From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  Toyo Tires x SS 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Pt: II - The Meet
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline event coverage

Toyo Tires x SS 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Pt: II - The Meet

Toyo Tires/SS collab packs the Honda Center for a second straight year

Rodrez
Jan 9, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 156 Photos

If you're under the age of 25, then it seems like ages since 2018's Toyo Tires/Super Street calendar launch went down at "The Pond." And, if you're over 25, or you have a child or two, then it feels like that 2018 event happed about 2 weeks ago. Regardless, much like last year's gathering, the organization was top notch, the attendees (you guys) very respectful of the property and the vibe, not surprisingly, was entirely stress-free.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet toyota Photo 2/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Toyota

It's not a tough notion; asking friends and fans to make their way to a very centrally located Anaheim Honda Center to join hundreds of other like-minded enthusiasts in checking out some cars, maybe showing off your own vehicle of choice and of course, nabbing this year's calendar right out of the hands of a few of the Toyo girls themselves.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet toyo girls Photo 3/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Toyo Girls
Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet toyo calendar line Photo 4/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Toyo Calendar Line

As expected, the line to get a calendar or the chance to purchase the latest wares from the Super Street Garage booth were both lengthy, but being surrounded by some of SoCal's finest builds just a few feet away means that extra 20 minutes was well worth it.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet ariel atom Photo 5/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Ariel Atom

We saw quite a few cars this year that made a return appearance, having shown up at the 2018 launch, but that doesn't mean there weren't plenty of new builds on hand, both old and new, to pore over throughout the day. And speaking of poring—er, pouring, the threat of rain leading up to the meet was real but decided to back off long enough to give everyone a clear (though chilly) morning and deliver some much needed rainfall well after the last cars had left the Honda Center.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet amg engine Photo 6/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Amg Engine

An eclectic mix, strolling through the Home of the Ducks parking lot revealed as many BMW and Audi builds as Honda and Nissan examples. Engine swaps, flared fenders, extreme wheel fitment, mild builds and even a few domestic cars made sure this event catered to everyone. And other than the guy in the stock G35 with an unbolted exhaust that kept revving profusely on his way out to insure that everyone in a 5-mile radius heard his stock, metal resonating fury, the event couldn't have gone any smoother. A big thanks to everyone that took the time to attend and show support, let's do it again next year!

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet z car Photo 7/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Z Car
Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet chasing js hardware Photo 8/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Chasing Js Hardware

Always popular with an incredibly loyal following, Z-cars have only gained traction among builders in recent years. It's tough to argue against the classic chassis when they look as good as these two. The more wild of the pair showed up in the pages of SS earlier this year ...

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet datsun z Photo 9/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Datsun Z
Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet nismo horn button Photo 10/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Nismo Horn Button

... while this milder version maintains a classic look both inside and out.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet widebody 86 Photo 11/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Widebody 86
Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet carbon kevlar engine bay Photo 12/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Carbon Kevlar Engine Bay

The FR-S/BRZ/86 army was in full force at the meet,with builds in varying degrees of modification found in just about every section of the Honda Center's parking lot.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet kraftwerks intercooler Photo 13/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Kraftwerks Intercooler
Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet 86s Photo 14/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet 86S

The number of "modern 86 chassis" builds sporting front-mount intercoolers was almost equivalent to that of the number of examples fitted with some sort of wide body treatment or fender flare setup.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet mugen mf10s Photo 15/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Mugen Mf10s
Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet asm s2000 Photo 16/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Asm S2000

We're not sure it gets much cleaner than an AP2 with an OEM hardtop, ASM front bumper, and hood, tied together with bronze Mugen MF10s.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet pandem rx7 Photo 17/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Pandem Rx7
Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet pandem rx7 Photo 18/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Pandem Rx7

GReddy's FC chassis RX-7 build was sexy enough to land a cover spot with SS in 2019 after its SEMA debut. GReddy President, Kenji Sumino, can be seen in the background listing off the car's finer points.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet greddy titanium exhaust tip Photo 19/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Greddy Titanium Exhaust Tip

The build-up retains rotary power and flaunts Pandem's multi-piece aero kit that adds a whole new dimension to the narow-bodied, early '90s hero.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet csf m5 Photo 20/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Csf M5
Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet csf engine coolers Photo 21/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Csf Engine Coolers

