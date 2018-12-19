From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

 |   |  1989 Toyota MR2 (AW11) - Ahead of the Curve
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline features

1989 Toyota MR2 (AW11) - Ahead of the Curve

Young gun Luis Alvarez proves that you don't have to be older to appreciate a classic

Austin Lott
Dec 19, 2018
Photographer: Viet Nguyen
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 20 Photos

Luis Alvarez has quite the stable of classic Japanese cars. In addition to this '89 Toyota MR2, he also owns a pair of Datsuns—a 1974 260Z and a 1972 510. The Z is all original while the 510 is dropped on coilovers with aftermarket wheels; very impressive considering he's only 21-year-old. Luis is a self-employed college student who manages a few social media influencer accounts when he's not in class; however, his ultimate goal is to become a paralegal and eventually a lawyer. Japanese cars are his number one passion though, and this AW11 is his "baby."

1989 toyota MR2 kaminari rear bumper Photo 2/20   |   1989 Toyota MR2 Kaminari Rear Bumper

Luis knew from the get-go that it was Toyota's mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports coupe that was for perfect for him. "I wanted to build a Kouki 240SX at first, but everyone has one," he remembered. With California's car scene flooded with Nissan S13s and S14s, he began his search for an MR2. He was originally after a second-gen SW20, but he came across this clean red first-gen that was completely stock and just needed an engine refresh and paint job. It rocked a similar inline-four made famous by the AE86 Corolla. A limited number of AW11s, like the one Luis found, featured a 4A-GZE with a roots-style supercharger that bumped horsepower to 145 hp. In a car this light, that's plenty of power to tear up local canyon roads according to Luis. "It's like a go-kart. It's the car you want on Angeles Crest [Highway] or Mulholland [Drive]. You don't have to have a lot of power to have fun."

Though parts aren't impossible to find, the AW11 isn't something you can just jump on Google or eBay and start adding items to your shopping cart. Luis began his project with a few easy bolt-ons, enjoying the car along the way. The two-seater is dropped on Function & Form Type 2 coilovers, aided by a camber kit, control arms, sway bar and strut bar from TRD. The 15-inch wheels are a limited edition design built by AME and resurrected by Fatlace.

1989 toyota MR2 4AGZE engine Photo 6/20   |   1989 Toyota MR2 4AGZE Engine

As for the Kaminari aero, that was an exercise in patience for Luis. He was lucky enough to have good friend Jesse Ramirez point him in the right direction, dragging him to local meets and shows, then ultimately helping him connect the dots to obtain the Kaminari side skirts and rear bumper from a guy who kept them brand new in box since the early '90s. A Kaminari front bumper was missing and would've completed the kit, but other plans ensued.

Three other noticeable pieces on the exterior include the Gurney flap, and front and side splitters. They're one-off items that Luis had custom made. He provided the design and a friend figured out the exact measurements before the pieces were cut out of aluminum. The front splitter acts like a skid plate, while the BMW E30 M3 inspires the Gurney flap.

1989 toyota MR2 buddy club p1 seats Photo 10/20   |   1989 Toyota MR2 Buddy Club P1 Seats

Inside, the cockpit sports Buddy Club bucket seats, a Grip Royal Shifter, and a MOMO steering wheel-simple mods, but he didn't want to take too much away from the original spirit of the MR2.

Overall, Luis' AW11 isn't anything extreme, but it certainly has a way of catching your eyes. Might seem a bit tame for many out there, but Luis says it best... "I've done what I like with my cars. I don't build my cars for Instagram, but I build them for me and my own approval." In a world where many teens and early-twenty-year-olds are consumed in social media validation, we have to admit Luis is quite mature for his age, and that he's already ahead of the curve.

1989 toyota MR2 headlights Photo 17/20   |   1989 Toyota MR2 Headlights
SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (20)

1989 Toyota MR2 (AW11) - Ahead of the Curve
Photo /
    1989 toyota MR2 kaminari side skirts 1989 toyota MR2 kaminari rear bumper 1989 toyota MR2 AME x fatlace FZERO2 wheel 1989 toyota MR2 kaminari side skirt 1989 toyota MR2 hood vents 1989 toyota MR2 4AGZE engine 1989 toyota MR2 custom front lip 1989 toyota MR2 kaminari rear bumper 1989 toyota MR2 AME x F ZERO2 wheels 1989 toyota MR2 buddy club p1 seats 1989 toyota MR2 headlights 1989 toyota MR2 kaminari side skirts
    1989 toyota MR2 kaminari rear bumper 1989 toyota MR2 buddy club p1 seat 1989 toyota MR2 AME x fatlace F ZERO2 wheels 1989 toyota MR2 AME x fatlace FZERO2 wheel 1989 toyota MR2 headlights 1989 toyota MR2 intercooler 1989 toyota MR2 MOMO steering wheel 1989 toyota MR2 wicked flow exhaust tips
    1 - 12 OF
    By Austin Lott
    18 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF
    1989 Toyota MR2 (AW11) - Ahead of the Curve
    Tuning Menu
    Owner: Luis Alvarez
    Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
    Occupation: Student, Self-employed
    Instagram: @l.atiti
    Engine: 4A-GZE inline-four supercharged engine; Wicked Flow exhaust
    Drivetrain: five-speed manual transmission (FS5C71B)
    Footwork & Chassis: Function & Form Type 2 coilovers, camber kit, control arms; TRD sway bars, strut bar
    Wheels & Tires: 15x8.5" AME x Fatlace F/ZERO2 wheels; 195/50R15 Falken ZIEX ZE950 tires
    Exterior: Kaminari side skirts, rear bumper; custom front lip, side splitters, gurney flap
    Interior: Buddy Club P1 seats; Planted Technology seat brackets; Sparco sliders, Grip Royal shift knob; MOMO steering wheel, hub
    Thanks: 88Rotors; Enticed Motorsports; close friends and family who supported my interest in cars such as my brother and my dad

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    It's hard to figure out how to classify this Nissan. Street? Drift? Show? It's a show car that can compete yet could be an art piece.
    Jonathan WongDec 18, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    Get ready to tear up the streets once more!
    Super Street StaffDec 17, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    Most concept car drives take place in the smooth safety of a secluded proving ground or a closed racetrack but we drive the hand-finished Audi E-Tron GT concept on the cratered streets of downtown L.A.
    ManufacturerDec 16, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    Preview the February 2019 edition of Super Street - our Calendar Issue - featuring an EK9 Civic Type R, 900hp JZA80 Supra RZ, the new Toyo Girls, and more!
    Dec 13, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    Dubbed “Racing Through the Ages,” this collection of six special 570S MSO coupes and spiders pays homage to McLaren's racing heritage
    Ed TahaneyDec 13, 2018
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Toyota MR2 - Unsung Hero

    Thailand resident, Kidsada Preadprink's Toyota MR2 is one of the finest examples Toyota's mid-engine two-seater that we've ever stumbled across.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    The 2nd Annual MR2 Day

    The MR2 Club of Thailand organized their 2nd annual Toyota MR2 gathering at Bangkok’s Drag Avenue

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1991 & 1993 Toyota MR2 (SW20) - MR2 Squared

    Check out this 1991 and 1993 Toyota MR2s, and the story of friendship and camaraderie between their two owners.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1993 Toyota MR2 - The Devil In Red

    Though this 1993 Toyota MR2 3S GTE may not have originally been my exact cup of tea, I ended up falling in love with it solely by how much of a true enthusiast the owner was.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Super Street Readers' Rides

    Check out these 6 Readers’ Rides we've chosen to feature and learn how you might be able to get your ride featured in a future issue - Super Street Magazine

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1993 Toyota MR2 (SW20) - Love Affair

    Sergey Anisonyan has a love affair with the Toyota MR2. This 1993 MR2 is the 4th 1 he's owned. With it's 3SGTE engine, Aeroware front lip and aggressively sized TE37 we can tell that Sergey really loves his his MR2. - Import Tuner Magazine

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1991 Toyota MR2 Turbo - The Case Of The Missing MR2

    One of the most stalwart of MR2 owners has to be Ryan Dandurand, an Alberta native who tried hard to kill himself and his SW20 while street racing as a teenager. Click to read about his modified 1991 Toyota MR2 Turbo. - Modified Magazine

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP