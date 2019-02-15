From the Editors of…

Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Pt. II

A walk on the wilder side of Osaka's biggest automotive event

Rodrez
Feb 15, 2019
Photographer: David Ishikawa
86 Photos

When you attend your local, or not so local, car show you're bound to find countless examples of cars built to look almost exactly like a handful of other cars at the event. It's a given that styles and trends influence build styles, but when they're lined up in front of you, you realize just how similar people's tastes really are.

Osaka auto messe 2019 extended hood Photo 2/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Extended Hood

Then of course, there are the wild ones - the ones that sometimes inspire and break new ground, and at other times come off cheesy and way overdone. It's a delicate balance and one that teeters on the fulcrum of an individual’s preference.

Osaka auto messe 2019 t demand lexus lc500 Photo 3/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 T Demand Lexus Lc500

In this second round of coverage from the 2019 Osaka Auto Messe, we bring you a group of builds that lean toward the wild side with their look and feel to give you a broader look at the styles that help make up one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

Osaka auto messe 2019 miyoshi fd3s Photo 4/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Miyoshi Fd3s

Racing Paddock Miyoshi, a group we featured in 2016, brought this aggressive FD3S with wild livery and SSR's new Formula Aero Mesh wheels in gold with a massive polished lip.

Osaka auto messe 2019 mazda fd3s rx7 Photo 5/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Mazda Fd3s Rx7
Osaka auto messe 2019 lifted daihatsu copen Photo 6/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Lifted Daihatsu Copen

You're used to seeing Work's Meister CR under the wheel wells of slammed Civics but you never expected to find wrapped in Yokohama off-road tires and mounted to a lifted Daihatsu Copen convertible.

Osaka auto messe 2019 daihatsu copen work meister cr Photo 7/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Daihatsu Copen Work Meister Cr
Osaka auto messe 2019 hino truck Photo 8/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Hino Truck

Modified light and medium duty trucks, like this black Hino on Work Equip 40 wheels, are very popular in Japan.

Osaka auto messe 2019 custom interior Photo 9/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Custom Interior
Osaka auto messe 2019 wheel inspectors Photo 10/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Wheel Inspectors

When they don't believe the wheel specs you have listed on your tech sheet...

Osaka auto messe 2019 widebody audi tt Photo 11/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Widebody Audi Tt

This Audi TT, put together by T-style, featured a digital camo wrap, slick side mirrors and ultra-wide fender flares. The flares were enough to help house 245/35-18 front and 315/30-18 Pirelli P-Zero rears. As crazy as the wheels and arches were, it was the rear of the vehicle that caught everyone's attention - relying on a custom RUI x T-style exhaust system full of pie-cuts and precision welds.

Osaka auto messe 2019 t style audi exhaust Photo 12/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 T Style Audi Exhaust
Osaka auto messe 2019 lifted 370z Photo 13/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Lifted 370Z

The students of the Nissan Automobile Technical College put together an off-road version of the 370Z complete with Mud Terrain BFGs, the added a contrasting style with engraved, rose gold A and B pillars.

Osaka auto messe 2019 natc 370z Photo 14/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Natc 370Z
Osaka auto messe 2019 toyota soarer extended wing Photo 15/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Toyota Soarer Extended Wing

This ‘80s-era Toyota Soarer carries classic-style aero on the lower half and a massive wing that juts a few feet beyond the rear bumper.

Osaka auto messe 2019 liberty walk mitsuoka orochi Photo 16/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Liberty Walk Mitsuoka Orochi

Labeled as the "Fashion Supercar" by its designer, the Mitsuoka Orochi refers to a mythical 8-headed Japanese dragon and has taken heat on its appearance ever since it debuted back in 2001 as a concept car based on the NSX platform. This version, with some help from Liberty walk, sits wider and much lower than a standard Orochi.

Osaka auto messe 2019 toyo tires jeep Photo 17/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Toyo Tires Jeep

You probably wouldn't expect to find a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in Osaka but you might if you now Edge Customs. The Japanese outfit produces parts for American vehicles like this Jeep, Challenger, Mustang, Explorer, and more.

Osaka auto messe 2019 widebody jeep Photo 18/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Widebody Jeep

The Trackhawk, already fitted with a 6.2L supercharged V8 from the factory, was given a full makeover by Edge that includes massive flares, upper, and mid-level wings, canards and body diffusers all around.

Osaka auto messe 2019 daihatsu p5 racecar Photo 19/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Daihatsu P5 Racecar

While it's not wild in terms of aftermarket modifications, seeing a Daihatsu P5 in person is a rarity. The P5, designed in the late '60s, is powered by 1.3L DOHC "straight-four" engine.

Osaka auto messe 2019 daihatsu p5 profile Photo 20/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Daihatsu P5 Profile

It earned a third-place finish in '68 during the 1000km of Suzuka, and a year later Toyota purchased Daihatsu, but not before the P5 grabbed a second-place finish in its rematch at Suzuka.

Osaka auto messe 2019 1967 daihatsu p5 Photo 21/86   |   Osaka Auto Messe 2019 1967 Daihatsu P5
SuperStreetOnline

Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Pt. II
    By Rodrez
    MORE EVENT COVERAGE

    SuperStreetOnline
    In advance of Round 1 on March 2nd, The Drift League held its Tech Day at MotoIQ headquarters to give drivers a chance to get competition vehicle scrutineering out of the way instead of doing it onsite at the opener
    Bob HernandezFeb 13, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    There were Hondas on deck at Tokyo Auto Salon, but Osaka Auto Messe has a way of highlighting some of the older chassis—the classic chassis—the ones you and I love seeing built.
    RodrezFeb 12, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    An open forum for creativity and industry trends.
    RodrezFeb 11, 2019