Ravi of CSF Cooling's Racing & High Performance division stopped by with his daily driver 2015 M5 that sports a PSM Dynamic carbon aero kit, vented Agency Power hood and 21in 6Sixty Design monoblock rollers. With a little massaging the sedan now spits out almost 630whp and keeps things cool with, of course, a set of CSF x Pure Turbos liquid-to-air charge coolers.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet nsxs Photo 22/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Nsxs

Fixed lights or pop-ups, the Toyo x SS meet had plenty of NSX options on hand.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet bmw wagon Photo 23/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Bmw Wagon
Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet honeycomb carbonfiber mirror Photo 24/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Honeycomb Carbonfiber Mirror

This BMW wagon sported some aggressive touches that include low offset Concept One CSM-001 rollers and a DinMann carbon fiber front lip, side skirts and honeycomb carbon fiber mirrors.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet rollbar Photo 25/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Rollbar

Inside, the once five or more seater was transitioned to a 2-seater thanks to a mass of roll cage bits that have taken over the rear seating and the front section of the cargo area. The trade-off is safety and more rigidity in lieu of passengers in the back asking for the Aux plug.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet toyota supra Photo 26/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Toyota Supra
Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet trd adjustable wing Photo 27/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Trd Adjustable Wing

Chris Ortez brought out his 15th Anniversary Edition Supra and if you appreciate subtlety over the extreme, then this car deserves your attention. A collector and mover of rare JDM goods, it was only fitting that this unique, adjustable rear wing land in Chris' hands, after which he refurbished it complete with titanium hardware. Somewhat clouded in mystery, Chris states that the only known info on the wing is that it was designed for a TRD project in Japan back in the '90s.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet JDM retractable front under spoiler Photo 28/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet JDM Retractable Front Under Spoiler
Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet chris ortez supra Photo 29/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Chris Ortez Supra

Up front, a retractable JDM front under spoiler sits beneath an ARC intercooler that's just a few inches away from brand new OEM headlights, while the flanks are home to refinished Regamaster EVOs that received a fresh set of authentic decals. Behind the Desmond rollers are Alcon Grex calipers once fitted to an R34 in Japan before a complete overhaul and rebuild in preparation for Chris' MKIV.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet arc intake Photo 30/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Arc Intake
Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet 15th anniversary supra badge Photo 31/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet 15Th Anniversary Supra Badge

More choice ARC goods can be found under the hood but they don't fight for space with the massive single turbo conversion and 4-figure power numbers you might expect. Instead, the focus is on maintaining and making only the slightest adjustments to arguably Toyota's most coveted chassis.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet fifteen 52 wheels Photo 32/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Fifteen 52 Wheels
Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet bisimoto wagon Photo 33/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Bisimoto Wagon
Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet bisimoto wagon Photo 34/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Bisimoto Wagon

If you've been away at sea and incapable of spending even five minutes online, then you may have missed Bisimoto's latest offering. For the rest of us, we're well aware that Mr. Ezerioha has been hard at work with a whole new Honda build, this one based on a FWD wagon that's been converted to AWD, fitted with a K24Z3 block, and K24Z7 head (yes, the one that Honda guys complain about due to the single outlet exhaust "manifold"), and is channeling power through a Quaife sequential trans and very custom underpinnings.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet aem cd5 digital display Photo 35/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Aem Cd5 Digital Display

Keeping tabs on engine vitals is an array of sensors that translate feedback through AEM's CD-5 digital dash dynamo.

Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet 2jz swapped 300zx Photo 36/156   |   Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet 2Jz Swapped 300Zx

In the early '90s, Nissan was well ahead of the curve when they introduced the mighty 300ZX and out-sold everyone in the sports car segment. What it didn't do, however, was rely on Toyota's venerable 2JZ with a large single turbo conversion like this one does.

SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (156)

