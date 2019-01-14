 |   |  2020 Toyota Supra - The Wait Is Over

1. It's been 21 years since the last generation of the Toyota Supra. This version will be the fifth generation and officially named the A90, but people will often refer to it as the MkV, as well (us included).

2. This is the first global Toyota vehicle that was developed by GAZOO Racing. Outside of the U.S., the Supra will be branded as the GR Supra; we'll still get the GR emblem on the trunk. The Supra was tested on the road and track in France, Austria, Italy, Germany (including Nurburgring), Sweden, U.K, Japan, Australia and the U.S. All Supras will be assembled in Graz, Austria.

3. As expected, the engine is shared with the 2019 BMW Z4 M40i (B58). The 3.0-liter DOHC 24-valve twin-scroll single-turbo inline-six makes 335hp and 365 lb-ft of torque. In comparison, the convertible Z4 will have 382hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. There are no plans for a four-cylinder Supra yet, but it should be noted that BMW plans to offer a 2.0-liter turbo-four in the future.

4. Also, as expected, there will be no six-speed manual offered at this time. The sole transmission is BMW's eight-speed automatic (ZF 8HP) with manual shifting capability and paddle shifters. Power is transferred to the rear wheels and controlled electronically by a clutch-pack active differential, which can distribute torque with stepless variable locking from 0 to 100-percent.

5. Shorter gear ratios and a launch control function allows for a 0-60mph of 4.1 seconds, according to Toyota. For comparison purposes, the 2019 BMW M4 shares the same 0-60mph rating.

6. Unlike the Supras of old, the MKV keeps up with the times and features two driving modes: Normal and Sport. Tap the Sport button and the driving behavior changes significantly, employing a different throttle map for a more aggressive throttle response (and louder), steering weight feels different, transmission shift points are crisper and it holds the gears longer to make use of the full powerband, plus the damping stiffens. In addition, the intervention of traction control that annoys us in many cars is reduced without going full-on no traction.

7. Two available trim levels: 3.0 and 3.0 Premium. Performance-wise, you won't see changes with the Premium, so we suggest leaning toward the base model. However, if you want all the bells and whistles, the Premium includes an 8.8-inch touchscreen display with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, 12-speaker JBL sound system, wireless phone charging and color heads-up display. There are also heated leather seats thrown in.

8. The number of paint colors surprised us. Eight to choose from: red, yellow, blue, silver, white, black and dark grey, plus a matte grey to boot.

9. The Launch Edition Supra is unique to the U.S. market. These models will be available in white, black or red, each sporting red mirror caps and black wheels (the wheels we prefer as opposed to the two-color stock wheels). Inside, the interiors of the white and black Launch Editions will have the seats wrapped in red leather, as well as have a red center console and steering wheel drips. The red Launch Edition comes with a black interior. Only 1,500 total Launch Editions will be sold, each individually numbered.

10. It was rumored the Supra would be priced near the $60K mark or higher, but the starting MSRP for the 3.0 is just shy of $50K at $49,990. The 3.0 Premium will come in at $53,990 and the Launch Edition $55,250. Also factor in the $930 delivery fee, and who knows what'll be the final price after any dreaded dealer markups...

