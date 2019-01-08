 |   |   |  Toyo Tires x SS 2019 Calendar Launch Meet - Part 1: Roll In

As much as we love a good break from work, the car life always beckons. That is until Christmas and New Years come along—then for some weird reason we get cut off from our automotive existence and are forced to spend time with non-car people family (gag). So you can see why the early events in the year, like 2019's Toyo Tires x SS Calendar Meet, which has traditionally taken place in January, is a little like a homecoming for us, like getting the band back together, like slipping into a comfortable pair of sneakers. Even though it's only been a couple weeks, we missed you guys.

Again we returned to the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., to accept the challenge of completely filling up their parking lot with tuner cars, and we got pretty dang close. Operations went a lot more smoothly this year, it seems, we're guessing because the local PD were on hand this time to help control traffic in and out. And again one corner of the lot was sectioned off so Toyo could corral its sponsored vehicles, as well as have space to set up their booth (and ours, too). Throughout the meet's 3-hour span, the lot stayed mostly full with SoCal locals and a bunch of cars from points outside of our little corner of the universe.

Photo 2/170 | Toyo Tires X Ss 19 Calendar Launch Meet Evo X