 |   |   |  Show Car Shootout IV Presented by ENEOS

A wise man once said, "It's not how you stand by your car, it's how you race your car." OK, maybe he wasn't so wise, and maybe he ended up finishing last place in a four-car street race. We joke about all the silly quotes from 2001's The Fast and the Furious, but perhaps Edwin's (as played by Ja Rule) conversation with Brian Spilner (Paul Walker's character) has some truth to it.

We spend a lot of time frequenting local car meets and hitting up big shows across the nation. Many of the builds we admire and respect are focused around performance—some with serious power and chassis upgrades. While these builds are often recognized by awards and Instagram likes, we discovered more than half of these guys don't have any experience on a proper road course. Their project cars are built and intended for the track, with all track-ready parts, but they were missing the most important part: track-driving experience. Knowing this, we created Show Car Shootout.

THE CONCEPT

The root of Show Car Shootout is simple: to educate an intimate group of enthusiasts the proper way to get around a track in the fastest, safest, smoothest way possible using their own cars. We updated the format two years ago by adding a pair of professional hot shoes to show our young padawans the ropes. Applicants couldn't have more than a couple of track days under their belt, as the point of our event was to create an environment for accelerated learning, not a practice day for seasoned ringers.

As for the senseis of our fourth-annual Show Car Shootout, title sponsor ENEOS helped us enlist two of its most decorated drivers: Formula DRIFT Champion Dai Yoshihara and Global RallyCross Championship superstar Steve Arpin.

We received more than 100 submissions, and when all was said and done, eight young gentlemen were handpicked to take on the 1.6-mile, 14-turn road course known as Streets of Willow.

THE GAME PLAN

We split the eight into two teams: Team Dai and Team Arpin. There wasn't a group competition, per se, but both Dai and Arpin weren't going to take it easy on each other, as each of them wanted to coach the fastest team.

Session 0: The instructors started out with basic chalk talk to teach our students the ground rules, what the flags meant, the proper procedure of getting on and off the track, how to pass, and so on. After the classroom session, we allotted four 30-minute sessions on the track.

Session 1: First up to bat were lead-follow laps, during which the students would tail the instructors in their own cars. This helped each person get familiar with the track and recognize the line and braking points while behind the wheel. Special thanks to Mazda for loaning us a pair of ND MX-5s as the official pace cars, which also doubled as the official ride-along cars. After lead-follow laps, each student sat shotgun with their pro in the Miatas and went for a hot lap at full speed to understand the correct driver line, caution areas, and overall track knowledge a bit more.

Session 2: With the beginner stuff out of the way, it was time to take off the training wheels for the first hot session. Students were encouraged to try and record their fastest lap. We didn't expect super-fast times, as it was really their first time solo at speed, so after recording their best and putting in a number of practice laps, it was time for another learning course.

Session 3: Next, Dai and Arpin signed their lives away and agreed to ride shotgun with each driver to offer one-on-one instruction, pushing the drivers to their limits while instructing them and offering advice about better techniques. The rest of the session was allotted for practice.

Session 4: It's the bottom of the ninth, and now it was time for our boys to shine with 30 minutes of uninterrupted driving. Across the board, each driver improved after each session and showed dramatic improvements from their first hot session. While practice played a huge part in this, the guys were adamant the coaching they received from Dai and Arpin was invaluable in making them feel more comfortable and inevitably faster.

MORAL OF THE STORY

We're not here to tell you how or why to build your project car, but there's a lot left on the table when you're bringing your car to every Wekfest or Tuner Evolution yet you haven't pushed yourself to experience the track. You'll discover learning how to drive and pushing your car to its limit is more valuable and enjoyable than 90 percent of the modifications you've installed. And unless you're purely OK with having a purpose-built "show car," remember, it's not always how you stand by your car, but how you drive it. These eight enthusiasts, who didn't have much knowledge or experience to speak for before Show Car Shootout, finally get it—and they're not looking back.

Team Dai

Patrick Cambel

2013 Scion FR-S 10 Series

@lucky_frs

Editor's Note: Pat made the trek all the way from Houston and has won five car show awards, including honors at Wekfest and Stancenation, prior to Show Car Shootout. He's only completed a spirited parade lap at a local Texas circuit, which really isn't any track time at all, so this was his true first-time experience on a road course.

Power: 270 hp

Top Mods: Garrett T3 50-trim turbo; EcuTek tune; Full Blow Motorsports downpipe, intercooler, turbo manifold, injectors, intake; CVT Design quad-tip exhaust; Invidia over pipe; ST Suspensions coilovers; Cusco Power braces, strut bars; 18x9.5 Volk Racing TE37SL wheels; 265/35R18 Federal RS-R tires

Prior Experience: 1 track day

First Session: 1:52.786

Practice Session: 1:42.005

Last Session: 1:39.082 (7th)

SS: How'd the day go?

PC: Exponentially improved with each session through the use of Dai's instruction and actual seat time. I had no real expectation, since this was my first time on the track, but I set a goal to get quicker each session, and I actually succeeded and beat my final goal of getting under 1:40.

SS: Which activity helped most?

PC: I feel like a combination of having Dai in the car with me in my own vehicle pointing out my weaknesses and riding along with him driving is what I most benefited from. Nothing beats real-time action; there is only so much talking one can do.

SS: How'd the car feel?

PC: I was quick to find out that my semi-stanced show car suspension needed to be raised up. I had five spins to be exact... My coilovers definitely need some damping adjustability. RIP to my side markers. Haha! Although my car may not have high horsepower, it was definitely more than enough for me to manage and hone in to become a better driver on the track.

SS: How was learning from Dai?

PC: Sometimes you hold professional athletes and your idols to such a high standard, you forget they are normal people. I was pleased to interact with Dai and truly made a friend who was very well versed and knowledgeable in what he does. I learned to focus on improving my own driving skills, set goals every time I went out, not to worry too much about others, and most of all...have fun.

John "Jay" Roxas

2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX SE

@jay_rxs

Photo 28/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv John Jay Roxas

Editor's Note: While he's competed in shows like SpoCom, AutoCon, and Tuner Evolution, John told us he built his car strictly for the track. We were skeptical at first with how much time and effort he's put toward the car's aesthetics and even detailing his fancy paintjob at the track, but by the end of the day, he proved us wrong.

Power: 385 hp

Top Mods: Tomei downpipe, test pipe, Extreme Ti cat-back exhaust; ETS intake; ACT clutch; KTM boost controller; E85 tune by KT Motoring; Tanabe Sustec Pro coilovers; Cusco Power brace; StopTech slotted rotors; Project Mu pads; 18x11 Volk Racing TE37V Mark II wheels; Voltex and VIS aero; APR GTC-300 rear wing; custom front splitter, canards, rear diffuser

Prior Experience: 2 track days

First Session: 1:53.579

Practice Session: 1:41.492

Last Session: 1:33.741 (1st)

SS: So, how'd you do?

JR: I definitely felt like I improved throughout the day just by learning the course and figuring out when to do what through every turn. To be honest, I didn't even think I'd get close to the final lap time I got, let alone the best lap time. I really just wanted to enjoy driving my Evo, so the lap times were the last thing on my mind. I guess I would say I was faster than I expected.

Photo 30/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv Evo IX S2000

SS: Which activity helped most?

JR: I think the ride-along was the most helpful since I got to observe Dai fully run the track and take mental notes.

Photo 31/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX SE

SS: How'd the Evo feel?

JR: I definitely learned more about my car, and I need to make suspension adjustments.

SS: Was Dai a great teacher?

JR: Dai was great overall and the best takeaway I got from him is proper braking and the timing.

James Yang

2018 Ford Mustang

@signaturejames

Photo 33/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv James Yang

Editor's Note: What? A Mustang? Well, this isn't your typical "rev on everyone," V-8-powered, tire-smoking Mustang. This was a passion project from James who works at Titan 7 Wheels and has a portfolio of Japanese and European builds under his belt. This Mustang was an attempt at something different, plus it's the four-cylinder Ecoboost model using only track-ready parts that were all installed and tuned by Evasive Motorsports.

Power: 400 hp

Top Mods: Cobb Tuning Stage 3 power upgrade (intake, exhaust, downpipes, intercoolers, flash tune); AST 5100 series monotube coilovers; Brembo/Race Technologies brakes; 18-inch Titan 7 T-S5 wheels; Yokohama AD08R tires; Anderson Composite aero kit; Sparco seats

Prior Experience: 1 track day

First Session: 1:46.307

Practice Session: 1:38.341

Last Session: 1:36.785 (4th)

SS: How was your first Show Car Shootout?

JY: I am generally always tagging along with my track junkie friends and have only done a few track days without instruction. That morning session with Dai's guidance and understanding the concept of momentum and better reading lines vastly improved my times and confidence. I'm happy I am learning good driving habits early in this stage of tracking. I am hoping from this day, I can build upon this foundation to apply it to all my other driving days.

