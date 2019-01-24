From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  Throwback Meet 2019 - Part II
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline event coverage

Throwback Meet 2019 - Part II

Another group of interesting builds from the golden era gathering

Rodrez
Jan 24, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 80 Photos

The Throwback Meet represents an interesting period in the import world, both mechanically and aesthetically. Automatic transmissions were present but not forced down your throat, and vehicle design, in general, offered a little more separation between manufacturers and far less copy and paste. The SUV movement wasn't in full swing yet, and when it came to extensive electronics to slap a wrist or two when things got exciting, well, those weren't too common on high-end vehicles and completely non-existent on more entry-level vehicles. That's not to say modern vehicles don't have their place, but I think many will agree there's just something special about older imports.

Throwback meet 2019 toyota celica Photo 2/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Toyota Celica

Those of us that miss those days often pick up an old, weathered chassis, tear it down, and rebuild it to look and perform better than the factory could have ever imagined, and that's exactly the type of build you can expect at the Throwback Meet.

While we always expect an event like this will attract the more popular chassis, it's always nice see vehicles that are far less common to modify coming out of the woodwork. Whether it be a lack of aftermarket support, long-term interest or perhaps an overshadowing by competitors, it's nice to come across some forgotten gems along with the usual suspects.

Throwback meet 2019 mitsubishi 3000gt Photo 3/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Mitsubishi 3000Gt
Throwback meet 2019 greddy intercooler Photo 4/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Greddy Intercooler

You don't see many 3000GT builds today and, truth be told, you didn't see many when they were still being sold. Features like all-wheel-drive; twin turbo power plants; and even active front aero set them apart from the crowd, but also priced them well out of the reach of most.

Throwback meet 2019 sentra ser Photo 5/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Sentra Ser
Throwback meet 2019 ssr wheel Photo 6/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Ssr Wheel

I can't recall the last time we've seen a Sentra SE-R but this black '91 version is as good as it gets. Tastefully lowered on SSR mesh wheels with no signs of dents, dings, or rust, this coupe is in outstanding condition.

Throwback meet 2019 nissan sentra ser Photo 7/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Nissan Sentra Ser
Throwback meet 2019 sentra ser carbon trunk Photo 8/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Sentra Ser Carbon Trunk

A carbon-fiber hood and trunk lid, combined with the shiny black paint, are nice subtle touches. The SE-R was praised early on and seemed to fade away over the years. A shame, as the B13 chassis, offered from '91 to '94, was powered by a naturally aspirated SR20DE and put power to the pavement through a viscous limited slip. Small and agile, it tipped the scales at around 2,400lbs and was remarkably affordable.

Throwback meet 2019 honda crx si Photo 9/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Honda Crx Si
Throwback meet 2019 crx si Photo 10/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Crx Si
Throwback meet 2019 hks exhaust Photo 11/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Hks Exhaust

On the rare occasion you spot a mildly modified CRX in excellent condition like this one, you're bound to see people crack a smile as they mention how much they loved theirs back in high school or college. As if the fourth gen. Civic wasn't enough fun at the time, Honda could essentially do no wrong and introduced the second generation CRX in that quaint little '88 to '91 pocket. Peppy and affordable with a look all its own, it earned a reputation for being entirely comfortable with being violently thrown into any turn imaginable and quickly rose through the enthusiast ranks. This example sits perfectly on a set of Mugen MR5 and sports a truly classic HKS twin-tip exhaust.

Throwback meet 2019 devon hicthens Photo 12/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Devon Hicthens
Throwback meet 2019 hitchens artwork nsx Photo 13/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Hitchens Artwork Nsx

If you've frequented a few Cars and Coffee type events in SoCal then you might have noticed Deven Hitchens busily sketching while sitting next to a car for quite some time. His artwork is well known among the car community and he even offers custom pieces that you can purchase. Find more on Instagram @hitchensartwork

Throwback meet 2019 lexus sc Photo 14/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Lexus Sc
Throwback meet 2019 hre wheel Photo 15/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Hre Wheel

Once only driven by briefcase-wielding executives in tailored suits, Lexus' Z30 chassis is far more affordable these days and a solid platform to build on for someone looking a sporty coupe with a touch of '90s luxury.

Throwback meet 2019 acura nsx Photo 16/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Acura Nsx
Throwback meet 2019 nsx Photo 17/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Nsx

A $60K Honda sounded ridiculous in the early '90s but once the NSX was introduced and the driving impressions began rolling out, many changed their tune. Designed to be an "affordable" sports car with real world reliability, it made a huge impact on the entire automotive market.

Throwback meet 2019 acura nsx Photo 18/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Acura Nsx
Throwback meet 2019 acura nsx Photo 19/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Acura Nsx

Years later only mild changes took place with the NSX platform and the price ballooned to just under $90K before production ceased.

Throwback meet 2019 jasper green integra Photo 20/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Jasper Green Integra
Throwback meet 2019 da acura integra Photo 21/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Da Acura Integra
Throwback meet 2019 integra pancake wing Photo 22/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Integra Pancake Wing

For those who couldn't afford Honda's flagship at that time, there was an entry-level option available in the second generation Integra. This Jasper Green model, perched on Dunlop Formula CP-R, is a glimpse into what many modded DA owners strived for in the '90s. JDM one-piece headlights, a mild lip kit, and color matched side and bumper moldings were almost mandatory.

Throwback meet 2019 comp turbo Photo 23/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Comp Turbo
Throwback meet 2019 mkiv toyota supra Photo 24/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Mkiv Toyota Supra

Yes, this turbo is as big as it seems in the photo. Comp Turbo's CT6X frame turbo was one of the first things people saw as they walked through the gates. Attached to this simple and very clean MkIV on CCWs, it held court for much of the day as people dove in for a closer look.

