid 70-degree temps—a far cry from the sweltering heat that often accompanies the inland empire region. As the gate slid open at 10a.m., as promised, a large variety of cars began their careful ascent up the driveway. A variety that included Volvos, NSXs, Supras and RX-7s, a few trucks, lifted CR-Vs, Porsche and more. An eclectic mix by any standard, it drove home the fact that the pre-2000 options were undeniably plentiful and the amount of customization, all but endless, continues to be a major part of our community.

Throwback meet II 240sxs Photo 4/77   |   Throwback Meet II 240Sxs

A throwback event would not be complete without some S-chassis on hand, and this "Mr. and Mrs." couple fit in perfectly.

Throwback meet II 240sx Photo 5/77   |   Throwback Meet II 240Sx
Throwback meet II nissan schassis Photo 6/77   |   Throwback Meet II Nissan Schassis

One hatchback, one coupe, and both sporting TE37s - relationship goals

Throwback meet II nissan silvia Photo 7/77   |   Throwback Meet II Nissan Silvia
Throwback meet II nissan 240sx Photo 8/77   |   Throwback Meet II Nissan 240Sx

Along with the S13 chassis 240s was this newer generation S14 smothered in candy paint to contrast the SSR rollers.

Throwback meet II volvos Photo 9/77   |   Throwback Meet II Volvos
Throwback meet II volvo wagon Photo 10/77   |   Throwback Meet II Volvo Wagon

This Volvo duo turned plenty of heads as they maneuvered into Eibach's lot, being that many expected variety, but probably didn't expect something from the Swedish automaker.

Throwback meet II feels civic fenders Photo 11/77   |   Throwback Meet II Feels Civic Fenders
Throwback meet II civic ej Photo 12/77   |   Throwback Meet II Civic Ej

The late '90s might be the last time you'd seen these fenders and sideskirts. A product of FEEL'S, Japan, they were popularized by L.J. Garcia, whose Midori Green EJ hatch was painted purple with a yellow interior, and later changed to a yellow exterior. Garcia's version also used the FEEL'S front bumper and hatch-top wing, whereas this modern example relies on a J. Blood front bumper and more traditional CTR wing.

Throwback meet II volk se37 Photo 13/77   |   Throwback Meet II Volk Se37
Throwback meet II racing hart c5 Photo 14/77   |   Throwback Meet II Racing Hart C5

Fitted with Volk Racing SE37 on one side, and iconic Racing Hart C5 on the other, its pristine paint and throwback aero made this a favorite of the day.

Throwback meet II toyota celica gts Photo 15/77   |   Throwback Meet II Toyota Celica Gts
Throwback meet II toyota 1uz engine Photo 16/77   |   Throwback Meet II Toyota 1Uz Engine
Throwback meet II toyota 1uz swap Photo 17/77   |   Throwback Meet II Toyota 1Uz Swap

Back in the '80s, the Celica was blessed with a front-engine, rear-wheel drive layout, and this owner decided to add some additional torque with a Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 swap.

Throwback meet II mazda rx7s Photo 18/77   |   Throwback Meet II Mazda Rx7s

Striking in black and white, this FD3S duo was an ideal representation for a legendary chassis.

Throwback meet II rx7 Photo 19/77   |   Throwback Meet II Rx7
Throwback meet II widebody rx7 Photo 20/77   |   Throwback Meet II Widebody Rx7

You can find this FD turning laps at local track events on the regular.

Throwback meet II fd3s rx7 Photo 21/77   |   Throwback Meet II Fd3s Rx7
Throwback meet II dna garage intercooler Photo 22/77   |   Throwback Meet II Dna Garage Intercooler

We liked the dark gunmetal rollers and glossy black paint but even better was the black and polished treatment under the hood. A blacked out, V-mount intercooler meets polished tubing and intake manifold for a slick combo.

Throwback meet II vortech b series supercharger Photo 23/77   |   Throwback Meet II Vortech B Series Supercharger

A '99 Civic Si with a Vortech supercharger was a common sight 20 years ago. Easily recognizable from the driveshaft that connects the drive pulley to the blower and its liquid-to-air "power cooler," it was packaged to all fit neatly in the EM1's engine bay.

Throwback meet II bmw coupe Photo 24/77   |   Throwback Meet II Bmw Coupe
Throwback meet II mercedes amg Photo 25/77   |   Throwback Meet II Mercedes Amg

You don't come across a modified Mercedes or BMW like these very often. Both owned and built by the late Ron Sino-Cruz, a dedicated enthusiast with a huge resume packed with builds of all shapes and sizes, the bright colors and extremely low ride height caught everyone's attention.

Throwback meet II mkiv toyota supra Photo 26/77   |   Throwback Meet II Mkiv Toyota Supra
Throwback meet II toyota supra engine Photo 27/77   |   Throwback Meet II Toyota Supra Engine
Throwback meet II billet 2JZ coil cover Photo 28/77   |   Throwback Meet II Billet 2JZ Coil Cover

This MkIV is a perfect example of why people love this generation of Supra so much. Of course, when you have a complete engine bay makeover done to this level, it's tough to argue against.

Throwback meet II southern series ed civic Photo 29/77   |   Throwback Meet II Southern Series Ed Civic
Throwback meet II b18a1 swap Photo 30/77   |   Throwback Meet II B18a1 Swap

The ED chassis Civic is partially responsible for the influx of import enthusiasts taking to the brand in the early '90s. This example, from the long-running crew Southern Series features some classic '90s touches like a Wings West body kit, B18A LS swap with log-type manifold, STR cam seal, and AEBS fuel rail.

Throwback meet II da integra Photo 46/77   |   Throwback Meet II Da Integra
Throwback meet II lexus gs sedan Photo 62/77   |   Throwback Meet II Lexus Gs Sedan
SuperStreetOnline

The Throwback Meet II - Celebrating the Golden Era
    By Rodrez
    MORE EVENT COVERAGE

    SuperStreetOnline
    These project cars are built and intended for the track with all track-ready parts, but until recently they were missing the most important part: track-driving experience.
    Sam DuJan 22, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Race car highlights from the 2019 edition of TAS.
    Bob HernandezJan 16, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    At this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, some of the heavy hitters of the Japanese restomod world brought out their flagships and, as expected, did not disappoint in the slightest.
    RodrezJan 14, 2019
