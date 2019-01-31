From the Editors of…

 1994 Mazda RX-7 (FD3S) - First Rule of Street Drifting
1994 Mazda RX-7 (FD3S) - First Rule of Street Drifting

RX-7 owner discloses how a typical night of underground street drifting goes, and why there's nothing quite like it

Ryan Belville
Jan 31, 2019
Photographer: Darian Duchan
Disclaimer: The views and information expressed here are those of the author and are not affiliated with or condoned by Super Street. Any action you take upon the information here is strictly at your own risk.

1994 mazda RX 7 crystal tail lamps Photo 2/34   |   1994 Mazda RX 7 Crystal Tail Lamps

It's 12:30am, and I'm standing at a nondescript intersection in an industrial area in a major U.S. city. It's a warm summer night, and the air around me is completely still. The main building defining my view is a hulking six-story warehouse that was abandoned years ago. Layers of brown, red, and yellow paint cover the brick, each one telling a piece of the building's story—people came here to work, to create, to make a living.

My Mazda stands out in an environment like this, and that is exactly the point. A street drift car looks best when it is dynamic. Even when the car is still, anyone looking at it sees motion. Right now, the car is silent, its engine off, and still as I lean against it I feel nothing but coiled energy. I'm waiting for my friends to arrive, and I can already feel adrenaline, even though nothing is happening.

1994 mazda RX 7 HKS v mount intercooler Photo 6/34   |   1994 Mazda RX 7 HKS V Mount Intercooler

From a distance, I can hear the distinct sound of a couple of SR engines approaching. Nothing sounds quite like an SR—it's not the smoothest or most refined sounding four cylinder, but its rough sound is exactly what makes it perfect for the street. My friends pull up and park next to me in a line. We're not all from the same drift team, and that's part of what makes it interesting. Each driver represents his area. Everyone brings a unique style and each car tells a different story. My car's story will come in time, but right now I am focused on the task at hand.

We are standing in front of our cars, having the usual conversations. We talk about our day, how we got to the spot, our cars... then we get down to the important stuff. Did we see any police in the area? Who's spotting tonight, and who's signaling? How will we run the course? As much as street drifting can look like chaos, we plan very carefully. Everything is controlled, and great care is taken to ensure that nobody is around and that we are all safe.

1994 mazda RX 7 vertex front bumper Photo 10/34   |   1994 Mazda RX 7 Vertex Front Bumper

In spite of the planning and precautions, I can feel myself shiver, and my hands begin to shake from the adrenalin. I always know that I'm going to drive well, if my hands are shaking before we run.

My hands stop shaking the minute I hop in my car. The door closes and the engine starts. Nothing is more exciting to me than turning the key in my RX-7. Every time I start the 13B engine and hear it settle into its steady idle, I feel my mind instantly focus. All external inputs go away. I put on my driving gloves, and it is only me and this RX-7.

1994 mazda RX 7 bride seats Photo 14/34   |   1994 Mazda RX 7 Bride Seats

What happens next is all speed, noise, and muscle memory for me. I don't think much while I'm drifting, I just feel and act. As soon as I floor it, my car's 400 horsepower 13B comes to life, and its quiet exhaust note changing to a scream you can only find in a rotary with an open wastegate. To me, an open wastegate rotary engine sounds like nothing else on the planet—it is beyond visceral, as if the exhaust of the engine is ripping the air around it to pieces.

My car screams down the main straight of our course and when the timing is right my friends initiate their drift. I kick the clutch in the FD and flick the steering wheel to countersteer. Street drifting presents a different reality than drifting at most tracks: this course has potholes, bumps, and curbs on the inside and outside. Unused and dilapidated shipping containers have been abandoned and litter various points at the perimeter of the course. Everything is an obstacle. Even though you have to avoid obstacles, it is very important to drive with the most possible style. The entry should be the longest possible, the initial flick fast and exciting, and the transitions fast, too. There is no point of running at all, if you are not going to run in a stylish way.

1994 mazda RX 7 driver Photo 18/34   |   1994 Mazda RX 7 Driver

After running for a while, we park our cars and I get some time to think again. For me, drifting is street drifting. There is nothing else. Drifting on a circuit is exciting, but it will never match the feeling of driving on the street. Every aspect of my FD has been specifically designed with street drifting in mind. Every aspect of my life has been carefully designed, with street drifting in mind. There are fewer and fewer of us old guys now7mdash;each year new younger people enter my city's street drift community, and each year some more older people stop street drifting and commit themselves completely to driving on the circuit. I simply can't stop. In all of my travels, through all of the experiences I have lived, nothing has brought me the same joy as driving the same old corners night after night with some friends.

Having read this far, you may be wondering who I am. I'd like to tell you it doesn't matter. I don't drift for fame, or notoriety, or attention. I don't want you to know my name. But if you come to the right city, the right empty street, at the right time of night, you just may hear my RX-7 for yourself.

1994 mazda RX 7 crystal passing lamps Photo 22/34   |   1994 Mazda RX 7 Crystal Passing Lamps
1994 mazda RX 7 origin rear bumper Photo 26/34   |   1994 Mazda RX 7 Origin Rear Bumper
1994 mazda RX 7 origin rear bumper Photo 30/34   |   1994 Mazda RX 7 Origin Rear Bumper
1994 mazda RX 7 vertex aero Photo 34/34   |   1994 Mazda RX 7 Vertex Aero
SuperStreetOnline

1994 Mazda RX-7 (FD3S) - First Rule of Street Drifting
    By Ryan Belville
    29 Articles

    1994 Mazda RX-7 (FD3S) - First Rule of Street Drifting
    Tuning Menu
    Owner: Anonymous
    Hometown: Unknown
    Occupation: Unknown
    Engine: 13B-REW; HKS V-mount intercooler kit; TRUST exhaust manifold, 50mm wastegate, downpipe; BorgWarner EFR 7670 turbo with 1.04 hot side; Koyo radiator, dual oil coolers; Injector Dynamics 720cc primary, 1650cc secondary injectors; AEM fuel pressure regulator; A'PEXi N1 exhaust with titanium tip extension; polyurethane engine mounts
    Drivetrain: ACT full face organic clutch, pressure plate; Fidanza lightweight flywheel; welded differential; Super-Now transmission pan
    Engine Management: A'PEXi Power FC tuned by Shook Engineering
    Footwork & Chassis: Stance coilovers with 16k front and rear springs; Hotside knuckle by Heat Maker; TFWorks S14 outer tie rod kit; Peak Performance S14 inner tie rods; Super-Now sway bar brackets
    Wheels & Tires: 18x9" +19 front, 18x10" +19 rear SSR Agle Minerva wheels built by threepiece.us with polished faces and outer barrels with gloss red inner barrels; 215/35R18 front, 225/40R18 rear tires
    Exterior: Vertex front bumper, canards, side skirts; Origin rear bumper; Car Shop Glow rear spoiler; Crystal passing and tail lamps; vinyl by XTreme Graphics
    Interior: Bride Zeta driver and Zeta type-L passenger seats; Personal steering wheel; Circuit Sports urethane shift knob; HKB steering hub; MazdaSpeed 300km/h gauge cluster; STACK oil pressure, water temperature, oil temp, fuel pressure, boost gauges; AEM UEGO wideband
    Thanks: my drift team; Ryan Shook at Shook Engineering; Scott Oshiro at Koyorad; Julian Jacobs at HeatMaker; Kevin Dykyj at STACK; David Lee at Stance Suspension; David and Mike Lee at TF Works; Jesse Streeter at Streeter Corporation

    SuperStreetOnline
    Volkswagen's only released two teaser images so far, but the concept is clearly a modern interpretation of the Meyers Manx
    Collin WoodardJan 31, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Holding the record for the fastest AWD vehicle in the world would probably be enough for most teams but Ron Harper and his team at Alpha Logic have other goals in sight.
    Bradley IgerJan 30, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Limited edition LC 500 Inspiration Series will make an appearance at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show before going on sale in April
    Kelly PleskotJan 30, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Ask anybody why they built a car the way they did and the answer is unequivocally the same: to make it simple and clean.
    Jonathan WongJan 30, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Acura is celebrating 15 years of sending torque side to side with a video and by selling its millionth vehicle with the tech
    Ed TahaneyJan 30, 2019
