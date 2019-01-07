From the Editors of…

 1972 Datsun 510 Wagon - Forgotten Breed
1972 Datsun 510 Wagon - Forgotten Breed

Getting reacquainted with the Datsun 510 wagon - and making it better

Aaron Bonk
Jan 7, 2019
Photographer: Dax Rodriguez
View Photo Gallery | 28 Photos

It's been more than 42 years since Datsun stopped minting badges for its trio of 510 coupes, wagons, and sedans. It's been almost nearly as long since its parent company, Nissan, axed the Datsun brand altogether—which is precisely why you know very little about the 510, or why someone like John Huckins would go to all the trouble of reviving something seemingly so challenging to revive.

1972 datsun 510 wagon SEV marchal headlights Photo 2/28   |   1972 Datsun 510 Wagon SEV Marchal Headlights

Huckins' reasons, however, go beyond any sort of technical merits any Datsun aficionado could rattle off. "I was in high school, and one of my buddies had gotten himself a black two-door with flares and a built L20," Huckins says about his first experience with the 510. "We used to bomb around the roads of the Monterey Peninsula in that thing all night. Also, having Laguna Seca in my backyard at the time, there were a lot of Datsuns running around town."

Huckins was never about the 510's wonky, old, downdraft-carbureted L-series engine or even something like his buddy's L20, for that matter. For him, it was SR20 or nothing. That's partly because the wagon already had that turbocharged JDM powerplant underneath its hood, but also because Huckins knew Nissan's top-notch four-cylinder was hard to beat. "I bought the car from a friend in 2007, and it had the SR in it barely running," he says regarding its initial state. "It's the common situation where you buy something and you're not satisfied, so I ended up redoing everything twice, then thrice."

1972 datsun 510 wagon SR20DET red top engine swap Photo 6/28   |   1972 Datsun 510 Wagon SR20DET Red Top Engine Swap

And by twice and then thrice, he's talking about the series of engines and rear ends he's gone through in order to sustain the 300-plus horsepower he subjects the decades-old chassis to almost daily. "I kept eating up the stock rear differentials," Huckins says, "so after the third one, I decided it was time for something serious." Serious in the way of an 8.8-inch rear end yanked from Ford's also-turbocharged Thunderbird Turbo Coupe, complete with a Traklok limited-slip and disc brakes straight from the factory.

The SR shared the same sort of uphill battle, one that started with a throttle plate screw getting sucked down into the engine, and then a few years later ended with what Huckins says was "a dodgy crank" responsible for a mess of spun rod bearings. Like that rear end, though, the Red Top SR ultimately got sorted out—this time with forged internals down below, a heavy-duty valvetrain up top, and a Precision turbo that's responsible for the 275 lb-ft of torque that goes along with that 350 hp. It was an uphill battle, yes, but one that didn't come without any fringe benefits. "I didn't have much experience at all with the SR motor until I had my wagon," Huckins says about how he was quickly thrust from the role of chief engine blow-up artist to lead tanked engine figure-outer. "After a few setbacks and failures, let's just say I'm pretty well versed with the platform now."

1972 datsun 510 wagon interior Photo 10/28   |   1972 Datsun 510 Wagon Interior

Huckins is also well versed on who to rely on for filling in the gaps he can't, like Rader Performance Machine, which is responsible for the wagon's latest short-block holding together as long as it has. Or the people from Stack of Dimes Fabrication who whipped up things like intercooler piping that'd link up to that turbo and the Mishimoto intercooler. Or Primer Autobody, which has helped preserve the old Datsun's Crusty Sunshine Yellow hue. Indispensable help, all of them, but none of that's to say Huckins didn't play his own role in all of this, which began some 11 years back. "I did most of the basic work because I'm broke, like motor assembly, bolt-ons, wiring, plumbing, and the chassis," he says, "all in my garage.

"I was drawn to this particular car because of the color and the fact that the wagon was the bastard stepchild of the 510 family at the time. Nobody wanted one," Huckins says about what led him to the 46-year-old Datsun family-mobile in the first place. "Plus, the main reason: It's smog exempt." And if we're being honest, there are few good reasons any better than that.

1972 datsun 510 wagon work equip 40 wheels Photo 17/28   |   1972 Datsun 510 Wagon Work Equip 40 Wheels
1972 datsun 510 wagon SR20DET red top Photo 21/28   |   1972 Datsun 510 Wagon SR20DET Red Top
1972 datsun 510 wagon BRE spook front spoiler Photo 25/28   |   1972 Datsun 510 Wagon BRE Spook Front Spoiler
1972 Datsun 510 Wagon - Forgotten Breed
    1972 datsun 510 wagon rear hatch 1972 datsun 510 wagon SEV marchal headlights 1972 datsun 510 wagon apexi powerfc 1972 datsun 510 wagon PTE 4828B turbocharger 1972 datsun 510 wagon billet shifter 1972 datsun 510 wagon SR20DET red top engine swap 1972 datsun 510 wagon rear bumper 1972 datsun 510 wagon JDM GL bluebird grille 1972 datsun 510 wagon rear hatch 1972 datsun 510 wagon interior 1972 datsun 510 wagon SEV marchal headlight 1972 datsun 510 wagon MOMO mod07 steering wheel
    1972 datsun 510 wagon work equip 40 wheel 1972 datsun 510 wagon rear hatch badges 1972 datsun 510 wagon HKS oil cap 1972 datsun 510 wagon custom stitched door card 1972 datsun 510 wagon work equip 40 wheels 1972 datsun 510 wagon work equip 40 wheels 1972 datsun 510 wagon ross tartan upholstery 1972 datsun 510 wagon GReddy catch can 1972 datsun 510 wagon SR20DET red top 1972 datsun 510 wagon Work equip 40 wheel 1972 datsun 510 wagon custom suspension four link rear suspension 1972 datsun 510 wagon autometer gauges
    1972 datsun 510 wagon BRE spook front spoiler 1972 datsun 510 wagon JAF badge 1972 datsun 510 wagon MOMO mod07 steering wheel 1972 datsun 510 wagon Wild Cards firewall plate
    1972 Datsun 510 Wagon - Forgotten Breed
    Tuning Menu
    Owner: John Huckins
    Hometown: San Diego, CA
    Occupation: Motorcycle Shop Manager
    Instagram: @ro55ifumi
    Power: 350 hp; 275 lb-ft of torque
    Engine: Balanced and blueprinted SR20DET Red Top engine swap; CP Carrillo 9.0:1 pistons; Brian Crower connecting rods, valvesprings, titanium retainers; Tomei Poncams; HKS cam gears; Supertech valves; custom three-angle valve job, billet throttle body, steel-braided lines; ACL Race bearings; ARP main studs, rod bolts, head studs, exhaust manifold studs; Cosworth head gasket; S13.4 valve cover; GReddy intake manifold, catch can; PTE 4828B turbocharger; DEI turbo blanket; HKS SSQ blow-off valve; Mishimoto intercooler; Stack of Dimes Fabrication intercooler piping; Moroso oil pan; Griffin radiator; HPS couplers and hoses; ProTech exhaust manifold; UltraFlo muffler; Walbro 255-lph fuel pump; NISMO 740cc injectors; Earl's fuel filters; Tomei Type S fuel pressure regulator; NGK BKR7E spark plugs; McKinney Motorsports engine, crossmember, transmission mounts; Lokar throttle cable; 10-gallon fuel tank; Harley-Davidson FXD battery
    Drivetrain: Competition Clutch six-puck clutch, flywheel; shortened driveshaft; custom Ford Thunderbird 8.8 rear axle; Traklok 3.73:1 limited-slip differential; Ford GT500 differential cover;
    Engine Management: A'PEXi PowerFC Djetro; Wiring Specialties Pro Series engine wiring harness
    Footwork & Chassis: Custom four-link rear suspension, Panhard bar, driveshaft loop; Eibach springs; 280ZX front struts with Tokico Illumina inserts; Ground Control front coilovers; T3 adjustable camber plates; GTX lower control arms, tie rods; Datsport steering box brace; Maddat front sway bar; QA1 PromaStar rear coilovers
    Brakes: Wilwood Superlite calipers, Polymatrix pads, rotors, proportioning valve, steel-braided lines; KSport hydraulic hand brake; Ford rear disc brakes; custom hard lines throughout
    Wheels & Tires: 15x8.5 front, 15x9.5 rear Work Equip 40 wheels; 195/45R15 front, 205/45R15 rear Toyo Proxes T1R tires
    Interior: Recaro SE seats reupholstered in Ross Tartan; Dynamat throughout; OEM floor mats, dash pad; re-skinned door panels; MOMO Mod.07 steering wheel; Gilson gauge array; Pioneer head unit; Stack speedometer, tachometer, boost pressure gauges; AutoMeter water temperature, oil, and fuel pressure gauges; AEM air/fuel ratio gauge; Moto Gadget M-unit/M-lock; '70s Wink mirror
    Exterior: Crusty Sunshine yellow paint; polished trim; re-chromed bumpers with welded seams; JDM GL Bluebird grille with JAF badge; SEV Marchal headlights; BRE Spook front spoiler; BMW '02 side mirrors; Aerocatch hood pins; Euro-style front marker lights; TintSamurai blue tint
    Thanks: My family; my job; all my brothers in Wild Cards on both sides of the Pacific; Dualfactory; Ed at Stack of Dimes Fabrication; Yuri at Wiring Specialties; Big Louie and lil Louie at Car Connection; Freddie and the crew at Autofashion; Dom at Chasing Js; JC at Work Wheels; Shawn at TintSamurai; RPM Motorworks SD; Number7; Polishingproz; Thursday CVS crew; Osixhi; Faakit Garage; last but not least, my roll dog Dingo

    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    Road hazards and unexpected detours may appear while on this interstate we call life. But with the right vehicle and a destination in sight, even the most daunting drive can become a rewarding investment.
    Micah WrightJan 4, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport features an upgraded engine and body parts made from natural fibers.
    Kelly PleskotJan 4, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Lamborghini touts the Urus as the world's first super sport-utility vehicle, and to prove it, they brought us to the outskirts of Palm Springs so we could put their new SUV through its paces on the street, in the dirt, and at the track.
    Bradley IgerJan 3, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    A top-notch Subie hatch built without compromise and without any sponsorship help.
    Jonathan WongJan 2, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    A handful of our staff and freelancers picks their favorite Super Street stories from 2018
    StaffJan 2, 2019
