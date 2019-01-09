 |   |   |  Toyo Tires x SS 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Pt: II - The Meet

If you're under the age of 25, then it seems like ages since 2018's Toyo Tires/Super Street calendar launch went down at "The Pond." And, if you're over 25, or you have a child or two, then it feels like that 2018 event happed about 2 weeks ago. Regardless, much like last year's gathering, the organization was top notch, the attendees (you guys) very respectful of the property and the vibe, not surprisingly, was entirely stress-free.

Photo 2/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Toyota

It's not a tough notion; asking friends and fans to make their way to a very centrally located Anaheim Honda Center to join hundreds of other like-minded enthusiasts in checking out some cars, maybe showing off your own vehicle of choice and of course, nabbing this year's calendar right out of the hands of a few of the Toyo girls themselves.

Photo 3/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Toyo Girls

Photo 4/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Toyo Calendar Line

As expected, the line to get a calendar or the chance to purchase the latest wares from the Super Street Garage booth were both lengthy, but being surrounded by some of SoCal's finest builds just a few feet away means that extra 20 minutes was well worth it.

Photo 5/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Ariel Atom

We saw quite a few cars this year that made a return appearance, having shown up at the 2018 launch, but that doesn't mean there weren't plenty of new builds on hand, both old and new, to pore over throughout the day. And speaking of poring—er, pouring, the threat of rain leading up to the meet was real but decided to back off long enough to give everyone a clear (though chilly) morning and deliver some much needed rainfall well after the last cars had left the Honda Center.

Photo 6/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Amg Engine

An eclectic mix, strolling through the Home of the Ducks parking lot revealed as many BMW and Audi builds as Honda and Nissan examples. Engine swaps, flared fenders, extreme wheel fitment, mild builds and even a few domestic cars made sure this event catered to everyone. And other than the guy in the stock G35 with an unbolted exhaust that kept revving profusely on his way out to insure that everyone in a 5-mile radius heard his stock, metal resonating fury, the event couldn't have gone any smoother. A big thanks to everyone that took the time to attend and show support, let's do it again next year!

Photo 7/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Z Car

Photo 8/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Chasing Js Hardware

Always popular with an incredibly loyal following, Z-cars have only gained traction among builders in recent years. It's tough to argue against the classic chassis when they look as good as these two. The more wild of the pair showed up in the pages of SS earlier this year ...

Photo 9/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Datsun Z

Photo 10/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Nismo Horn Button

... while this milder version maintains a classic look both inside and out.

Photo 11/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Widebody 86

Photo 12/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Carbon Kevlar Engine Bay

The FR-S/BRZ/86 army was in full force at the meet,with builds in varying degrees of modification found in just about every section of the Honda Center's parking lot.

Photo 13/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Kraftwerks Intercooler

Photo 14/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet 86S

The number of "modern 86 chassis" builds sporting front-mount intercoolers was almost equivalent to that of the number of examples fitted with some sort of wide body treatment or fender flare setup.

Photo 15/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Mugen Mf10s

Photo 16/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Asm S2000

We're not sure it gets much cleaner than an AP2 with an OEM hardtop, ASM front bumper, and hood, tied together with bronze Mugen MF10s.

Photo 17/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Pandem Rx7

Photo 18/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Pandem Rx7

GReddy's FC chassis RX-7 build was sexy enough to land a cover spot with SS in 2019 after its SEMA debut. GReddy President, Kenji Sumino, can be seen in the background listing off the car's finer points.

Photo 19/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Greddy Titanium Exhaust Tip

The build-up retains rotary power and flaunts Pandem's multi-piece aero kit that adds a whole new dimension to the narow-bodied, early '90s hero.

Photo 20/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Csf M5

Photo 21/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Csf Engine Coolers

Ravi of CSF Cooling's Racing & High Performance division stopped by with his daily driver 2015 M5 that sports a PSM Dynamic carbon aero kit, vented Agency Power hood and 21in 6Sixty Design monoblock rollers. With a little massaging the sedan now spits out almost 630whp and keeps things cool with, of course, a set of CSF x Pure Turbos liquid-to-air charge coolers.

Photo 22/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Nsxs

Fixed lights or pop-ups, the Toyo x SS meet had plenty of NSX options on hand.

Photo 23/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Bmw Wagon

Photo 24/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Honeycomb Carbonfiber Mirror

This BMW wagon sported some aggressive touches that include low offset Concept One CSM-001 rollers and a DinMann carbon fiber front lip, side skirts and honeycomb carbon fiber mirrors.

Photo 25/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Rollbar

Inside, the once five or more seater was transitioned to a 2-seater thanks to a mass of roll cage bits that have taken over the rear seating and the front section of the cargo area. The trade-off is safety and more rigidity in lieu of passengers in the back asking for the Aux plug.

Photo 26/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Toyota Supra

Photo 27/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Trd Adjustable Wing

Chris Ortez brought out his 15th Anniversary Edition Supra and if you appreciate subtlety over the extreme, then this car deserves your attention. A collector and mover of rare JDM goods, it was only fitting that this unique, adjustable rear wing land in Chris' hands, after which he refurbished it complete with titanium hardware. Somewhat clouded in mystery, Chris states that the only known info on the wing is that it was designed for a TRD project in Japan back in the '90s.

Photo 28/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet JDM Retractable Front Under Spoiler

Photo 29/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Chris Ortez Supra

Up front, a retractable JDM front under spoiler sits beneath an ARC intercooler that's just a few inches away from brand new OEM headlights, while the flanks are home to refinished Regamaster EVOs that received a fresh set of authentic decals. Behind the Desmond rollers are Alcon Grex calipers once fitted to an R34 in Japan before a complete overhaul and rebuild in preparation for Chris' MKIV.

Photo 30/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Arc Intake

Photo 31/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet 15Th Anniversary Supra Badge

More choice ARC goods can be found under the hood but they don't fight for space with the massive single turbo conversion and 4-figure power numbers you might expect. Instead, the focus is on maintaining and making only the slightest adjustments to arguably Toyota's most coveted chassis.

Photo 32/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Fifteen 52 Wheels

Photo 33/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Bisimoto Wagon

Photo 34/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Bisimoto Wagon

If you've been away at sea and incapable of spending even five minutes online, then you may have missed Bisimoto's latest offering. For the rest of us, we're well aware that Mr. Ezerioha has been hard at work with a whole new Honda build, this one based on a FWD wagon that's been converted to AWD, fitted with a K24Z3 block, and K24Z7 head (yes, the one that Honda guys complain about due to the single outlet exhaust "manifold"), and is channeling power through a Quaife sequential trans and very custom underpinnings.

Photo 35/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Aem Cd5 Digital Display

Keeping tabs on engine vitals is an array of sensors that translate feedback through AEM's CD-5 digital dash dynamo.

Photo 36/156 | Toyo Tires X Ss 2019 Calendar Launch Meet 2Jz Swapped 300Zx