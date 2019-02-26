 |   |   |  Tuner Evo Socal 2019 Pt. I

In January 2018, Tuner Evolution's car show series landed in the Anaheim Convention Center for its first taste of the Southern California show scene. The event marked a pretty major shake up as the small group of SoCal show series regulars were presented with yet a new form of competition.
Last year's kickoff was a little rough being as it was a new venue with new show goers and, most importantly, a completely new region for Tuner Evolution. This year the group seemed to have the kinks ironed out for the most part, other than the Convention Center's security who, for some reason, didn't want to let media back into the building that we'd already been shooting inside of for over two hours. Nevertheless, after a lengthy wait we were allowed back in with the crowd of early attendees that helped make up a line in the lobby—a good sign for any car show.
Inside the halls of the Convention Center were over 400 cars, mostly import and European, though you could find some domestic builds peppered in as well. As is the case with most any event in this region, Subaru, Evo, 350/70z and Honda builds made up the majority of show cars. Vendors from wheel, tire, performance, apparel and lifestyle segments could be found mixed within with the display car layout and, as expected by the size of the line out front, foot traffic remained heavy throughout the day.
Here's part I of our coverage, which gives you a look at one side of the show. Bob "why won't security let us back in" Hernandez will have his side of the show up shortly.
Not all that common at a car show, this FJ Cruiser stood well above many cars both in stature and in build quality. The color matched moldings and mirrors offset by bronze RRW's RR4-S wheels pulled us in initially...
...and the Magnusson supercharger with color matched cover was a nice bonus.
Wild turbo set up jutting out of the bright green bay of this Evo 10, based on a Comp Turbo that hangs from custom manifold.
Omar's '95 240SX was featured last year and in the story explains why he used an RB26 valvecover on his RB25 engine. It caused a huge stir on social media as people were outraged by the heinous act. We sent out a team of crisis counselors and those individuals seem to be ok now.
AutoFashion USA once again brought their massive "city block" booth to display a group of cars born out of their San Diego, Calif. headquarters.
Steve's LS400 on SSR Wheels, aired out on the end cap of the largest booth at the event, while the group's Mode Parfume-kitted, widebody S2000 was parked close-by. We're expecting to see the new Mode Parfume hardtop installed on this car soon.
To add a little more variety to the AutoFashion booth, this LS-powered S2000 and VW Golf—two cars that couldn't be further apart from one another in the grand scheme of things—were positioned next to one another for a nice touch of contrast.
Carbon fiber has been a major player in the car show trenches for years, having trickled down from the motorsport world. Recently we've seen a few new options becoming more common and accompanying the classic square-on-square weave that you're accustomed to.
This honeycomb pattern offers a new take on carbon fiber panels, slightly breaking up the precise, uniform design that's been in play for decades.
This forged composite version, popularized by Lamborghini and Callaway, is based on a paste full of fibers that are combined with a resin, which can be manipulated and formed into more shapes than classic carbon fiber. Though not quite as strong as traditional carbon fiber, this technique is stout, lightweight and able to be manufactured quicker.
If details matter, then the TRD booster seat and the gold Top Secret gas cap with gold-plated hardware surrounding it should be noted on Chris Ortiz' MKIV.
Dustin Williams' Evo VIII fitted with an Enticed Motorsports manifold that places the Comp Turbo right up front, between the headlight and intercooler.