Toyo Tires x SS 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Pt: II - The Meet
Photo /
    Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet pandem rx7 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet toyota Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet toyo girls Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet toyo calendar line Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet ariel atom Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet amg engine Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet z car Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet chasing js hardware Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet datsun z Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet nismo horn button Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet widebody 86 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet carbon kevlar engine bay
    Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet kraftwerks intercooler Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet 86s Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet mugen mf10s Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet asm s2000 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet pandem rx7 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet pandem rx7 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet greddy titanium exhaust tip Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet csf m5 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet csf engine coolers Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet nsxs Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet bmw wagon Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet honeycomb carbonfiber mirror
    Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet rollbar Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet toyota supra Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet trd adjustable wing Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet JDM retractable front under spoiler Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet chris ortez supra Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet arc intake Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet 15th anniversary supra badge Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet fifteen 52 wheels Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet bisimoto wagon Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet bisimoto wagon Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet aem cd5 digital display Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet 2jz swapped 300zx
    Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet 10th gen civics Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet 86 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet acura nsx Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet airrunner tesla Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet ap2 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet arc intake filter Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet ariel atom Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet b20 vtec swap Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet baldy evo ix Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet bbs mesh wheel Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet 86 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet 510
    Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet ep3 civic Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet r35 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet black sedan Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet supra Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet civic type r Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet blue infiniti g35 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet nsx Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet r32 skyline Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet blue recaro seats Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet bmw Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet bmw Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet bmw m4
    Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet m5 intake Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet borg warner turbo Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet te37 wheels Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet itasha brz Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch bmw m4 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet burnt ti exhuast tips Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet evo Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch carbon bmw splitter Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet carbon dash Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet audi Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet carbon fiber engine covers Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet weds kranze infiniti
    Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet connecting rod towhook Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet convertible porsche Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet camry Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet custom lexus engine bay Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet custom mercedes trunk Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet datsun 510 sedan Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet datsun z Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet datsun z Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet digital display Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet e30 bmw Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet eh3 civic hatchback Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet arc intercooler
    Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet ets intercooler Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet evo Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet evo s2000 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet fk8 type r Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet ford rear end Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet toyota corolla Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet acura nsx Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet nsx Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet honda civic em1 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet hyundai veloster Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet widebody infiniti g Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet infiniti
    Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet lexus gs Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet jackson racing supercharged h22 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet s2000 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet mazda fc Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet mazda rotary engine Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet mclaren Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet mclaren Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet mclaren Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet mercedes coupe Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet mercedes Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet lexus Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet nardi steering wheel
    Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet nissan 370z Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet nissan frontier Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet center exit exhaust Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet nsx Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet phlexo miata Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet infiniti engine bay Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet porsche panamera Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet bmw m4 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet bmw Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet r1concepts brake caliper Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet r32 skyline Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet 86s
    Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet evo Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet evo Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet mkiv supra Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet mr2 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet porsche Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet wrx Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet nsxs Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet rsv wheel Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet s30 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet s30 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet arc intercooler Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet panamera
    Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet spike lugnuts Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet spoon itr Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet sr20 swapped 510 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet subaru boxer engine Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet subaru boxer engine Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet subaru sti Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet supercharged mr2 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet supra rz Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet junction produce curtain Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet sw20 mr2 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet toyota mr2 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet toyota supra
    Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet volk racing ze40 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet 240sx Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet audi sedan Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet datsun Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet evo Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet honda s2000 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet lexus ls Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet widebody e30 Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet 510 sedan Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet acura nsx Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet ze40 wheels Toyo tires x ss 2019 calendar launch meet bmw sedan
    1 - 12 OF
    By Rodrez
    666 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE EVENT COVERAGE

    SuperStreetOnline
    Once again we accepted the challenge of filling the Honda Center parking lot with tuner cars, and this year we got pretty dang close.
    Bob HernandezJan 8, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    These rides might not rack up the most points at a car show or have the most sponsors 'n' biggest budgets but they do have beautiful overall-style, top-level execution, and great attention to detail.
    Sam DuDec 26, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    Unlike 2017, WJ 2018 was wet, with rain for much of Sunday, but that didn't stop most of the horde of drivers from showing up.
    Bob HernandezDec 20, 2018
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    Thailand Skyline Club Meet 2018

    Despite experiencing a monsoon-level flash storm the 2018 Thailand Skyline Club Meet still went on showing the world how much the people of Thailand love the Nissan Skyline.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    Tuner Evolution Chicago 2018

    Tuner Evolution Chicago 2018 takes over the Schaumburg Convention Center for a unique indoor-outdoor event activation

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    10 Best from Sevenstock 21

    Check out our top 10 highlights from the 21st edition of the world's largest gathering of rotary Mazdas, Sevenstock

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    Rays Tribute Meet 2018

    Check out the highlights from the 2018 Rays Tribute Meet, an event dedicated to one of the most popular wheel manufacturer in the world.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    AutoFashion's VIP Fest XII

    12 years ago AutoFashion USA held their first VIP Fest, a small gathering with just a few cars. Today, their event has grown to epic proportions without any signs of slowing down.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    SpoCom Hawaii 2018

    Despite Hurricane Lane causing some problems for the SpoCom team, SpoCom Hawaii 2018 still stood strong, and you can be around for many more years to come.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    First Class Fitment 2018

    The variety that First Class Fitment brings lends itself to offering a little something for everyone which is the key component that keeps people coming back for more

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP