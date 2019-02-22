From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

 Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening
SuperStreetOnline event coverage

Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening

The turbo fabrication juggernaut expands

Rodrez
Feb 22, 2019
Photographer: Jonathan Carassco
If you've been involved in the import performance world for a few years, then you certainly know the name and the parts. And if you don't recognize that, then you've no doubt seen the brand's leg-day skipping sheep logo welded to some incredible fabrication and turbocharged parts. What started as Sheepey Built has quickly transitioned to Sheepey Race and these days also includes Sheepey Exotics.

Sheepey race building 2 grand opening alex soto Photo 2/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Alex Soto

Alex "Sheepey" Soto's launch into the performance industry actually began at an enthusiast level. Having gained recognition for an all-motor Civic hatchback build, he later revamped that same car, but this time he didn't hold back, unleashing a purpose-built drag car that again had people talking. During this time he spent his days at Web Camshafts, but having met and befriended a talented fabricator, those days were numbered as the two began creating turbo manifolds, intercooler combos, and various exhaust components that ended up on some of the fastest drag cars around, as well as street and show cars. Seizing an opportunity to make his own way, Sheepey Built (the brand) was officially established and became Alex's fulltime gig.

Sheepey race building 2 grand opening sheepey race lamborghini Photo 3/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Sheepey Race Lamborghini

The transition from offering one-off B- and K-series turbo parts to establishing an entire parts line-up and eventually tackling high-powered engine builds for customers with Lamborghinis, Corvettes, Vipers, and more was a product of natural progression, and one that Alex notes isn't causing any sort of vehicular discrimination. He adds, "With the exotic car builds, a lot of people would have left the Honda and Evo stuff behind and just concentrated on the higher-end cars, but I just want to do it all, and keep adding new staff, the new building...just keep it all going."

Sheepey race building 2 grand opening civic integra Photo 4/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Civic Integra

The original shop location in Murrieta sits within a business park in the southwestern portion of Riverside County, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. After a population boom in 2010, Murrieta was noted as one of the fastest growing cities in California. In terms of local clientele and advertising, well, none of that is really needed thanks to social media and the brand's logo showing up on all types of vehicles at all types of events, not to mention the countless magazine features and people can't help but take notice.

Sheepey race building 2 grand opening carbon fiber piping Photo 5/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Carbon Fiber Piping

The growth potential theory isn't lost on Alex and Sheepey Race, and when he saw a need for more of a "one-stop shop," he took action. The newly secured and remodeled second building, which resides in the same parking lot as the original and carries the same interior design and color scheme, is a continuation of services offered by the brand. Along with the custom-built and standard Sheepey turbo products found in building 1, the second location will handle tire mounting and balancing with a touch-less system, proper vehicle alignment with a Hunter rack, and tuning can be taken care of on the Mustang MD-500 AWD dyno. The general maintenance that often plagues exotic car owners can be handled on site as well, along with just about anything your average build of any make and model might require.

Sheepey race building 2 grand opening sheepey race exhaust display Photo 6/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Sheepey Race Exhaust Display

Some call their fabrication a work of art, and this titanium exhaust piece is displayed as such.

Sheepey race building 2 grand opening sheepey race lamborghini exhaust Photo 7/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Sheepey Race Lamborghini Exhaust

And here's a similar version, put to use on the ass-end of Alex's personal Huracan.

Sheepey race building 2 grand opening lamborghini Photo 8/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Lamborghini
Sheepey race building 2 grand opening turbo lamborghini Photo 9/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Turbo Lamborghini

Currently at 1,100whp, the goal is over 1,600hp. Just a few days after the grand opening of building 2, the engine and trans were pulled to make room for a built drivetrain and a switch from the 64mm turbos seen here, to larger 76mm Precision turbos. Laced with XRP HS79 hose and hose ends and overseen by Turbosmart boost control, the build currently serves as the flagship of the exotics side of the business.

Sheepey race building 2 grand opening service center lounge Photo 10/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Service Center Lounge

Customer waiting room/lounge area with full view of the work area

Sheepey race building 2 grand opening work bay Photo 11/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Work Bay
Sheepey race building 2 grand opening lamborghini Photo 12/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Lamborghini

Shop and customer cars in a constant state of building and tuning

Sheepey race building 2 grand opening csf radiators evo 10 Photo 13/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Csf Radiators Evo 10
Sheepey race building 2 grand opening evo 10 engine bay Photo 14/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Evo 10 Engine Bay
Sheepey race building 2 grand opening csf radiators evo Photo 15/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Csf Radiators Evo
Sheepey race building 2 grand opening super street cover Photo 16/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Super Street Cover

Many were introduced to Sheepey Race parts years ago, but for the newcomers, they might have heard about the company because of this Evo X. A collaborative effort between CSF Radiators, Sheepey Race, Rywire Motorsport Electronics, Downstar Inc. and more, it stole the spotlight at SEMA 2017 and landed on the cover of SS last year

Sheepey race building 2 grand opening precision turbo Photo 17/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Precision Turbo

Not long after Alex's Huracan build was completed http://www.superstreetonline.com/features/1805-sheepey-race-1000hp-2015-lamborghini-huracan/ customers began pouring in and the group always has a few being worked on at any given time. This yellow Huracan came to the shop for a complete performance and cosmetic makeover and is seen here in the first stage of its turbo kit build-up with a set of mirrored 62mm Precision turbos.

Sheepey race building 2 grand opening sheepey race intercooler Photo 18/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Sheepey Race Intercooler
Sheepey race building 2 grand opening mitsubishi evo Photo 19/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Mitsubishi Evo

"We don't discriminate on anything. We will literally work on anything the customer is willing to pay for." The exotics and high-powered domestic muscle might intimidate you but when it comes to Sheepey Race, they shouldn't. Open to working on all makes and models, this customer's Evo, which sits in a work bay surrounded by Lamborghinis and a McLaren, is in the shop for a complete build that includes Sheepey's 6466 bottom-mount turbo kit, AEM Infinity standalone, and flex-fuel tune.

Sheepey race building 2 grand opening viper v10 engine Photo 20/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Viper V10 Engine

The shop recently developed a complete Viper twin turbo kit. The main issue with Viper upgrades is the lack of available space in the engine bay. In order to get all of the components mounted properly, the crew removes the engine entirely. Right next to the V10 is a custom CSF 2000hp air-to-water cooler that will be incorporated into the build.

Sheepey race building 2 grand opening sheepey lamborghini exhaust Photo 21/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Sheepey Lamborghini Exhaust
Sheepey race building 2 grand opening sheepey race up pipe Photo 22/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Sheepey Race Up Pipe

Various builds sporting Sheepey Race components filled the lot for the grand opening celebration.

Sheepey race building 2 grand opening twin turbo camaro Photo 23/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Twin Turbo Camaro
Sheepey race building 2 grand opening dual turbo camaro Photo 24/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Dual Turbo Camaro
Sheepey race building 2 grand opening twin turbo camaro Photo 25/124   |   Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening Twin Turbo Camaro

This monster is an F-body Camaro and what Alex refers to as the shop's "pride and joy of opening year builds." It features a set of mirrored 76mm generation II Precision turbos as the foundation for a completely custom affair relying on dual slip-fit collectors and hours of fabrication time. The next stop for this build is Rywire for a custom race harness for the Syvecs management system. The goal? 2,500hp.

Sources

Sheepey Built
Perris, CA 92571
951-322-2798
http://www.sheepeybuilt.com
SuperStreetOnline

Sheepey Race Building 2 Grand Opening
