 |   |   |  Toyo Tires x SS 2019 Calendar Launch Meet - Part 1: Roll In

As much as we love a good break from work, the car life always beckons. That is until Christmas and New Years come along—then for some weird reason we get cut off from our automotive existence and are forced to spend time with non-car people family (gag). So you can see why the early events in the year, like 2019's Toyo Tires x SS Calendar Meet, which has traditionally taken place in January, is a little like a homecoming for us, like getting the band back together, like slipping into a comfortable pair of sneakers. Even though it's only been a couple weeks, we missed you guys.
Again we returned to the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., to accept the challenge of completely filling up their parking lot with tuner cars, and we got pretty dang close. Operations went a lot more smoothly this year, it seems, we're guessing because the local PD were on hand this time to help control traffic in and out. And again one corner of the lot was sectioned off so Toyo could corral its sponsored vehicles, as well as have space to set up their booth (and ours, too). Throughout the meet's 3-hour span, the lot stayed mostly full with SoCal locals and a bunch of cars from points outside of our little corner of the universe.
Our event gallery holds images of 2018 SEMA reveals at the meet, such as the Bisimoto K-powered, AWD Civic wagovan, and Toyo Treadpass stable mates John Sarkisyan's 1955 Mercedes Gullwing bodied SLK32 AMG and the GReddy Pandem FC3S RX-7. The Revolve Wheels Audi A4 from Stancenation a few weeks back turned up, as well as a long list of SS feature cars past and present—Allen Lugue's AE86 Corolla, Kelvin Hsiu's Evo IX MR, Jonny Grunwald's RX-8, just to name a few.
It was so good to see you all again. Thanks for coming out to mark the launch of the Toyo Tires x Super Street 2019 Calendar. Look for part 2 of our coverage soon, but for now the gallery and video from part 1 should hold you over until then.