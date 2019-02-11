 |   |   |  The Under Up 2019

It's only February and already Thailand has held two big events, the first of which was the inaugural Honda Fest that brought in over 800 Hondas for a mega-meet that's expected by locals to make a return. Just a few weeks later, and another new event designed to include all makes and models was put together and hosted at Pathumthani Speedway in the Sam Khok district.

The Under Up event, organized by Nexzter Connection, is as inclusive as it gets, incorporating a car show, drag race competition, drift event and circuit racing, along with a host of vendors, food and more. The idea is to offer an event that combines car teams and car clubs—two groups synonymous with competition and progression, yet both are typically based on completely different build types. The first event was a huge success, as it brought in over 1,000 registered vehicles and far exceeded expectations, and many were left asking when the next event might take place.

If the influx of Thailand-built feature cars isn't indication enough, the onslaught of events that bring in high-level builds and huge participant numbers should help drive home to the fact that Thai enthusiasts are making some serious noise in our community—not only in their region, but on a global scale.

Much like the U.S. and just about every other region on the face of the globe, Thai builds often incorporate widebody panels or extended fender flares with aggressive wheel and tire packages. The look has become a staple in the import world and its staying power has gone well beyond what many predicted.

This Nissan Skyline and S-chassis were part of the group that spent the day on the drag strip at Pathumthani Speedway. If drag racing wasn't your thing, then drift, circuit and car show options were also available at the venue.

From the outside, the TCP Magic aero on this FD3S is a head turner, but things get even better when you take a step closer. Under the vented hood sits a three-rotor power plant and plenty of titanium pie-cut piping along with a V-mount intercooler setup and GReddy turbo.

First and second generation RX-7s also made the newly established event.

We captured an incredibly detailed diorama on display that included lifts, proper signage, and if you zoom in closer, you can see custom-made shock tower bars in the shop window.

Loved the world over, Toyota's 80s-era Corolla, especially in this color-combo, is undeniably timeless.

The MkIV will forever remain a perennial contender for one of the top spots in your fantasy garage.

Open to all makes and models, the Under Up event featured wild and overstated exotics alongside sport compacts and other more "financially-friendly" chassis.