From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |  2007 Subaru WRX STI - In One's Element
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline features

2007 Subaru WRX STI - In One's Element

You know the routine: Keep it simple and the end result will always be clean

Jonathan Wong
Jan 30, 2019
Photographer: Daniel Coria
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 23 Photos

When you ask people to define what "clean" is when it comes to building a project car, you'll almost always get a different answer. Some want a pure JDM style, while others want their cars adorned with race-inspired graphics. Your car, your rules, and ultimately, your current state of mind. As you can probably guess, whenever we ask owners to describe why or how they decided to build their car the way they did, the answer is unequivocally the same: to make it simple and clean. That is the true beauty of modifying vehicles—you get to decide the definition of cleanliness, even if it doesn't strike a chord with others. Kyle Carasi, the owner of this stunning STI, certainly has clean (and every other relatable adjective) down perfectly, don't you agree?

2007 subaru WRX STI voltex front bumper Photo 2/23   |   2007 Subaru WRX STI Voltex Front Bumper

As part of Speed Element Performance, a Northern California-based tuning shop, he has access to a team that knows a thing or two about building award-winning show cars using clean as a central theme. The bodywork is subtle yet hits hard, with a Voltex front bumper and fender modifications to widen the chassis and add angular muscle to the front end that stretches along the side skirts and out to a more rounded rear end. "I wanted the exterior to be clean, nothing too crazy, while still maintaining that wow factor," Kyle says. "I wanted my style to be refined and have that Japan 'street-style'—something you'd see fixed up in Japan, rather than throw every available part at it." To fill the extra space, a set of deep-dish 18-inch Volk TE37 MK2s was added, and the STI is brought down low with BC coilovers and a Stanceparts cup kit.

2019 Subaru WRX
$27,195 Base Model (MSRP) 21/27 MPG Fuel Economy
Research Vehicle
Our Trusted Partner

A quick look at the engine bay reveals a (you guessed it) very simple setup of ARC bolt-ons—some cosmetic and others performance-enhancing—such as the intercooler, intake, and blow-off valve. A TOMEI manifold connects to an Invidia downpipe and N1 exhaust to generate extra horsepower and deliver the kind of noises that get cops' attention (though we hope they don't). "It's all about execution when you're out there in a sea of oversaturated builds," Kyle adds. "The Boxer EJ257 motor is something I've always wanted to build, especially since most of my friends own Evos. In the Bay Area, there aren't a lot of fully modded, JDM-spec STIs, and over the years it's grown on me!"

2007 subaru WRX STI ARC alternator pulley cover Photo 6/23   |   2007 Subaru WRX STI ARC Alternator Pulley Cover

Regarding his STI, Kyle says the ongoing experience is more than building a clean and timeless car; it's the friendships you make along the way throughout the entire process, which he owes largely to Speed Element. "What was once a common interest between strangers has become great friendships," he says. "We have a good time, and now it's like I work with family." A clean and simple build and bonds to last a lifetime? Who could ask for anything more?

2007 subaru WRX STI front static Photo 13/23   |   2007 Subaru WRX STI Front Static
2007 subaru WRX STI vertex stancenation steering wheel Photo 17/23   |   2007 Subaru WRX STI Vertex Stancenation Steering Wheel
SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (23)

