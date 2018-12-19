From the Editors of…

 Heng Thammarat's Dream Garage - It Was All a Dream
Heng Thammarat's Dream Garage - It Was All a Dream

Thailand's best-kept automotive secret

Rodrez
Dec 19, 2018
Photographer: Chad Burdette
Not only have you overheard or read the back and forth that takes place anytime a conversation includes the phrase "dream garage," you've involuntarily taken part. Even if you never said a word, internally, you said plenty—dissecting, adding and removing cars based on your personal preference algorithm, you put together a stable of vehicles that you know would check all of the boxes on your rather lengthy wish list. But those are just random moments of daydreaming that you eventually snap out of and it's right back to reality. In the case of Heng Thammarat, a dedicated enthusiast and car fanatic out of Thailand, it's much more than just a mental checklist.

Heng thammarat dream garage Photo 2/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage

We caught wind of Heng's amazing automotive collection through our friend Chad Burdette, who'd recently paid a return visit to Thailand. And while the photos in this story highlight Heng's custom-built home garage, keep in mind there are even more cars in his warehouse, not far away—these just happen to be his favorites. Aside from the fact that he owns a number of iconic chassis that are either restored to perfection or modified using only the best parts, they all remain spotless, surrounded by eclectic decor comprised of automotive toys, authentic signage and various bits of culture, old and new, from various parts of the world.

(Side note: Thailand's import taxes are insanely high, with rates approximately three times what you'd pay in the U.S. That means a 2018 GT-R carries a 410K price tag, making this collection all the more amazing.)

Heng thammarat dream garage hakosuka gtr Photo 3/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Hakosuka Gtr
Heng thammarat dream garage r31 skyline Photo 4/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage R31 Skyline

Those with a keen eye no doubt picked up on the fact that Heng's collection includes a Hakosuka along with an R31, 32, 33, 34, and 35!

Heng thammarat dream garage r31 skyline Photo 5/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage R31 Skyline
Heng thammarat dream garage r32 skyline gtr Photo 6/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage R32 Skyline Gtr

The earliest models in that lineup were given an OEM-spec restoration and remain relatively stock with just a few choice additions.

Heng thammarat dream garage r33 nissan skyline Photo 7/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage R33 Nissan Skyline
Heng thammarat dream garage rb26 Photo 8/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Rb26

The R33, however, was fitted with a NISMO 400R conversion that includes LMGT4 rolling stock and sits on TEIN coilovers. Under the hood, the 2.6L makes over 650hp with a push from a single turbo conversion.

Heng thammarat dream garage r34 33 nissan skylines Photo 9/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage R34 33 Nissan Skylines
Heng thammarat dream garage skyline engine bay Photo 10/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Skyline Engine Bay

The mighty R34 checks in at a lower power number of 550hp and also rides on LMGT4s and TEINs, while its exterior is updated with V Spec goods for a well-rounded package.

Heng thammarat dream garage top fuel r35 Photo 11/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Top Fuel R35
Heng thammarat dream garage alpha16 r35 Photo 12/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Alpha16 R35

Heng's R35 is a different animal entirely. Now sporting 4.0L power and the complete AMS Alpha 16 treatment, it belts out a healthy 1,600whp with a side of nitrous on tap. The exterior was reworked with Top Secret V3 aero and OZ Racing wheels that hide Endless brakes and finish up one incredible Nissan lineup.

013 heng thammarat dream garage liberty walk daihatsu copen Photo 13/43   |   013 Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Liberty Walk Daihatsu Copen
Heng thammarat dream garage liberty walk daihatsu copen Photo 14/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Liberty Walk Daihatsu Copen

Daihatsu's Copen was never made available in the U.S. and in actuality, was never intended to reach production for the carmaker. Unveiled in '99 at the Tokyo Auto Show, it drew so much appreciation with its tiny body and retractable roof that the higher-ups green-lit the project and the Kei car hit showrooms about a year later. Heng's Copen features a restoration of sorts but was bulked up considerably with a complete Liberty Walk GT-K kit and Airrex air ride system.

Heng thammarat dream garage liberty walk diorama Photo 15/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Liberty Walk Diorama

Another touch of Liberty Walk is found in this incredibly detailed diorama that houses a host of LB-equipped models under its plastic roof.

Heng thammarat dream garage gtr toy display Photo 16/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Gtr Toy Display

Just above the LB diorama is a wall of die-cast cars, mostly GT-R, that seems to be busting at the seams, sending newer purchases to upper portions of the wall and anywhere else that space allows.

Heng thammarat dream garage lounge Photo 17/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Lounge
Heng thammarat dream garage custom mini cooper desk Photo 18/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Custom Mini Cooper Desk

Head into Heng's office and you'll find yet another display case, this one packed with exotics that surround a small lounge area, adjacent to his Mini Cooper-converted desk complete with Recaro SRD desk chair, of course.

Heng thammarat dream garage conference room Photo 19/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Conference Room

The conference room is probably the least customized workspace but even that area received a model-laden glass display case on either side of the room's monitor.

Heng thammarat dream garage toyota supra Photo 20/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Toyota Supra
Heng thammarat dream garage supra rx7 Photo 21/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Supra Rx7

With a collection like this, you had to know that a Supra would occupy some real estate inside Heng's dream garage. His MkIV features a fully built engine that currently makes just under 700hp, TEIN suspension and just behind the Work Gnosis wheels you'll find an R35 brake conversion.

Heng thammarat dream garage veilside fortune rx7 Photo 22/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Veilside Fortune Rx7

That modern-day GT-R brake swap also exists on Heng's FD3S and helps slow it down after full throttle blasts with its built 13B rotary and single turbo conversion that grants over 500whp. The aggressive angles that fight for space with the car's original bodylines, which you probably recognize from the Tokyo installment of that movie franchise which, these days, occasionally mentions cars in between nuclear explosions and phoned-in fight scenes, is courtesy of Veilside and its Fortune aero kit.

Heng thammarat dream garage lamborghini Photo 23/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Lamborghini
Heng thammarat dream garage lamborghini Photo 24/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Lamborghini

Not all of Heng's cars are of Asian descent. Take for example his Lamborghini Gallardo 570-4 Superlegerra. Well-armed with an ETS twin-turbo kit, it has 850whp on tap when the time is right.

Heng thammarat dream garage hako model display Photo 25/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Hako Model Display

We're not sure where this blown-up Hakosuka model stands in Heng's list of model favorites, but for us, it's right up at the top.

Heng thammarat dream garage daihatsu walk through van Photo 26/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Daihatsu Walk Through Van

Tucked away with an American U-Haul sign overhead, this Daihatsu walk-through van sits restored and serves as a support vehicle for Heng's track days.

Heng thammarat dream garage datsun truck Photo 27/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Datsun Truck

A classic Datsun pickup, restored to better than new condition sits just under a set of Nismo LM GT wheels.

Heng thammarat dream garage military jeep Photo 28/43   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Military Jeep

You might recognize this Jeep from its feature that showed up on our network about a year ago. It's powered by a 4.0L 1UZ-FE V-8 swap and custom ITBs and is oozing with a military theme that carries throughout the entire build.

Heng Thammarat's Dream Garage - It Was All a Dream
    Heng thammarat dream garage rx7 supra Heng thammarat dream garage Heng thammarat dream garage hakosuka gtr Heng thammarat dream garage r31 skyline Heng thammarat dream garage r31 skyline Heng thammarat dream garage r32 skyline gtr Heng thammarat dream garage r33 nissan skyline Heng thammarat dream garage rb26 Heng thammarat dream garage r34 33 nissan skylines Heng thammarat dream garage skyline engine bay Heng thammarat dream garage top fuel r35 Heng thammarat dream garage alpha16 r35
    013 heng thammarat dream garage liberty walk daihatsu copen Heng thammarat dream garage liberty walk daihatsu copen Heng thammarat dream garage liberty walk diorama Heng thammarat dream garage gtr toy display Heng thammarat dream garage lounge Heng thammarat dream garage custom mini cooper desk Heng thammarat dream garage conference room Heng thammarat dream garage toyota supra Heng thammarat dream garage supra rx7 Heng thammarat dream garage veilside fortune rx7 Heng thammarat dream garage lamborghini Heng thammarat dream garage lamborghini
    Heng thammarat dream garage hako model display Heng thammarat dream garage daihatsu walk through van Heng thammarat dream garage datsun truck Heng thammarat dream garage military jeep Heng thammarat dream garage die cast cars Heng thammarat dream garage arcade Heng thammarat dream garage gtr transformer Heng thammarat dream garage Heng thammarat dream garage honda monkey mini bike Heng thammarat dream garage mini bike Heng thammarat dream garage mancave arcade Heng thammarat dream garage arcade
    Heng thammarat dream garage mitsubishi gto Heng thammarat dream garage nismo centerlock wheels Heng thammarat dream garage nissan skyline gtr Heng thammarat dream garage nissan skylines Heng thammarat dream garage honda van toyota hilux Heng thammarat dream garage OZ racing wheel Heng thammarat dream garage toy car display
    They say you ought not get lost in the build, and for the most part, they're almost always right. Blake Olsen got lost in the midst of making the perfect FC3S.
    Aaron BonkDec 20, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    Toyota has released a teaser video of the new Supra, and you can hear the sound of its turbocharged inline-six engine
    Kelly PleskotDec 19, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    This AW11 isn't anything extreme, but it certainly has a way of catching your eyes.
    Austin LottDec 19, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    Hyundai gives the 2019 iteration of its Veloster the engine it desperately needs and tunes the suspension to deliver the sportiness its exterior suggests
    Motor Trend StaffDec 19, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    It's hard to figure out how to classify this Nissan. Street? Drift? Show? It's a show car that can compete yet could be an art piece.
    Jonathan WongDec 18, 2018