Throwback meet 2019 mackin industries booth Photo 25/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Mackin Industries Booth
Throwback meet 2019 falken tire booth Photo 26/80   |   Throwback Meet 2019 Falken Tire Booth

Some of the most popular wheels over the past few decades include Volk and Advan - both of which come through Mackin Industries, a group that set up shop at both Throwback 1 and 2.

Not far from the Mackin booth, Falken tire also attended both events along with all of the Honda-specific Eibach Meet events that take place in various parts of the country, including the massive SoCal event, which is scheduled for May 4th this year.

SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (80)

Throwback Meet 2019 - Part II
Photo /
    Throwback meet 2019 acura nsxs Throwback meet 2019 toyota celica Throwback meet 2019 mitsubishi 3000gt Throwback meet 2019 greddy intercooler Throwback meet 2019 sentra ser Throwback meet 2019 ssr wheel Throwback meet 2019 nissan sentra ser Throwback meet 2019 sentra ser carbon trunk Throwback meet 2019 honda crx si Throwback meet 2019 crx si Throwback meet 2019 hks exhaust Throwback meet 2019 devon hicthens
    Throwback meet 2019 hitchens artwork nsx Throwback meet 2019 lexus sc Throwback meet 2019 hre wheel Throwback meet 2019 acura nsx Throwback meet 2019 nsx Throwback meet 2019 acura nsx Throwback meet 2019 acura nsx Throwback meet 2019 jasper green integra Throwback meet 2019 da acura integra Throwback meet 2019 integra pancake wing Throwback meet 2019 comp turbo Throwback meet 2019 mkiv toyota supra
    Throwback meet 2019 mackin industries booth Throwback meet 2019 falken tire booth Throwback meet 2019 1st gen acura integra Throwback meet 2019 dc acura integra Throwback meet 2019 dc2 itr Throwback meet 2019 acura integra gsr Throwback meet 2019 acura integra type r Throwback meet 2019 acura nsxs Throwback meet 2019 mkiv supra Throwback meet 2019 volvo wagon Throwback meet 2019 s chassis Throwback meet 2019 bosozuku toyota truck
    Throwback meet 2019 b series integra Throwback meet 2019 h22 swapped civic coupe Throwback meet 2019 jdm converted ed civic Throwback meet 2019 osaka jdm wing Throwback meet 2019 spoon wheels Throwback meet 2019 ej civic headlight Throwback meet 2019 te37s Throwback meet 2019 k swapped civic Throwback meet 2019 custom trunk liner Throwback meet 2019 eagle talon Throwback meet 2019 honda civic hatchback Throwback meet 2019 ed honda civic
    Throwback meet 2019 ej civic hatchback Throwback meet 2019 turbo k series 051 throwback meet 2019 honda civic wagon 052 throwback meet 2019 integra Throwback meet 2019 koyo rad radiator Throwback meet 2019 nsx Throwback meet 2019 leon hardritt wheels Throwback meet 2019 lexus scs Throwback meet 2019 nsx Throwback meet 2019 naturally aspirated eagle talon Throwback meet 2019 ssr wheel Throwback meet 2019 nissan skyline
    Throwback meet 2019 mugen mf10 Throwback meet 2019 porsche 911 Throwback meet 2019 porsche 911 Throwback meet 2019 acura nsx Throwback meet 2019 racing hart type C Throwback meet 2019 rays wheels Throwback meet 2019 dc acura integra Throwback meet 2019 sentra ser Throwback meet 2019 sleepers speedshop tie bar Throwback meet 2019 sportcar motion front splitter Throwback meet 2019 sportcar motion civic Throwback meet 2019 street image civic
    Throwback meet 2019 2jz gte Throwback meet 2019 toyota celica engine bay Throwback meet 2019 toyota celica Throwback meet 2019 toyota mr2 Throwback meet 2019 turbo b series Throwback meet 2019 acura nsx Throwback meet 2019 s chassis coupe Throwback meet 2019 widebody lexus
    1 - 12 OF
    By Rodrez
    680 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE EVENT COVERAGE

    SuperStreetOnline
    Paying homage to all the classic cars of the pre-2000s
    RodrezJan 23, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    These project cars are built and intended for the track with all track-ready parts, but until recently they were missing the most important part: track-driving experience.
    Sam DuJan 22, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Race car highlights from the 2019 edition of TAS.
    Bob HernandezJan 16, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    Winter Drive 2018

    The Purist Group give back to the community by collecting over 10,000 toys and filling 1,500 backpacks for needy children at their 2018 Winter Drive

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    StanceNation SoCal 2018

    StanceNation, the purveyors of wheel poke and tuck, and promoters of the science of flush take over the OC Fairgrounds for their 2018 SoCal show.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    Thailand Skyline Club Meet 2018

    Despite experiencing a monsoon-level flash storm the 2018 Thailand Skyline Club Meet still went on showing the world how much the people of Thailand love the Nissan Skyline.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    Tuner Evolution Chicago 2018

    Tuner Evolution Chicago 2018 takes over the Schaumburg Convention Center for a unique indoor-outdoor event activation

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    10 Best from Sevenstock 21

    Check out our top 10 highlights from the 21st edition of the world's largest gathering of rotary Mazdas, Sevenstock

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    Rays Tribute Meet 2018

    Check out the highlights from the 2018 Rays Tribute Meet, an event dedicated to one of the most popular wheel manufacturer in the world.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    AutoFashion's VIP Fest XII

    12 years ago AutoFashion USA held their first VIP Fest, a small gathering with just a few cars. Today, their event has grown to epic proportions without any signs of slowing down.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP