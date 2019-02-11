From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  The Under Up 2019
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline event coverage

The Under Up 2019

Thailand's next big automotive event is all-inclusive

Rodrez
Feb 11, 2019
Photographer: Streetmetal
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 73 Photos

It's only February and already Thailand has held two big events, the first of which was the inaugural Honda Fest that brought in over 800 Hondas for a mega-meet that's expected by locals to make a return. Just a few weeks later, and another new event designed to include all makes and models was put together and hosted at Pathumthani Speedway in the Sam Khok district.

Under up 2019 honda nsx engine Photo 2/73   |   Under Up 2019 Honda Nsx Engine

The Under Up event, organized by Nexzter Connection, is as inclusive as it gets, incorporating a car show, drag race competition, drift event and circuit racing, along with a host of vendors, food and more. The idea is to offer an event that combines car teams and car clubs—two groups synonymous with competition and progression, yet both are typically based on completely different build types. The first event was a huge success, as it brought in over 1,000 registered vehicles and far exceeded expectations, and many were left asking when the next event might take place.

Under up 2019 nissan s13 Photo 3/73   |   Under Up 2019 Nissan S13

If the influx of Thailand-built feature cars isn't indication enough, the onslaught of events that bring in high-level builds and huge participant numbers should help drive home to the fact that Thai enthusiasts are making some serious noise in our community—not only in their region, but on a global scale.

Under up 2019 widebody nissan s15 Photo 4/73   |   Under Up 2019 Widebody Nissan S15
Under up 2019 rocket bunny eg civic Photo 5/73   |   Under Up 2019 Rocket Bunny Eg Civic
Under up 2019 subaru sti Photo 6/73   |   Under Up 2019 Subaru Sti

Much like the U.S. and just about every other region on the face of the globe, Thai builds often incorporate widebody panels or extended fender flares with aggressive wheel and tire packages. The look has become a staple in the import world and its staying power has gone well beyond what many predicted.

Under up 2019 r32 gtr drag car Photo 7/73   |   Under Up 2019 R32 Gtr Drag Car
Under up 2019 widebody s chassis Photo 8/73   |   Under Up 2019 Widebody S Chassis

This Nissan Skyline and S-chassis were part of the group that spent the day on the drag strip at Pathumthani Speedway. If drag racing wasn't your thing, then drift, circuit and car show options were also available at the venue.

Under up 2019 TCP magic rx7 Photo 9/73   |   Under Up 2019 TCP Magic Rx7
Under up 2019 rx7 3 rotor engine Photo 10/73   |   Under Up 2019 Rx7 3 Rotor Engine

From the outside, the TCP Magic aero on this FD3S is a head turner, but things get even better when you take a step closer. Under the vented hood sits a three-rotor power plant and plenty of titanium pie-cut piping along with a V-mount intercooler setup and GReddy turbo.

Under up 2019 1st gen mazda rx7 Photo 11/73   |   Under Up 2019 1St Gen Mazda Rx7
Under up 2019 fc rx7 Photo 12/73   |   Under Up 2019 Fc Rx7

First and second generation RX-7s also made the newly established event.

Under up 2019 js racing diorama Photo 13/73   |   Under Up 2019 Js Racing Diorama

We captured an incredibly detailed diorama on display that included lifts, proper signage, and if you zoom in closer, you can see custom-made shock tower bars in the shop window.

Under up 2019 toyota ae86 corolla Photo 14/73   |   Under Up 2019 Toyota Ae86 Corolla

Loved the world over, Toyota's 80s-era Corolla, especially in this color-combo, is undeniably timeless.

Under up 2019 toyota supra Photo 15/73   |   Under Up 2019 Toyota Supra
Under up 2019 toyota supra Photo 16/73   |   Under Up 2019 Toyota Supra

The MkIV will forever remain a perennial contender for one of the top spots in your fantasy garage.

Under up 2019 lamborghini Photo 17/73   |   Under Up 2019 Lamborghini
Under up 2019 spoon ek civic Photo 18/73   |   Under Up 2019 Spoon Ek Civic

Open to all makes and models, the Under Up event featured wild and overstated exotics alongside sport compacts and other more "financially-friendly" chassis.

Under up 2019 toyota mr2 Photo 19/73   |   Under Up 2019 Toyota Mr2

You might remember this MR2 and its evil 666 horsepower number, which we featured back in 2017.

SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (73)

The Under Up 2019
Photo /
    Under up 2019 nissan z car Under up 2019 honda nsx engine Under up 2019 nissan s13 Under up 2019 widebody nissan s15 Under up 2019 rocket bunny eg civic Under up 2019 subaru sti Under up 2019 r32 gtr drag car Under up 2019 widebody s chassis Under up 2019 TCP magic rx7 Under up 2019 rx7 3 rotor engine Under up 2019 1st gen mazda rx7 Under up 2019 fc rx7
    Under up 2019 js racing diorama Under up 2019 toyota ae86 corolla Under up 2019 toyota supra Under up 2019 toyota supra Under up 2019 lamborghini Under up 2019 spoon ek civic Under up 2019 toyota mr2 Under up 2019 4th gen prelude Under up 2019 13bRE Under up 2019 aps intercooler Under up 2019 s15 Under up 2019 bmw 2002
    Under up 2019 bmw e36 m3 Under up 2019 ceramic coated turbo manifold Under up 2019 datsun truck Under up 2019 ford focus Under up 2019 ford mustang Under up 2019 honda crz Under up 2019 haltech coil on plug Under up 2019 honda nsx alcantara dash Under up 2019 honda nsx Under up 2019 isuzu diesel truck Under up 2019 magnus intake manifold Under up 2019 mazda fc rx7
    Under up 2019 mazda Under up 2019 fd3s mazda rx7 Under up 2019 mitsubishi hatchback Under up 2019 mitsubishi evo Under up 2019 model car diorama Under up 2019 r34 gtr Under up 2019 r35 gtr Under up 2019 nissans Under up 2019 nissan s13 Under up 2019 nissan s chassis drag car Under up 2019 nissan silvia Under up 2019 nissan skylines
    Under up 2019 nissan skylines Under up 2019 nissan sr20det Under up 2019 lamborghini Under up 2019 lamborghini superleggera Under up 2019 pandem bmw Under up 2019 pandem fd3s Under up 2019 widebody nissan 370z Under up 2019 vw beetle Under up 2019 porsches Under up 2019 r34 gtr drag car Under up 2019 r34 gtr Under up 2019 varis r35
    Under up 2019 datsun s30 Under up 2019 mitsubishi evo Under up 2019 nissan 350z Under up 2019 rocket bunny s chassis Under up 2019 idemitsu rx7 Under up 2019 subaru sti Under up 2019 top secret r35 Under up 2019 endless toyota 86 Under up 2019 toyota 86 Under up 2019 turbocharged toyota pick up Under up 2019 nissan r32 Under up 2019 widebody porsche
    Under up 2019 widebody rx7
    1 - 12 OF
    By Rodrez
    688 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE EVENT COVERAGE

    SuperStreetOnline
    There were Hondas on deck at Tokyo Auto Salon, but Osaka Auto Messe has a way of highlighting some of the older chassis—the classic chassis—the ones you and I love seeing built.
    RodrezFeb 12, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    An open forum for creativity and industry trends.
    RodrezFeb 11, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    For the third straight year, a group of the nastiest, high-powered R35s have come together in an all-out drag battle to see who has the fastest Nissan GT-R.
    RodrezFeb 4, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    Toyo Tires x SS 2019 Calendar Launch Meet Pt. II - The Meet

    A big thanks to everybody who took the time to come out and make the Toyo Tire x SS 2019 Calendar launch meet a big success.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    Toyo Tires x SS 2019 Calendar Launch Meet - Part 1: Roll In

    Super Street returns to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California for the Toyo Tires x SS 2019 SoCal calendar launch meet.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    Winter Drive 2018

    The Purist Group give back to the community by collecting over 10,000 toys and filling 1,500 backpacks for needy children at their 2018 Winter Drive

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    StanceNation SoCal 2018

    StanceNation, the purveyors of wheel poke and tuck, and promoters of the science of flush take over the OC Fairgrounds for their 2018 SoCal show.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    Thailand Skyline Club Meet 2018

    Despite experiencing a monsoon-level flash storm the 2018 Thailand Skyline Club Meet still went on showing the world how much the people of Thailand love the Nissan Skyline.

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    Tuner Evolution Chicago 2018

    Tuner Evolution Chicago 2018 takes over the Schaumburg Convention Center for a unique indoor-outdoor event activation

    SuperStreetOnline event coverage
    10 Best from Sevenstock 21

    Check out our top 10 highlights from the 21st edition of the world's largest gathering of rotary Mazdas, Sevenstock

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP