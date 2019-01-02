From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |  2012 Subaru WRX STI - Zero Compromise
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline features

2012 Subaru WRX STI - Zero Compromise

If you're looking to build the ultimate project car, take notes

Jonathan Wong
Jan 2, 2019
Photographer: Larry Chen
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 47 Photos

It has never been easy to build a project car. Even if your goal is to add simple bolt-ons, lower it, and throw on a set of wheels and tires, you still need to put some thought into how it's going to look and how well it may perform. Everyone's looking to do something unique. However, that uniqueness may be in their eyes—and sometimes you need a little help to take a build to the next level. Let's face it: Building a project isn't easy, nor is it cheap. Sponsorships can help alleviate some of the financial burden, but it also means you are obligated to fulfill your requirements to support them by representing their brand. Free suddenly isn't as "free." Ultimately, to be in full control of your build means you become the full-time boss. You get the final say in what gets done and how it's executed.

2012 subaru WRX STI varis wide body kit Photo 2/47   |   2012 Subaru WRX STI Varis Wide Body Kit

Quincy Yuen from British Columbia, Canada, is one such enthusiast who wanted complete control of his Subaru STI project. Make it unique—no corners cut. "One of the main points in my build was to do it without any sponsors," he says. "Many builds these days are sponsored; they don't have to pay for parts, and they settle for second best. I wanted mine to be top notch, built without compromise, and for me to say that I did it without any sponsors."

2019 Subaru Impreza
$18,595 Base Model (MSRP) 24/32 MPG Fuel Economy
Research Vehicle
Our Trusted Partner

Purchased new in 2012, Quincy's STI has gone through several different phases. It's hard to believe, but at one point, he was happy with keeping it fairly stock with wheels, coilovers, and an exhaust. Within two years, during the second phase, he added a wide-body conversion and lots of bolt-ons, which produced 382 whp on the stock block. His next move was to build the engine and convert the vehicle to a full track car. After he saved up money and collected parts, the project became a roller coaster of emotions for Quincy.

2012 subaru WRX STI corsa veloce intake manifold Photo 6/47   |   2012 Subaru WRX STI Corsa Veloce Intake Manifold

To see how far Quincy's STI has come, one need look no further than his epic spec sheet. It reads like a greatest hits compilation of some of the world's best parts that happen to be seamlessly integrated with top-notch fabrication work by The Speed Syndicate. What can be classified as a purpose-built track car also doubles as a complete show car. "It may not have A/C or heat or a factory dash, stereo, airbags, or seatbelts, but it's going to turn heads one way or another," Quincy says. The Speed Syndicate helped modify the rear quarter panels and installed the Varis kit while it was still white. Quincy continued to add more parts and took his track racing more seriously, then he decided to go all-out with a built motor from IAG Performance.

"A big overhaul never goes as planned," he adds. "You have to work through the delays and tackle uncontrollable situations as they happen." The STI went from Canada to Tacoma, Washington, for tuning but ran into issues. Even without being able to sort those out, the car then left for California, where it would be painted at DTM Autobody. Though he intended to keep it the original Subaru Satin White Pearl, he saw a new NSX pass by and he fell in love, so he changed it to Acura Valencia Candy Red. But after the bodywork was done, the car remained in California for another year, untouched because of the engine problems. Dreams of hitting big car shows and track events never materialized and wouldn't until he had the car shipped home to have it back up and running again.

2012 subaru WRX STI recaro XL SPG seatsr Photo 10/47   |   2012 Subaru WRX STI Recaro XL SPG Seatsr

With as many different build phases as Quincy's STI has gone through, the final outcome is one that's made the long journey worthwhile, and then some. "Patience is definitely key, and it's tested mine many times," Quincy says. "But it's come a long way, and I couldn't be happier."

2012 subaru WRX STI launsport rear hatch wing Photo 11/47   |   2012 Subaru WRX STI Launsport Rear Hatch Wing
2012 subaru WRX STI recaro XL SPG seats Photo 18/47   |   2012 Subaru WRX STI Recaro XL SPG Seats
2012 subaru WRX STI varis front bumper Photo 25/47   |   2012 Subaru WRX STI Varis Front Bumper
2012 subaru WRX STI volk TE37 top secret gold wheels Photo 29/47   |   2012 Subaru WRX STI Volk TE37 Top Secret Gold Wheels
2012 subaru WRX STI valenti taillights Photo 33/47   |   2012 Subaru WRX STI Valenti Taillights
2012 subaru WRX STI corsa veloce intake manifold Photo 40/47   |   2012 Subaru WRX STI Corsa Veloce Intake Manifold
2012 subaru WRX STI varis rear fenders Photo 47/47   |   2012 Subaru WRX STI Varis Rear Fenders
View Photo Gallery (47) Photos
SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (47)