2007 Subaru WRX STI - In One's Element
Photo /
    2007 subaru WRX STI voltex side skirts 2007 subaru WRX STI voltex front bumper 2007 subaru WRX STI universal carbon canards 2007 subaru WRX STI genki TRS LED taillights 2007 subaru WRX STI volk TE37 mark II wheels 2007 subaru WRX STI ARC alternator pulley cover 2007 subaru WRX STI Voltex front fender 2007 subaru WRX STI JDM STI V9 headlights 2007 subaru WRX STI do luck spoiler 2007 subaru WRX STI engine bay 2007 subaru WRX STI BLOX shift knob 2007 subaru WRX STI takata harnesses
    2007 subaru WRX STI front static 2007 subaru WRX STI Volk TE37 Mark II 2007 subaru WRX STI Voltex fender 2007 subaru WRX STI invidia n1 exhaust 2007 subaru WRX STI vertex stancenation steering wheel 2007 subaru WRX STI Brembo brake caliper 2007 subaru WRX STI Vertex StanceNation steering wheel 2007 subaru WRX STI Bride zeta III seats 2007 subaru WRX STI Voltex rear fender flare 2007 subaru WRX STI genki TRS LED taillights 2007 subaru WRX STI universal carbon canard
    1 - 12 OF
    By Jonathan Wong
    491 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF
    2007 Subaru WRX STI - In One's Element
    Tuning Menu
    Owner: Kyle Carasi
    Hometown: San Jose, CA
    Occupation: Sales Associate, Speed Element Performance
    Instagram: @sjkbc
    Power: 300 hp; 315 lb-ft of torque
    Engine: ARC titanium alternator/pulley cover, oil/radiator cap, catch can, Prestige-R Spec-C radiator, front-mount intercooler, intake, blow-off valve, oil cooler; TOMEI UEL exhaust manifold, up-pipe; Cusco pitch stop mount, RK titanium upper radiator pipe; Invidia downpipe, N1 race exhaust; Walbro fuel pump
    Drivetrain: Short shift kit with extension
    Engine Management: GrimmSpeed electronic boost control solenoid; Bains Tuning open source tune
    Footwork & Chassis: BC coilovers; Swift springs; Stanceparts cup kits; Cusco front strut bar; Carbing rear strut bar; Do-Luck rear floor bar
    Wheels & Tires: 18x11 Volk Racing TE37 Mark-II wheels; 275/35R18 Falken RT-615K tires; Project Kics R40 Neochrome lug nuts
    Exterior: Voltex front bumper, widebody front garnishes, universal carbon canards, molded front fenders, rear fender flares, side skirts, carbon-fiber diffuser; ARC carbon-fiber hood scoop; CraftSquare TC-F side mirrors; Varis carbon B-pillars; JDM STI V9 headlights, mesh grille inserts, window visors, clear side markers; carbon-fiber wiper cowl; Genki TRS custom LED taillights; Do-Luck carbon-fiber low-mount spoiler and trunk
    Interior: Bride Zeta III and seat rails; Takata harnesses; Carbing 11-point rollcage, rear bulkhead division plate; Defi BF gauges, gauge pods; Vertex/StanceNation #13 steering wheel; Works Bell slim hub, Rapfix QRS II; BLOX shift knob; Pioneer AppRadio 4
    Thanks: Hana, and my family for their support; Speed Element Performance: Devin, Codi, and Justin; Gary at Bains Tuning; Cary at WheelsNMeals; Rommel and Tim at Canlas Mobile Tint; Ryan at 247Media; Nemcho; Ben Dmnd; Steve at Falken Tire; Mike at Evasive Motorsports; Elvis at StanceNation; Brian at Mackin Industries; Danh at Tanabe USA; Colin at Turn 14 Distribution

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    The Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition is now available with a starting price of $52,900 in the U.S.
    Kelly PleskotJan 29, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Honda dips its toes in the exploding eSports phenomena, sponsoring Team Liquid
    Bob HernandezJan 28, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Something the whole family can enjoy
    Jonathan WongJan 28, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    What began as a man merely trying to save a wire wheel company from going under has transformed into a powerhouse for all things alloy
    Micah WrightJan 25, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    The 630-horsepower 5.2-liter V-10 Evo resets the entire Lamborghini Huracan model line, displacing the LP610-4 coupe
    ManufacturerJan 25, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Subaru Teases Hotter WRX STI Model for Detroit—Is it the S209?

    Subaru has begun teasing a special WRX STI model for the Detroit auto show, and we think it's a high-performance variant from Japan called the S209.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    We Want, But Can’t Have, the Subaru WRX STI Diamond Edition

    The Subaru WRX STI Diamond Edition features a yellow body kit - complete with front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser - and 349 ponies under the hood

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Japan-Only Subaru WRX STI TC 380 Makes 380 HP

    Only 50 of these limited-edition STIs will be sold, each with a base price of around $44,000. But they'll only be available in Japan.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2018 Subaru WRX STI - Meet STInister

    Via a whole bunch of camera gear and Home Depot tubing, Motor Trend created a remote-control camera system that can be operated from inside their hopped-up 2018 Subaru WRX STI

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Attack Time: Subaru Makes a Record in Romania on ‘The Best Road in the World’

    Subaru decided it was time for someone to lay down a record on Romania’s National Road 7C, aka the Transfagara?an, so they tapped rally ace Mark Higgins to do just that in a specially prepped WRX STI RA

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2019 Subaru WRX and STI Series.Gray Debut at Boxerfest

    Over the weekend Subaru unleashed the 2019 WRX and STI Series.Gray models at the 2018 Subaru Tecnica International Boxerfest in Landover, Maryland.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2019 Subaru WRX STI Gets More Power

    Subaru has announced 2019 model year changes for the WRX and WRX STI. Check them out here, as well as new pricing information.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP