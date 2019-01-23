 |   |   |  The Throwback Meet II - Celebrating the Golden Era

Avid readers of Super Street are well aware of just how popular the cars of the '90s really are. With iconic figures like Toyota's MkIV Supra and Mazda's FD3S RX-7, as well as more entry-level chassis, like fourth through sixth generation Civic hatchbacks and various S-chassis offerings—the '90s were packed with solid build foundations that are still highly sought after. The decades prior carried a number of iconic chassis that, though not always thought of when one considers a restomod build-up, still carry quite a bit of weight among those in the know. The Throwback meet was created to pay homage to all of the above.

Now in its second consecutive year, the Throwback Meet is open to all import and European makes and models, as long as they're produced prior to the year 2000 cutoff. Held in the world-famous Eibach HQ in Corona, Calif., spaces are limited to just 200 cars, something that may change as the event continues to pick up steam in the coming years. The idea is to get as much variety pulling into the lot as possible for an experience that offers something you might not normally be accustomed to.

After a weeklong downpour, the Sunday event offered no rain and mid 70-degree temps—a far cry from the sweltering heat that often accompanies the inland empire region. As the gate slid open at 10a.m., as promised, a large variety of cars began their careful ascent up the driveway. A variety that included Volvos, NSXs, Supras and RX-7s, a few trucks, lifted CR-Vs, Porsche and more. An eclectic mix by any standard, it drove home the fact that the pre-2000 options were undeniably plentiful and the amount of customization, all but endless, continues to be a major part of our community.

A throwback event would not be complete without some S-chassis on hand, and this "Mr. and Mrs." couple fit in perfectly.

One hatchback, one coupe, and both sporting TE37s - relationship goals

Along with the S13 chassis 240s was this newer generation S14 smothered in candy paint to contrast the SSR rollers.

This Volvo duo turned plenty of heads as they maneuvered into Eibach's lot, being that many expected variety, but probably didn't expect something from the Swedish automaker.

The late '90s might be the last time you'd seen these fenders and sideskirts. A product of FEEL'S, Japan, they were popularized by L.J. Garcia, whose Midori Green EJ hatch was painted purple with a yellow interior, and later changed to a yellow exterior. Garcia's version also used the FEEL'S front bumper and hatch-top wing, whereas this modern example relies on a J. Blood front bumper and more traditional CTR wing.

Fitted with Volk Racing SE37 on one side, and iconic Racing Hart C5 on the other, its pristine paint and throwback aero made this a favorite of the day.

Back in the '80s, the Celica was blessed with a front-engine, rear-wheel drive layout, and this owner decided to add some additional torque with a Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 swap.

Striking in black and white, this FD3S duo was an ideal representation for a legendary chassis.

You can find this FD turning laps at local track events on the regular.

We liked the dark gunmetal rollers and glossy black paint but even better was the black and polished treatment under the hood. A blacked out, V-mount intercooler meets polished tubing and intake manifold for a slick combo.

Photo 23/77 | Throwback Meet II Vortech B Series Supercharger

A '99 Civic Si with a Vortech supercharger was a common sight 20 years ago. Easily recognizable from the driveshaft that connects the drive pulley to the blower and its liquid-to-air "power cooler," it was packaged to all fit neatly in the EM1's engine bay.

You don't come across a modified Mercedes or BMW like these very often. Both owned and built by the late Ron Sino-Cruz, a dedicated enthusiast with a huge resume packed with builds of all shapes and sizes, the bright colors and extremely low ride height caught everyone's attention.

This MkIV is a perfect example of why people love this generation of Supra so much. Of course, when you have a complete engine bay makeover done to this level, it's tough to argue against.

The ED chassis Civic is partially responsible for the influx of import enthusiasts taking to the brand in the early '90s. This example, from the long-running crew Southern Series features some classic '90s touches like a Wings West body kit, B18A LS swap with log-type manifold, STR cam seal, and AEBS fuel rail.