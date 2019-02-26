 |   |   |  Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Pt. I

In January 2018, Tuner Evolution's car show series landed in the Anaheim Convention Center for its first taste of the Southern California show scene. The event marked a pretty major shake up as the small group of SoCal show series regulars were presented with yet a new form of competition.

Photo 2/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Nissan 350Z

Last year's kickoff was a little rough being as it was a new venue with new show goers and, most importantly, a completely new region for Tuner Evolution. This year the group seemed to have the kinks ironed out for the most part, other than the Convention Center's security who, for some reason, didn't want to let media back into the building that we'd already been shooting inside of for over two hours. Nevertheless, after a lengthy wait we were allowed back in with the crowd of early attendees that helped make up a line in the lobby—a good sign for any car show.

Photo 3/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Rotary Engine

Inside the halls of the Convention Center were over 400 cars, mostly import and European, though you could find some domestic builds peppered in as well. As is the case with most any event in this region, Subaru, Evo, 350/70z and Honda builds made up the majority of show cars. Vendors from wheel, tire, performance, apparel and lifestyle segments could be found mixed within with the display car layout and, as expected by the size of the line out front, foot traffic remained heavy throughout the day.

Here's part I of our coverage, which gives you a look at one side of the show. Bob "why won't security let us back in" Hernandez will have his side of the show up shortly.

Photo 5/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Fj Cruiser

Photo 6/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Toyota Fj Cruiser

Not all that common at a car show, this FJ Cruiser stood well above many cars both in stature and in build quality. The color matched moldings and mirrors offset by bronze RRW's RR4-S wheels pulled us in initially...

Photo 7/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Magnusson Supercharger

Photo 8/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Rrw Wheel

...and the Magnusson supercharger with color matched cover was a nice bonus.

Photo 9/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Evo Engine Bay

Photo 10/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Comp Turbo

Wild turbo set up jutting out of the bright green bay of this Evo 10, based on a Comp Turbo that hangs from custom manifold.

Photo 11/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Nissan S Chassis

Photo 12/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Rb25 Swap

Photo 13/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Nissan S Chassis

Omar's '95 240SX was featured last year and in the story explains why he used an RB26 valvecover on his RB25 engine. It caused a huge stir on social media as people were outraged by the heinous act. We sent out a team of crisis counselors and those individuals seem to be ok now.

Photo 14/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Autofashion R35

Photo 15/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Autofashion Usa Lexus

AutoFashion USA once again brought their massive "city block" booth to display a group of cars born out of their San Diego, Calif. headquarters.

Photo 17/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Mode Parfume S2000

Steve's LS400 on SSR Wheels, aired out on the end cap of the largest booth at the event, while the group's Mode Parfume-kitted, widebody S2000 was parked close-by. We're expecting to see the new Mode Parfume hardtop installed on this car soon.

Photo 18/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Schmuck Built Radiator

Photo 19/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Vw Golf

To add a little more variety to the AutoFashion booth, this LS-powered S2000 and VW Golf—two cars that couldn't be further apart from one another in the grand scheme of things—were positioned next to one another for a nice touch of contrast.

Photo 20/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Carbon Fiber Mirror

Carbon fiber has been a major player in the car show trenches for years, having trickled down from the motorsport world. Recently we've seen a few new options becoming more common and accompanying the classic square-on-square weave that you're accustomed to.

Photo 21/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Honeycomb Carbon Trunk

Photo 22/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Honeycomb Carbon Fender

This honeycomb pattern offers a new take on carbon fiber panels, slightly breaking up the precise, uniform design that's been in play for decades.

Photo 23/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Revozport Hood

Photo 24/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Revozport Carbon Hood

This forged composite version, popularized by Lamborghini and Callaway, is based on a paste full of fibers that are combined with a resin, which can be manipulated and formed into more shapes than classic carbon fiber. Though not quite as strong as traditional carbon fiber, this technique is stout, lightweight and able to be manufactured quicker.

Photo 25/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Mkiv Supra

Photo 26/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Top Secret Gas Cap

Photo 27/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Trd Booster Seat

If details matter, then the TRD booster seat and the gold Top Secret gas cap with gold-plated hardware surrounding it should be noted on Chris Ortiz' MKIV.

Photo 28/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Evo Engine Bay

Photo 29/146 | Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Turbo Manifold