2012 Subaru WRX STI - Zero Compromise
Photo /
    2012 subaru WRX launsport rear hatch wing 2012 subaru WRX STI varis wide body kit 2012 subaru WRX STI carshopglow LED JDM headlight conversiont 2012 subaru WRX STI volk te37 2012 subaru WRX STI valenti LED taillight 2012 subaru WRX STI corsa veloce intake manifold 2012 subaru WRX STI varis front bumper 2012 subaru WRX STI varis widebody kit 2012 subaru WRX STI carshopglow LED JDM headlight conversion 2012 subaru WRX STI recaro XL SPG seatsr 2012 subaru WRX STI launsport rear hatch wing 2012 subaru WRX STI varis widebody kit
    2012 subaru WRX STI aim sports MXL2 digital cluster 2012 subaru WRX STI carbon brake light cover 2012 subaru WRX STI varis front bumper 2012 subaru WRX STI hood vents 2012 subaru WRX STI syms japan door card 2012 subaru WRX STI recaro XL SPG seats 2012 subaru WRX STI varise widebody fenders 2012 subaru WRX STI varis front bumper 2012 subaru WRX STI sti rear quarter 2012 subaru WRX STI sti varis widebody kit 2012 subaru WRX STI brembo brake 2012 subaru WRX STI blow off valve
    2012 subaru WRX STI varis front bumper 2012 subaru WRX STI tommy kaira shift knob 2012 subaru WRX STI varis carbon underboard 2012 subaru WRX STI aftermarket industries surge tank 2012 subaru WRX STI volk TE37 top secret gold wheels 2012 subaru WRX STI launsport rear hatch wing 2012 subaru WRX STI corsa veloce intake manifold 2012 subaru WRX STI varis carbon fiber lip 2012 subaru WRX STI valenti taillights 2012 subaru WRX STI carshopglow LED JDM headlight conversion 2012 subaru WRX STI cobb tuning access port 2012 subaru WRX STI vertex steering wheel
    2012 subaru WRX STI varis VSDC cooling bonnet 2012 subaru WRX STI sabelt harnesses 2012 subaru WRX STI varis widebody fender 2012 subaru WRX STI corsa veloce intake manifold 2012 subaru WRX STI speed syndicate rollcage 2012 subaru WRX STI carshopglow LED JDM headlight conversion 2012 subaru WRX STI vertex steering wheel 2012 subaru WRX STI syms japan carbon door card 2012 subaru WRX STI speed syndicate rollcage 2012 subaru WRX STI diff selector 2012 subaru WRX STI varis rear fenders
    1 - 12 OF
    By Jonathan Wong
    489 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF
    2012 Subaru WRX STI - Zero Compromise
    Tuning Menu
    Owner: Quincy Yuen
    Hometown: Maple Ridge, BC, Canada
    Occupation: Red Seal Union Ironworker
    Instagram: @panda_q91
    Engine: IAG Stage 4 Tuff short-block (custom-forged pistons by Manley Performance, tri-beam connecting rods with ARP 2000 rod bolts, heat-treated '12 STI crankshaft, ACL race bearings, ARP case/main bolts), Stage 5 heads; port and polish, head studs, IAG fuel rails, billet aluminum TGV deletes, radiator stays, oil cap, brake reservoir cap, clutch reservoir cap, windshield washer cap, coolant overflow cap, power steering cap, dipstick, air pump block-off plate, race AOS, timing belt guide; The Speed Syndicate engine harness, 4-inch titanium intake piping with AFE intake filter, stainless fuel lines, A/N radiator hoses; Group N engine mounts; Beatrush forged pitch stop; Phenolic 8mm spacers; air pump delete; Gates timing belt; ATI harmonic damper crank pulley; FHI timing belt tensioner; NSK timing belt idler gear; NTN timing belt idler; Powerhouse Amuse Extra Titan exhaust; Corsa Veloce billet aluminum intake manifold; ETS intercooler core with The Speed Syndicate titanium intercooler piping/Wiggins clamps; Full Race BorgWarner EFR 8374 1.05 A/R rotated twin-scroll turbo, twin-scroll exhaust manifold, T4 up-pipe, and T4 downpipe; Swain Tech "White Lightning" ceramic coating; DEI titanium turbo blanket; TiAL MVS 38mm wastegates; JE Proseal head gaskets; Kelford camshafts; Manley Race Flo intake valves/Extreme Duty exhaust valves, valvesprings and retainers; Aeromotive fuel pressure regulator; Bosch fuel pumps; Injector Dynamics 1,700cc top feed injectors; XRP fuel lines; Aftermarket Industries billet fuel pump bracket, 5L surge tank kit; Earl's fuel filter; ACL Orbit oil pump; Killer B oil baffle windage tray, oil pan, oil pickup with spacer kit; Koyo oil cooler, radiator; carbon-fiber fuse box cover; West Coast Fastener titanium hardware; painted engine bay by Fusion Auto Workz
    Drivetrain: OS Giken triple-disc clutch; Goodridge stainless clutch line; Group N transmission mount
    Engine Management: Emtron Plugin standalone ECU
    Footwork & Chassis: Stitch-welded shock towers by The Speed Syndicate; Carbing Okuyama titanium strut bar; Whiteline 24mm front and 22mm rear adjustable sway bars, rear sway bar mounts, end links, rear camber bushings; The Speed Syndicate six-point rollcage
    Brakes: Brembo GT six-piston calipers and stainless brake lines; RE10 brake pads
    Wheels & Tires: 19x11 Volk Racing TE37 Top Secret Gold Frozen Carbon wheels; 305/30R19 Yokohama ADVAN Neova AD08R tires; Project R40 lug nuts
    Exterior: Varis VSDC cooling bonnet with carbon-fiber bonnet damper kit, wide body (wet carbon canards, front bumper, special dry carbon front diffuser, rear fender protector kit, front fenders, side skirts, wet carbon under board, rear fenders), carbon-fiber pillars and flow guards; L'aunsport carbon-fiber '09 WRC rear hatch wing, carbon-fiber rear window vent; Liberal carbon-fiber rear diffuser with foglight; West Coast Fastener widebody titanium hardware; Craftsquare side mirrors; CarShopGlow one-off LED JDM headlight conversion with demon eyes; Valenti LED taillights; custom Acura NSX Valencia Red Candy paint by DTM Autobody
    Interior: Gutted interior; The Speed Syndicate chassis harness; Recaro XL SPG seats with ASM side protectors; Bride seat rails with Sparco side mounts; Sabelt six-point harnesses with Recaro harness pads; AiM Sports MXL2 dash with data logger; Vertex 330mm steering wheel; Works Bell Rapfix Top Secret Edition quick release; titanium steering wheel; Tommy Kaira shift knob; The Speed Syndicate custom Alcantara-wrapped aluminum dash, aluminum floorboards and titanium battery tray; Syms Japan carbon-fiber door cards
    Thanks: My family for supporting my decisions (since many of them are questionable); Curt from The Speed Syndicate for taking my crazy ideas and turning them into reality; Rick and JJ from IAG for their continued support in supplying my car with the best parts; Baldy from DTM for taking care of my car while it was in California; all my friends that I've been able to connect with from all over the world. Building a car is one thing, but the experiences you take away from it are what make it special.

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    Road hazards and unexpected detours may appear while on this interstate we call life. But with the right vehicle and a destination in sight, even the most daunting drive can become a rewarding investment.
    Micah WrightJan 4, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Lamborghini touts the Urus as the world's first super sport-utility vehicle, and to prove it, they brought us to the outskirts of Palm Springs so we could put their new SUV through its paces on the street, in the dirt, and at the track.
    Bradley IgerJan 3, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    A handful of our staff and freelancers picks their favorite Super Street stories from 2018
    StaffJan 2, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    The tracked SUV joins cars created in collaboration with a Grand Slam champion at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon
    Ed TahaneyDec 31, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    Being one of the first is both a blessing and a curse. The trial and error, frustration, and lost dollars that come with experimentation can be overwhelming. On the other hand, being the owner of Canada's first AWD Integra is quite an accomplishment.
    RodrezDec 28, 2018
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline features
    David Higgins to Defend Rally America Crown With Subaru Rally Team USA in 2012 Championship

    Subaru of America, Inc. Subaru Rally Team USA (SRT USA) announced today that David Higgins, the 2011 Rally America National Champion will continue as factory driver for the team in 2012 in a bid to defend his title. Higgins and Drew will pilot a Vermont SportsCar-prepared 2012 Subaru WRX STI in all six rounds of the 2012 Rally America National Championship. Read all about David Higgins defending his Rally America crown with Subaru Rally Team USA. - Super Street Magazine

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Scene: New York International Auto Show; Javits Center — New York, NY - Event

    Keep reading about this and much more in our coverage of the New York International Auto Show, where they unveiled in typical high fashion by Scion execs, the FR-S Concept finally told us what we longed for, that the AE86 successor will come to us shortly (most likely by 2012) with Scion badging. - Super Street Magazine

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2012 Subaru Impreza - Spinout

    The sleek, all-new, fourth-generation ’12 Subaru Impreza was another spotlight-stealer at NYIAS. Available in a 4-door sedan and 5-door hatch configuration, the fresh Impreza represents a bolder, more dynamic design and an all-new powertrain that bumps fuel efficiency by 30 percent while also delivering improved performance. Keep reading about the new 2012 Subaru Impreza in this edition of Spinout. - Modified Magazine

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Subaru Debuts All-New 36-MPG 2012 Impreza® at New York International Auto Show

    Read about Subaru's 2012 Impreza. Making its debut at the New York International Auto Show, the 2012 Impreza is the most fuel efficient AWD car in America rated at 36-MPG. - Modified Magazine

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Subaru to Debut Forester and Impreza STI Concepts in Tokyo

    If you ever wondered what a current gen. Subaru Forester STI would look like, the mystery will end in January

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2007 Subaru Impreza WRX - Clockwatcher

    Sally McNulty and her 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX are a force to watch out for. Ever since they started racing the clock with GTA in 2013 they've earned 17 podium finishes and they're not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1995 Subaru Impreza L - The Ljuba-ru

    The Subaru Impreza L was never meant to be a drift car, but that didn't stop Robert Ljuba from chopping and rewelding one into the ultimate drift car.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1989 Nissan 240SX (S13) - Life in the "Slow Lane"

    Benny Winterowd's 1JZ-swapped 1989 Nissan 240SX is an example of what one can accomplish when they have a vision, and the drive and support to achieve it.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP