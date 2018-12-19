 |   |  Heng Thammarat's Dream Garage - It Was All a Dream

Not only have you overheard or read the back and forth that takes place anytime a conversation includes the phrase "dream garage," you've involuntarily taken part. Even if you never said a word, internally, you said plenty—dissecting, adding and removing cars based on your personal preference algorithm, you put together a stable of vehicles that you know would check all of the boxes on your rather lengthy wish list. But those are just random moments of daydreaming that you eventually snap out of and it's right back to reality. In the case of Heng Thammarat, a dedicated enthusiast and car fanatic out of Thailand, it's much more than just a mental checklist.

We caught wind of Heng's amazing automotive collection through our friend Chad Burdette, who'd recently paid a return visit to Thailand. And while the photos in this story highlight Heng's custom-built home garage, keep in mind there are even more cars in his warehouse, not far away—these just happen to be his favorites. Aside from the fact that he owns a number of iconic chassis that are either restored to perfection or modified using only the best parts, they all remain spotless, surrounded by eclectic decor comprised of automotive toys, authentic signage and various bits of culture, old and new, from various parts of the world.

(Side note: Thailand's import taxes are insanely high, with rates approximately three times what you'd pay in the U.S. That means a 2018 GT-R carries a 410K price tag, making this collection all the more amazing.)

Those with a keen eye no doubt picked up on the fact that Heng's collection includes a Hakosuka along with an R31, 32, 33, 34, and 35!

The earliest models in that lineup were given an OEM-spec restoration and remain relatively stock with just a few choice additions.

Photo 7/43 | Heng Thammarat Dream Garage R33 Nissan Skyline

The R33, however, was fitted with a NISMO 400R conversion that includes LMGT4 rolling stock and sits on TEIN coilovers. Under the hood, the 2.6L makes over 650hp with a push from a single turbo conversion.

The mighty R34 checks in at a lower power number of 550hp and also rides on LMGT4s and TEINs, while its exterior is updated with V Spec goods for a well-rounded package.

Heng's R35 is a different animal entirely. Now sporting 4.0L power and the complete AMS Alpha 16 treatment, it belts out a healthy 1,600whp with a side of nitrous on tap. The exterior was reworked with Top Secret V3 aero and OZ Racing wheels that hide Endless brakes and finish up one incredible Nissan lineup.

Daihatsu's Copen was never made available in the U.S. and in actuality, was never intended to reach production for the carmaker. Unveiled in '99 at the Tokyo Auto Show, it drew so much appreciation with its tiny body and retractable roof that the higher-ups green-lit the project and the Kei car hit showrooms about a year later. Heng's Copen features a restoration of sorts but was bulked up considerably with a complete Liberty Walk GT-K kit and Airrex air ride system.

Another touch of Liberty Walk is found in this incredibly detailed diorama that houses a host of LB-equipped models under its plastic roof.

Just above the LB diorama is a wall of die-cast cars, mostly GT-R, that seems to be busting at the seams, sending newer purchases to upper portions of the wall and anywhere else that space allows.

Head into Heng's office and you'll find yet another display case, this one packed with exotics that surround a small lounge area, adjacent to his Mini Cooper-converted desk complete with Recaro SRD desk chair, of course.

The conference room is probably the least customized workspace but even that area received a model-laden glass display case on either side of the room's monitor.

Photo 21/43 | Heng Thammarat Dream Garage Supra Rx7

With a collection like this, you had to know that a Supra would occupy some real estate inside Heng's dream garage. His MkIV features a fully built engine that currently makes just under 700hp, TEIN suspension and just behind the Work Gnosis wheels you'll find an R35 brake conversion.

That modern-day GT-R brake swap also exists on Heng's FD3S and helps slow it down after full throttle blasts with its built 13B rotary and single turbo conversion that grants over 500whp. The aggressive angles that fight for space with the car's original bodylines, which you probably recognize from the Tokyo installment of that movie franchise which, these days, occasionally mentions cars in between nuclear explosions and phoned-in fight scenes, is courtesy of Veilside and its Fortune aero kit.

Not all of Heng's cars are of Asian descent. Take for example his Lamborghini Gallardo 570-4 Superlegerra. Well-armed with an ETS twin-turbo kit, it has 850whp on tap when the time is right.

We're not sure where this blown-up Hakosuka model stands in Heng's list of model favorites, but for us, it's right up at the top.

Tucked away with an American U-Haul sign overhead, this Daihatsu walk-through van sits restored and serves as a support vehicle for Heng's track days.

A classic Datsun pickup, restored to better than new condition sits just under a set of Nismo LM GT wheels.

