 1998 Honda Integra
1998 Honda Integra

Inspiration is the highest form of flattery

Rodrez
Jan 7, 2019
Photographer: Streetmetal
The third generation Integra, now around 25 years old, has been modified, built, and rebuilt in every possible configuration. And whether the intentions revolve around competitive endeavors or lean more toward more utilitarian efforts, rest assured, the upgrades you have hiding up your sleeve have either been done before or at least attempted more than a few times. For better or worse, there are quite a few different approaches to take with Honda's sporty three-door coupe, and regardless of what side of taste and good sense you might currently reside, if you're not already wrenching on an actual ITR, there's a pretty good chance that parts of the iconic "R" will find some real estate in your build.

For some, starting with Honda's hottest version is the best approach, but for many of us, getting our hands on that coveted model can be daunting to the say the least. For a longtime Honda fanatic like Thakornchaiwut Pakeesuk, you either get the top model or you take inspiration from one and apply it to a lower model. Truth be told, picking up a DC2 Type R in Thailand doesn't come cheap. Sure, there are those that import them, but with a sky-high tax slapped on for good measure, most veer away from the idea entirely. For Pakeesuk, starting with a DC1 and emulating the ITR, all the while improving on areas like power, handling, and aesthetic, made much more sense.

The ode to all things R starts with a JDM front-end conversion joined by optional rear spats and an ITR wing. Adding a little spice to that rear addition is a carbon fiber gurney flap, while up front a Spoon Sports front lip plays off of Spoon side mirrors set against a unique green backdrop; a result of a complete color change.

Looking for some contrast, Pakeesuk opted for deep blue TE37s that don't stray far on the color wheel from the bright blue Endless calipers that occupy all four corners. The keen eye will also notice the jump from 4-lug to 5, a cut and paste from the car's ITR brethren.

Originally fitted with a B18C (similar to U.S. GS-R), Pakeesuk built and dropped in a B18C R engine complete with BC rods, Toda pistons, and ARP hardware. Up top, the valvetrain was strengthened with BC valves and Supertech retainers that back up the Toda C2 cams. Your eyes fight to see the coil-on-plug conversion but it's a losing battle as the Frontline Fab valvecover steals the show. Get beyond the nicely crafted hunk of billet and you'll notice a shaved and tucked bay that retains A/C (this is Thailand, after all) and sports a T1 cam trigger set up on the exhaust cam side right next to the Spark Racing header. The ITR power plant serves as the foundation, but much like the rest of Pakeesuk's Integra, it's been greatly improved upon.

If Pak wasn't able to incorporate any sort of ITR-ism inside the cabin, we'd call the car incomplete, but that's not the case. An OEM ITR dash and console with factory faux carbon bits, rear seats, and floor mats are all part of the package but in lieu of the original Recaros, this DC was fitted with Bride Venus bucket seats.

Eyes up and the Vertex deep-dish wheel is right in your face, but your eyes are then pulled to the left and fixated on a digital parade of Defi gauges that sit tightly in the crevice between dash and windscreen.

Without a sunroof, no side moldings, carefully placed Type R decals, and of course that sleek headlight treatment, one might automatically assume this owner is out to fool people. The truth is, Pakeesuk has taken inspiration from the highest form of Integra lineage and applied it to his personal car, but only after systematically reworking things in a manner to outperform the original. And when you get right down to it, isn't that what car building is all about?

Honda Tuning

    Tuning Menu
    Owner: Thakornchaiwut Pakeesuk
    Instagram: monkay_garage
    Engine: B18C Type R; Toda pistons, C2 cams, valve springs; BC rods, valves; Super Tech retainers; ARP hardware; T1 cam trigger kit and exhaust cam gear; Skunk2 Ultra Street intake manifold, throttle body; AEM fuel rail, fuel pressure regulator; K-Tuned upper coolant housing, pulley kit, clutch master cylinder reservoir, fuel pressure gauge; Coil-on-plug conversion; Spark Racing header; Hasport engine mounts; HYB fittings; Frontline Fab CNC valvecover; Golden Eagle Mfg. dipstick, intake cam gear; tucked aluminum radiator
    Transmission: ITR transmission; Competition clutch
    Suspension: H.Drive Racing coilovers; Function 7 rear LCAs
    Wheels & Tires: 16x7.5 +30 Volk Racing TE37; 205/45-16 Toyo R1R
    Brakes: Endless front and rear brake calipers, rotors and pads
    Interior:: Bride Venus adjustable bucket seats; K-Tuned billet aluminum shifter; Vertex steering wheel; Works Bell Rapfix pop-up steering system; ATC Racing short hub; Defi gauges x6, Advance ZD digital meter; ITR rear seats, door panels, center console;
    Exterior: JDM front-end conversions; Spoon Sports carbon fiber side mirrors, front lip; carbon fiber brake duct inlet; ITR optional rear spats, rear wing with carbon fiber gurney flap; HOP window visors

    MORE FEATURES

    Honda Tuning
    It should be more powerful than the regular 310-hp STI, although there's no telling how much more power the S209 will get.
    Collin WoodardJan 7, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    It's been more than 40 years since Datsun stopped making its trio of 510 coupes, wagons, and sedans—which is probably why you know so little about them, or why someone would go to all the trouble of breathing new life into 1.
    Aaron BonkJan 7, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    Among the many design upgrades, the Huracan receives a new front bumper, 20-inch Aesir wheels, and side air intakes
    Kelly PleskotJan 7, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    How many economy cars besides the Toyota Sera can say they inspired the McLaren F1? Learn about the one for sale at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale
    Collin WoodardJan 5, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    Road hazards and unexpected detours may appear while on this interstate we call life. But with the right vehicle and a destination in sight, even the most daunting drive can become a rewarding investment.
    Micah WrightJan 4, 2019
