 |   |   |  Osaka Auto Messe 2019 Pt. II

When you attend your local, or not so local, car show you're bound to find countless examples of cars built to look almost exactly like a handful of other cars at the event. It's a given that styles and trends influence build styles, but when they're lined up in front of you, you realize just how similar people's tastes really are.
Then of course, there are the wild ones - the ones that sometimes inspire and break new ground, and at other times come off cheesy and way overdone. It's a delicate balance and one that teeters on the fulcrum of an individual’s preference.
In this second round of coverage from the 2019 Osaka Auto Messe, we bring you a group of builds that lean toward the wild side with their look and feel to give you a broader look at the styles that help make up one of the most anticipated shows of the year.
Racing Paddock Miyoshi, a group we featured in 2016, brought this aggressive FD3S with wild livery and SSR's new Formula Aero Mesh wheels in gold with a massive polished lip.
You're used to seeing Work's Meister CR under the wheel wells of slammed Civics but you never expected to find wrapped in Yokohama off-road tires and mounted to a lifted Daihatsu Copen convertible.
Modified light and medium duty trucks, like this black Hino on Work Equip 40 wheels, are very popular in Japan.
When they don't believe the wheel specs you have listed on your tech sheet...
This Audi TT, put together by T-style, featured a digital camo wrap, slick side mirrors and ultra-wide fender flares. The flares were enough to help house 245/35-18 front and 315/30-18 Pirelli P-Zero rears. As crazy as the wheels and arches were, it was the rear of the vehicle that caught everyone's attention - relying on a custom RUI x T-style exhaust system full of pie-cuts and precision welds.
The students of the Nissan Automobile Technical College put together an off-road version of the 370Z complete with Mud Terrain BFGs, the added a contrasting style with engraved, rose gold A and B pillars.
This ‘80s-era Toyota Soarer carries classic-style aero on the lower half and a massive wing that juts a few feet beyond the rear bumper.
Labeled as the "Fashion Supercar" by its designer, the Mitsuoka Orochi refers to a mythical 8-headed Japanese dragon and has taken heat on its appearance ever since it debuted back in 2001 as a concept car based on the NSX platform. This version, with some help from Liberty walk, sits wider and much lower than a standard Orochi.
You probably wouldn't expect to find a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in Osaka but you might if you now Edge Customs. The Japanese outfit produces parts for American vehicles like this Jeep, Challenger, Mustang, Explorer, and more.
The Trackhawk, already fitted with a 6.2L supercharged V8 from the factory, was given a full makeover by Edge that includes massive flares, upper, and mid-level wings, canards and body diffusers all around.
While it's not wild in terms of aftermarket modifications, seeing a Daihatsu P5 in person is a rarity. The P5, designed in the late '60s, is powered by 1.3L DOHC "straight-four" engine.
It earned a third-place finish in '68 during the 1000km of Suzuka, and a year later Toyota purchased Daihatsu, but not before the P5 grabbed a second-place finish in its rematch at Suzuka.