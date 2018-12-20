From the Editors of…

Not even rain can dampen the high spirits and good times at the biggest drifting festival on the West Coast

Dec 20, 2018
Photographer: David Karey
View Photo Gallery | 142 Photos

After seeing the hype for years, it was finally time for Super Street to experience in person the drifting madness that is Winter Jam at Sonoma Raceway. Like we described in our coverage of last year's affair, the event is MASSIVE—two days, six courses, hundreds of drivers and cars (including several pro and pro-am favorites), basically everything a drifting fan could ever want to see. We had planned to tag along with SS extended family RAD Industries—home of driver and mullet enthusiast RAD Dan Burkett and his team of Supra enablers—and were ready to party it up NorCal style. That is, until Editor Bob—our point person covering Winter Jam—tripped and fell the day he was supposed to leave, slicing a divot of flesh out of his knee as it struck the edge of a diamond plate panel on the ground. Seven stitches and a strict doctor's orders not to bend the injured leg later, our best laid plans were scrubbed. F@#k!

Winter jam 2018 240SX RX 7 Photo 2/142   |   Winter Jam 2018 240SX RX 7

Luckily, our buddy and trusted Formula DRIFT shooter David Karey was already going and planning to take pictures of the eighth annual event, and once again he saved the day. Unlike 2017, this year's WJ was wet, with rain for much of Sunday, but that didn't stop most of the horde of drivers from showing up. When we spoke to organizer Faruk Kugay last year, he seemed to suggest they were going to try to cap entries sooner anyway, since 2017's 357 may have been a tad too many.

Winter jam 2018 S13s Photo 3/142   |   Winter Jam 2018 S13s

RAD Dan brought along his comp Mk4 Supra and a brand new JZA80 practice car that was literally finished just a day or so before, loaning it to 2015 Formula D champ Fredric Aasbo, as the two tandemed and were part of party trains all weekend long. Additional FD pros included frenemies Odi Bakchis in a backup S14 and Matt Field in a C6, Dean Kearney in his backup Oracle Lighting Viper, Matt Coffman in his Ford V8-powered S13, and former pros Pat Goodin (driving Matt Field's Falken S14) and Georgy Chivchyan (in his NGK S15). Pro 2 champ Travis Reeder turned up in his S13, and we also spied pro-ams Micah Diaz in his E46, Aaron Parker in "The Wolf" FD3S, Trent Beechum in his digi-camo S14, and RAD's Joe Pasco in his E36. Animal Style, Team Burn the Most, and Team RUF, among others, were in the house, as was guest judge (for Saturday's team competition and Sunday's tandem comp) Brian Eggert from FD.

Winter jam 2018 team Animal Style Photo 7/142   |   Winter Jam 2018 Team Animal Style

This was probably one of the hardest one of these things we've had to write because we so wanted badly to be there in person this year. Ah well, there's always next year (we say, brokenheartedly). In the meantime, allow David Karey to take you back to Winter Jam 2018 through a gallery of his fantastic photos (just ignore all the fox body Mustangs; we don't know what the hell he was thinking).

    Winter jam 2018 RAD Supra Winter jam 2018 240SX RX 7 Winter jam 2018 S13s Winter jam 2018 S13 S14 Winter jam 2018 Burkett Aasbo Tindall Winter jam 2018 RUF lyfe Winter jam 2018 team Animal Style Winter jam 2018 2JZ swapped S13 Winter jam 2018 200SX Winter jam 2018 240SX 86 RX 7 Winter jam 2018 240SX Celica Winter jam 2018 240SX
    Winter jam 2018 240SX S15 Winter jam 2018 318i Winter jam 2018 350Z Winter jam 2018 510 garage Winter jam 2018 Aaron Parker Winter jam 2018 Aasbo Burkett Winter jam 2018 Aasbo Winter jam 2018 Bakchis Winter jam 2018 BDC E36 Winter jam 2018 Big Duck Club Winter jam 2018 BMW E36 Winter jam 2018 Bostrom S13
    Winter jam 2018 Brian Eggert Winter jam 2018 C6 S14 Winter jam 2018 C6 Winter jam 2018 C7 Winter jam 2018 C7 Winter jam 2018 Camaro Winter jam 2018 Cobb S14 Winter jam 2018 Coffman S13 Winter jam 2018 Contreras Winter jam 2018 driver announcements Winter jam 2018 driver meeting Winter jam 2018 drivers
    Winter jam 2018 E30 Winter jam 2018 E30 Z33 Winter jam 2018 E36 Compact S13 Winter jam 2018 E36 Compact Winter jam 2018 E36 Winter jam 2018 E36 Winter jam 2018 E36 E46 Winter jam 2018 E36 Winter jam 2018 E36 S13 S14 Winter jam 2018 E36 S13 Winter jam 2018 E36 Winter jam 2018 Diaz E46
    Winter jam 2018 E46 Winter jam 2018 Falken S14 Winter jam 2018 Falken S14 Winter jam 2018 Faruk Brian Winter jam 2018 Faruk Winter jam 2018 Faruk Winter jam 2018 Faruk Kugay Winter jam 2018 Faruk Winter jam 2018 FD3S Winter jam 2018 Feal S13 Winter jam 2018 Ford Mustang Winter jam 2018 fox body mustang
    Winter jam 2018 Fox body Winter jam 2018 Fredric Aasbo Winter jam 2018 Fredric RAD Dan Winter jam 2018 Goodin Winter jam 2018 GTO Winter jam 2018 GTO Winter jam 2018 GTO Winter jam 2018 judges Winter jam 2018 Katen S13 Winter jam 2018 Kugay Eggert Winter jam 2018 Lexus SC Winter jam 2018 LowLifeCrooks S13
    Winter jam 2018 Matt Field Winter jam 2018 Mercedes Winter jam 2018 Miata Winter jam 2018 Micah Diaz Winter jam 2018 Micah Winter jam 2018 Mustang E46 Winter jam 2018 Mustang Winter jam 2018 Mustang G35 Winter jam 2018 Mustang Winter jam 2018 Mustangs Winter jam 2018 Mustangs Winter jam 2018 Odi
    Winter jam 2018 datsun Z Winter jam 2018 Oracle Viper Winter jam 2018 sonoma raceway paddock Winter jam 2018 Pascua Mustang Winter jam 2018 Pat Goodin Winter jam 2018 start line Winter jam 2018 podium Winter jam 2018 Priyono E36 Winter jam 2018 R32 Winter jam 2018 RAD supra Winter jam 2018 Reeder S13 Winter jam 2018 Reeder S13
    Winter jam 2018 RUF lyfe paddock Winter jam 2018 RUF lyfe S13 Winter jam 2018 RVCA hat Winter jam 2018 S12 E30 Winter jam 2018 S12 Winter jam 2018 S13 240SX Winter jam 2018 S13 Winter jam 2018 S13 Winter jam 2018 S13 Winter jam 2018 S13 S12 Winter jam 2018 S13 S14 Winter jam 2018 S13
    Winter jam 2018 S13 Winter jam 2018 S13s Winter jam 2018 S13 Winter jam 2018 S13 Winter jam 2018 S13 Winter jam 2018 widebody S13 Winter jam 2018 S13 Winter jam 2018 Beechum S14 Winter jam 2018 S14 Winter jam 2018 S14 Winter jam 2018 S14 Winter jam 2018 S14 S13
    Winter jam 2018 S14 Winter jam 2018 S15 Winter jam 2018 podium Winter jam 2018 SC Winter jam 2018 SC Winter jam 2018 SC Winter jam 2018 drivers Winter jam 2018 spectators Winter jam 2018 podium Winter jam 2018 Supra Winter jam 2018 Team RAD JZA80s E36 Winter jam 2018 Team RUF
    Winter jam 2018 The Wolf RX 7 Winter jam 2018 Tdrift train Winter jam 2018 concession stands Winter jam 2018 Viper Winter jam 2018 Viper Winter jam 2018 S13 E36 Winter jam 2018 wisefox mustang Winter jam 2018 Wreckless racing 86 Winter jam 2018 Z33 E30 Winter jam 2018 Z33
    Bob Hernandez
    719 Articles

    SuperStreetOnline
    Meister, with the support of Honda and partners like us, Meguiar's, GReddy, and Evasive Motorsport, host an intimate car meet to celebrate the launch of their new, officially licensed CTR watch
    Sam DuDec 18, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    For over 30 years the Performance Racing Industry trade show has been a highlight for the performance-minded business and media crowds
    RodrezDec 17, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    An eclectic gathering with vibes positive that brought in over 8,000 people amassed over 10,000 toys and 1,500 backpacks for needy children throughout southern California.
    Big MikeDec 12, 2018
