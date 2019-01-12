From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

 Tokyo Auto Salon 2019 – Day 2
SuperStreetOnline event coverage

Tokyo Auto Salon 2019 – Day 2

A Skyline- and GT-R-heavy day of automotive bliss

Rodrez
Jan 12, 2019
Photographer: David Ishikawa
You hear Tokyo Auto Salon and you automatically conjure up thoughts of high-powered Skylines and off-the-wall aero additions in between the rows of step vans, prototypes, and sleek sports cars. So it should come as no surprise we gathered quite a few images of Nissan's golden child in its various generational phases, much of which you can see scattered throughout our coverage – but in this installment, you're going to find a few standouts that demanded a closer look.

Kyoseki skyline unloading Photo 2/64   |   Kyoseki Skyline Unloading

Much like the old Chevy and Ford favorites that will always have a place on the SEMA show floor, the Skyline family (including the R35) carry the same sort of weight and are all but expected to make an impact year after year. With top tuning firms like Top Secret, JUN Auto, and Garage Active putting their best foot forward, it's easy to understand why these builds draw such massive crowds.

Carbon fiber ferrari wing Photo 3/64   |   Carbon Fiber Ferrari Wing

Also included in the gallery is a closer look at some of the exotics on display by Liberty Walk. Synonymous with widebody kits, oversized wheels, and "aired out" suspension, the brand has taken on a life of its own and established itself as a powerhouse in the aftermarket on multiple levels with no signs of letting up. As with the last few years, their presence at TAS was heavy.

Garage active r32 Photo 4/64   |   Garage Active R32

Last year we spotlighted Garage Active's debut of their multi-piece, precision fit BNR32 carbon fiber kit. This year, they brought an array of GT-Rs builds that blew everyone away.

R32 blue carbon fiber Photo 5/64   |   R32 Blue Carbon Fiber
Nissan rb26 Photo 6/64   |   Nissan Rb26

Their infamous body kit appeared once again this year, but in blue, rather than traditional grey/black fiber. Perched on Work Meister wheels and plenty of power in its immaculate engine bay, this R32 also flexes a 9.9-sec. quarter-mile best.

R33 garge active front Photo 7/64   |   R33 Garge Active Front
White r33 skyline rear Photo 8/64   |   White R33 Skyline Rear

Draped in fresh white paint and widened significantly without resorting to bolted on fenders, this Garage Active R33, slammed on Work Zeast ST1, was another crowd favorite.

Hks turbo carbon velocity stack Photo 9/64   |   Hks Turbo Carbon Velocity Stack

Well organized engine bays that produce power and look impeccable under the show's hot lights without the extreme shaving or tucking isn't easy to pull off, but these guys have the recipe dialed in.

Fk8 mugen ctr Photo 10/64   |   Fk8 Mugen Ctr

Mugen debuted a few aero kit options for the global platform FK8 Type R, this version produced in dry carbon. The new pieces include a hood with vents that run along the side, replacing the factory center vent, along with front bumper, side skirts, rear bumper and large rear wing. Sculpted mirrors are joined by somewhat awkward decals that feature Mugen's classic colors forwarded by an eyeball. The CTR's on display for the tuning giant have been met with much debate on social media as some haven't warmed up to the futuristic look, while others are ready to lay down their credit card for a chance to be first.

Gtr forged carbon trim Photo 11/64   |   Gtr Forged Carbon Trim

This GT-R on Brixton rolling stock has been fitted with forged carbon fiber pieces, left raw, for a pretty unique look against the matte black finish.

Jun r35 Photo 12/64   |   Jun R35
Jun auto r35 engine bay Photo 13/64   |   Jun Auto R35 Engine Bay

Another take on the R35, this time by legendary Japanese tuner JUN Auto, sports traditional style carbon touches backed by gloss black Advan GT wheels and under the hood is a host of upgrades including a slick set of custom intake manifolds.

Red ap1 ovehead Photo 14/64   |   Red Ap1 Ovehead

We've seen photos of the Racing Factory Yamamoto S2000 on the track previously, yet it still retains a spotless look.

S2000 ssr typeF Photo 15/64   |   S2000 Ssr Typef
Honda f20c itb Photo 16/64   |   Honda F20c Itb

RFY's complete aero kit with massive carbon fiber rear wing sits atop discontinued SSR Type F wheels that cover the front and rear big brake upgrade while under the hood, a set of ITBs (possibly Jenvey) enhance the car's natural aspiration.

Hks twincharged rb26 Photo 17/64   |   Hks Twincharged Rb26
R32 te37saga Photo 18/64   |   R32 Te37saga

We're not sure what the sign says on this RB26 but we're confident it has something to do with the HKS GT supercharger that's running alongside an HKS T04Z turbocharger.

Nissan r35 top secret Photo 19/64   |   Nissan R35 Top Secret
Silver r35 top secret Photo 20/64   |   Silver R35 Top Secret

Top Secret, as always, was out in force at TAS and this silver R35 features a portion of their aero kit like the front bumper and lower lip and rear bumper and diffuser, along with their side skirts and a heavily vented, lightweight hood. Polished O.Z. wheels finish off a subtle, yet effective combination that is classic Top Secret.

Top secret r32 Photo 21/64   |   Top Secret R32

And, of course, Top Secret has other builds on hand.

Lb works ferrari front Photo 22/64   |   Lb Works Ferrari Front
Red ferrari fender Photo 23/64   |   Red Ferrari Fender

If high-dollar supercars are more your thing, then Liberty Walk is the booth you'd want to check out.

Front bumper ferrari lb works Photo 24/64   |   Front Bumper Ferrari Lb Works
Ferrari lb works front Photo 25/64   |   Ferrari Lb Works Front

Their Ferrari line up featured their signature bulky shoulders and large wheels with exaggerated ride height.

White ferrari liberty walk Photo 26/64   |   White Ferrari Liberty Walk
Triple exhaust ferrari Photo 27/64   |   Triple Exhaust Ferrari

And while many disregard the style due to its saturation, the widebody aero movement seems to be stronger than ever, and market leaders, like Liberty Walk, are only increasing vehicle applications and production.

White garage active skyline Photo 64/64   |   White Garage Active Skyline
SuperStreetOnline

Tokyo Auto Salon 2019 – Day 2
    By Rodrez
    MORE EVENT COVERAGE

    SuperStreetOnline
    The doors are officially open and crowds storming the carpet of the Makuhari Messe International Convention Complex for the 37th Tokyo Auto Salon.
    RodrezJan 11, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Like the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas, TAS is sort of a one stop for Japan's aftermarket automotive parts industry
    Bob HernandezJan 11, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Tokyo Auto Salon doesn't actually open until Friday the 11th, but thanks to David Ishikawa, we were able to get a sneak-peek at the roll in and setup.
    RodrezJan 10, 2019