Photo 35/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv 2018 Ford Mustang

SS: Which activity helped most?

JY: I feel the whole learning process was an integral part to me shaving time from beginning to the end. I would say the lead-follow helps, as I am a visual person with very little to no imagination, so I just need to follow the leader. Once I do that a few times over and over, I just apply myself to pushing myself a little bit more at a time.

SS: How'd the Mustang do?

JY: The car came dialed in to be a great street car. If I were to dedicate it to being more of a track weapon, I would need a more aggressive track alignment, as I found myself understeering a lot on the short and tight Streets of Willow configuration. This would come at sacrifice of daily necessities like treadwear and ride quality, but if I were to push for more time shavings, along with practice and dedication, I would probably want to stiffen up the suspension and go more negative camber on the front wheels for a better turn-in feel.

SS: How was Dai as an instructor?

JY: I pretty much felt a morning with Dai was equivalent to 10 to 15 blind days of tracking by myself with no guidance. I was sharing my times with my other friends and they were shocked by my improvement. What I liked about Dai's instruction is he didn't overcomplicate things. He gave me a few key notes, and I just applied those notes—and my times kept getting faster!

Jeffrey Zheng

2012 BMW M3

@jffryzhng

Editor's Note: Jeffrey was the youngest of the pack, and he also brought the only Euro. He dailies his M3 and has all the right parts for a proper weekend track toy; he just didn't have more than a couple of open track days with zero instruction on his resume.

Power: 450 hp

Top Mods: Akrapovic GT4 titanium exhaust; JRZ RS Two Sport coilovers; Ground Control camber plates; 18x9.5 front, 18x10.5 rear Volk Racing TE37SL wheels; 265/35R18 front, 285/35R18 rear Hankook RS4 tires; Voltex Type-2 rear wing; carbon-fiber front lip, side skirts, rear diffuser; Recaro RS-G ASM seats

Prior Experience: 2 track days

First Session: 1:43.090

Practice Session: 1:41.126

Last Session: 1:37.039 (5th)

SS: How'd the day go?

JZ: I believe I improved pretty significantly throughout the day, as I gained more confidence after each session. Having the confidence in the car and knowing the track better after each lap is what really made the difference from the first session and last.

SS: Which activity helped you most?

JZ: Having Dai sit in my car and give me turn-by-turn instruction helped tremendously because he would help pick out points where to brake, turn-in, and power out.

SS: How'd your M3 feel?

JZ: I've never driven my car on a track with this many elevation changes; that alone provided a challenge. It really requires knowing weight transfer and a lot of braking. I need to upgrade the braking and shave some weight off my car. It feels really heaving coming into turn 4.

SS: How was learning from Dai?

JZ: Dai has always been a hero of mine since I was in high school. In person, he's a wonderful instructor who provides positive feedback when you do things right and will immediately point out where you can improve. He's extremely knowledgeable whether sitting in your car or just watching from the pit. I learned that I need to manage the weight of my car a bit better because I was one of the heavier cars on the grid.

Dai's Last Word

Photo 43/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv Jay Roxas Dai Yoshihara

"It was challenging teaching everyone since they all had different cars and different driving levels to begin with, but seeing everyone getting better throughout the day was really cool. And every single driver got significantly faster by the end of the day!

It was really hard to pick one winner since everyone did a great job and improved a lot, but John was not only the driver who improved a lot, he was also the only one who was driving the whole last session and kept trying to go faster until the session ended. He earned the fastest time of the day and also improved the most in the class. It was very exciting to watch! Thank you Eneos and Super Street for having me!"

Team Arpin

Sal Arriaga

2005 Subaru STI

@sal_stiproject

Photo 45/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv Sal Arriaga

Editor's Note: We knew of Sal's STI after seeing it parked as a feature vehicle at the 2017 SEMA Show. He's also competed in about 20 Southern California car shows over the years. This was only his third time on the track, and we should also commend him, as he missed an anniversary celebration with his wife to partake in Show Car Shootout!

Power: 365 hp

Top Mods: Cobb Tuning intake, flex fuel kit, injectors, downpipe; Grimmspeed intercooler; Ohlins coilovers; Cusco Power brace; RS-R lower control arms; VooDoo13 rear toe arms, rear trailing arms; Whiteline rear sway bar; Hawk pads; R1 Concepts slotted rotors; 18x9 Volk Racing TE37SL wheels; APR carbon brake ducts, front air dam, heat shield, front splitter, hood vents, rear wing, side skirts, rear spats

Prior Experience: 2 track days

First Session: 1:41.023

Practice Session: 1:40.836

Last Session: 1:37.460 (6th)

SS: How was your day, Sal?

SA: As the day progressed, I felt more comfortable. There is so much to keep in mind while driving. That was something I personally didn't take into account: mental preparation. My times could've been faster, but they consistently lowered as opposed to increasing. Couldn't complain.

Photo 47/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv 2005 Subaru WRX STI

SS: Which activity helped the most?

SA: With lead-follow, we were not allowed to drive all out, which would have been fun. The benefit was learning the line, which is important. Ride-along instruction was great to help point out potential ways to correct simple oversights.

Photo 48/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv WRX STI Evo IX

SS: How'd the STI fare?

SA: It can handle more than I have pushed it on normal streets. In regard to my alignment, I needed more camber for better turning stability. I began to have cooling issues toward the day's end, but it was also more than 100 degrees that day. All things being equal, the car made it home the same way it left—running.

Photo 49/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv WRX STI

SS: How was learning from Steve?

SA: He was amazing. I felt comfortable communicating with him. His instruction was informative. He was always willing to lend a hand and answer any and all questions. He was genuinely interested in improving our driving skills and helping us improve our times.

Twiggy Giang

2015 Scion FR-S

@twiggy_rs1

Photo 50/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv Twiggy Giang

Editor's Note: With 30 car shows, 10-plus awards, 2 SEMA appearances, and a feature in the March 2017 issue of Super Street, Twiggy's Scion FR-S was the ultimate show car for our challenge, and he was the only competitor on air ride.

Power: 240 hp

Top Mods: Sprintex SPS twin screw supercharger kit with 69mm pulley; flex fuel kit; Air Lift 3P air suspension; Whiteline suspension components; Wilwood big brakes; Advan GT Premium wheels; Toyo Proxes tires; Vlene V2 widebody conversion; chassis-mounted aero; SARD GT rear wing; Ings+1 carbon hood; Bride seats

Prior Experience: 0 track days

First Session: 1:40.176

Practice Session: 1:38.862

Last Session: 1:35.153 (2nd)

SS: How'd your day go?

TG: I felt like I improved throughout the day, as I started to learn that driving hard doesn't necessarily mean better times. It's similar to working out: proper technique before increasing intensity. I've been to a few track events as a spectator and did attend the 86 Shootout a few years back, so I kind of had an idea what times to expect. My goal was to get as close to the slowest time as possible and add 5 seconds. Haha! I think I did well. I was sending live updates to my buddies during practice. When they saw my time of 1:40, they laughed at me so hard and told me I need to shave off 5 seconds, so I did.

Photo 53/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv FR S

SS: Which activity helped you the most?

TG: I feel the lead-follow was the most beneficial, followed by the ride-along. I am a very visual person. Following verbal instruction isn't my strongest suit.

Photo 54/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv 2015 Scion FR S

SS: How'd the FR-S drive?

TG: I was extremely skeptical about my car going to the track and doing well. I spoke to many avid drivers and pro tuners about issues I might run into. Two of the common worries people had were my Sprintex supercharger causing heat soak and, of course, my Air Lift suspension not being able to handle the beating. In the end, I was able to drive my car at Streets with more than 20 hot laps, and then drive it back home with no issues. I learned I did a pretty good job putting the car together seeing that I didn't leave any parts on the track.

Photo 55/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv Scion FR S

SS: How was learning from Steve?

TG: Steve Arpin is a pretty down-to-earth dude. When I found out I was going to be on Team Arpin, my first thought was, This is going to be a very interesting experience, learning from a RallyCross pro. All my worries diminished when he gave us a Team Arpin x Hoonigan shirt.

Edgar Pineda

1986 Toyota MR2

@hu5tlermr2

Photo 56/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv Edgar Pineda

Editor's Note: Built with a fourth-gen 3S-GTE motor, a huge turbo, and perhaps the lightest weight (2,440 pound) of the bunch, Edgar's MR2 was a true wild card. We didn't know if he was going to blow past the competition or run into issues. Unfortunately, it was the latter, as he had problems with the car overheating and also failing to start. But we'll hand it to him that he wasn't afraid to push it prior to the mechanical issues.

Power: 345hp

Top Mods: 3S-GTE engine swap; Wiseco pistons; Manley rods; King Race bearings; GSC valvesprings; Garrett GTX3071 turbo; TiAL wastegate, blow-off valve; rebuilt five-speed with LSD; Wiregap harness; AEM boost controller; custom intercooler, exhaust; TRD springs; Koni shocks; Prothane bushings; MOOG ball joints, tie rods; 15x7 Volk Racing TE37 wheels

Prior Experience: 0 track days

First Session: 1:46.940

Practice & Final Sessions: Did not record hot lap

SS: How'd your day go?

EP: I believe I improved—even with car failure. I felt I learned a lot from Steve Arpin, who is a great instructor. I can't comment too much as far as my times, as I only had a few timed laps, but even then, I felt good, and most of all, I had fun with other awesome enthusiasts.

Photo 59/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv 1986 Toyota MR2

SS: What helped you the most?

Getting one-on-one instruction was the most beneficial, but the lead-follow allowed me to get familiar with the track, and see the lines others took.

SS: How'd the MR2 fare?

EP: Before the event, I truly didn't know what it could do in real life. I also learned the weakness of my car, and because of the event I will take the necessary steps to correct it and come back stronger. I'm currently upgrading to an aluminum radiator and will install more safety features to prevent a future breakdown.

SS: Your thoughts on Steve?

EP: Steve Arpin is an amazing driver and an even better friend. He constantly encouraged me and gave me positive criticism on my driving. Even after my car broke down, he didn't let me feel left out.

Justin Reyes

2007 Honda S2000

@_jdreyes_

Photo 62/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv Justin Reyes

Editor's Note: Built to be a fun and reliable weekend warrior, Justin's S2000 was purchased as-is with eight track days under its belt; however, he's never driven it on the track, nor has he had any track experience himself. As the only naturally aspirated car (outside of the BMW V-8), it put down the most consistent times throughout the day.

Power: 240 hp

Top Mods: Ballade Sports header, intake arm, intake with velocity stack, axles, coilovers, roll bar; Berk 70mm Hi-Flo cat; T1R 70R-EM Dual Sparrow exhaust; ZDX 76mm throttle body; Hondata FlashPro; J's Racing and Buddy Club suspension components; Project Mu front big brake kit; 17x9.5 Volk Racing TE37 wheels; Hankook RS3 tires; ASM front fenders; Spoon hood; Voltex front bumper, side steps, rear diffuser, rear wing; Recaro Pole Position seats; Sabelt harnesses

Prior Experience: 0 track days

First Session: 1:39.931

Practice Session: 1:35.920

Last Session: 1:35.285 (3rd)

SS: How'd you do?

JR: I felt like I improved throughout the day because my confidence increased. Thanks to the feedback from Steve, I was able to push my limits safely even though I was just outside of my comfort zone. Each lap, I was able to identify where I was faulting based on Steve's feedback from the ride-alongs, and I knew which parts I needed to focus on and tackle a little more thoughtfully. I am very happy with my times based on lap times my friends who track regularly are able to clock. It was my first time on the track in any car and I was thrilled to have it be this experience. I felt that it improved exponentially from the start of the day and, as my experience builds, I will slowly shave off more time.

Photo 64/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv Honda S2000

SS: What activity helped the most?

JR: Ultimately, driving shotgun with Steve and then having Steve ride shotgun in my car was the most helpful. It allowed me to understand the limits of my own car and where the room for improvement was.

SS: How'd the S2000 do?

JR: I learned a lot about my car, especially the limits where the car will break loose, which is helpful even off the track. Ultimately, I'd like to make the car more track focused and upgrade the suspension pieces to help tighten it up.

Photo 66/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv 2007 Honda S2000

SS: Final thoughts on Steve?

JR: He was an awesome instructor. He was enthusiastic, kind, and very professional. He was able to provide me with constructive feedback and wasn't afraid to push me to a point where he knew I was just within my comfort zone. My most important takeaway from his teaching is that it's all about competing with yourself and not worrying about what others are doing. Identifying your weaknesses to improve on and honing your strengths is how lap times will slowly shrink.

Arpin's Last Word

Photo 67/69 | Show Car Shootout Iv Twiggy Giang Steve Arpin

"I had a blast spending the day out at the Streets of Willow with Eneos Oil and all the drivers and their cars. It was so cool to spend some time with each of the drivers and learn about their cars and see how excited they were to get out on the track. It was a fun challenge to help each of them, as their cars had such different handling characteristics and each of them had different strengths and weaknesses as drivers. It was so cool to see them progress and how their confidence got stronger each run throughout the day!

