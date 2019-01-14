From the Editors of…

 2020 Toyota Supra - The Wait Is Over
2020 Toyota Supra - The Wait Is Over

The 10 most important things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Supra

Jan 14, 2019
Photographer: Larry Chavarria
1. It's been 21 years since the last generation of the Toyota Supra. This version will be the fifth generation and officially named the A90, but people will often refer to it as the MkV, as well (us included).

2020 toyota supra passenger side front view Photo 2/62   |   2020 Toyota Supra Passenger Side Front View

2. This is the first global Toyota vehicle that was developed by GAZOO Racing. Outside of the U.S., the Supra will be branded as the GR Supra; we'll still get the GR emblem on the trunk. The Supra was tested on the road and track in France, Austria, Italy, Germany (including Nurburgring), Sweden, U.K, Japan, Australia and the U.S. All Supras will be assembled in Graz, Austria.

3. As expected, the engine is shared with the 2019 BMW Z4 M40i (B58). The 3.0-liter DOHC 24-valve twin-scroll single-turbo inline-six makes 335hp and 365 lb-ft of torque. In comparison, the convertible Z4 will have 382hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. There are no plans for a four-cylinder Supra yet, but it should be noted that BMW plans to offer a 2.0-liter turbo-four in the future.

2020 toyota supra engine bay Photo 6/62   |   2020 Toyota Supra Engine Bay

4. Also, as expected, there will be no six-speed manual offered at this time. The sole transmission is BMW's eight-speed automatic (ZF 8HP) with manual shifting capability and paddle shifters. Power is transferred to the rear wheels and controlled electronically by a clutch-pack active differential, which can distribute torque with stepless variable locking from 0 to 100-percent.

5. Shorter gear ratios and a launch control function allows for a 0-60mph of 4.1 seconds, according to Toyota. For comparison purposes, the 2019 BMW M4 shares the same 0-60mph rating.

2020 toyota supra side splitter Photo 10/62   |   2020 Toyota Supra Side Splitter

6. Unlike the Supras of old, the MKV keeps up with the times and features two driving modes: Normal and Sport. Tap the Sport button and the driving behavior changes significantly, employing a different throttle map for a more aggressive throttle response (and louder), steering weight feels different, transmission shift points are crisper and it holds the gears longer to make use of the full powerband, plus the damping stiffens. In addition, the intervention of traction control that annoys us in many cars is reduced without going full-on no traction.

7. Two available trim levels: 3.0 and 3.0 Premium. Performance-wise, you won't see changes with the Premium, so we suggest leaning toward the base model. However, if you want all the bells and whistles, the Premium includes an 8.8-inch touchscreen display with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, 12-speaker JBL sound system, wireless phone charging and color heads-up display. There are also heated leather seats thrown in.

2020 toyota supra interior Photo 14/62   |   2020 Toyota Supra Interior

8. The number of paint colors surprised us. Eight to choose from: red, yellow, blue, silver, white, black and dark grey, plus a matte grey to boot.

9. The Launch Edition Supra is unique to the U.S. market. These models will be available in white, black or red, each sporting red mirror caps and black wheels (the wheels we prefer as opposed to the two-color stock wheels). Inside, the interiors of the white and black Launch Editions will have the seats wrapped in red leather, as well as have a red center console and steering wheel drips. The red Launch Edition comes with a black interior. Only 1,500 total Launch Editions will be sold, each individually numbered.

2020 toyota supra passenger side rear view Photo 18/62   |   2020 Toyota Supra Passenger Side Rear View

10. It was rumored the Supra would be priced near the $60K mark or higher, but the starting MSRP for the 3.0 is just shy of $50K at $49,990. The 3.0 Premium will come in at $53,990 and the Launch Edition $55,250. Also factor in the $930 delivery fee, and who knows what'll be the final price after any dreaded dealer markups...

2020 toyota supra driver side front view Photo 25/62   |   2020 Toyota Supra Driver Side Front View
2020 toyota supra engine bay Photo 32/62   |   2020 Toyota Supra Engine Bay
2020 toyota supra rear bading Photo 48/62   |   2020 Toyota Supra Rear Bading
2020 toyota supra driver side rear view Photo 55/62   |   2020 Toyota Supra Driver Side Rear View
2020 toyota supra taillight Photo 62/62   |   2020 Toyota Supra Taillight
2020 Toyota Supra - The Wait Is Over
    1 - 9 OF
    2020 Toyota Supra - The Wait Is Over
    That New Car Smell
    Sticker: From $49,990 (3.0), $53,990 (3.0 Premium), $55,250 (Launch Edition)
    Power: 335hp, 365 lb-ft of torque
    0-60mph: 4.1 seconds (with launch control)
    Top Speed: 155mph
    Layout: front engine, rear-wheel-drive
    Engine: 3.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged inline-six with direct injection and continuously variable timing
    Drivetrain: eight speed automatic with paddle shifters; active differential
    Footwork & Chassis: MacPherson front double-joint spring struts; multi-link rear suspension; front and rear anti-roll bars; adaptive variable suspension
    Brakes: Front: 13.7" rotors with four-piston Brembo calipers; Rear: 13.6" rotors (3.0 Premium and Launch Edition), 13.0" (3.0) with single-piston sliding calipers
    Wheels & Tires: 19x9" front, 19x10" rear forged wheels; 255/35R19 front, 275/35R19 rear Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires
    Wheelbase: 97.2"
    L x W x H: 172.5" x 73" x 50.9"
    Track: 62.8" front, 62.6" rear
    Curb Weight: 3,397 lbs

    SuperStreetOnline
    We try to be the first with a modified “street” version (albeit in 2D) of the return of the Toyota Supra
    Bob HernandezJan 14, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    It was at the 2014 Detroit auto show that we first laid eyes on the Toyota FT-1 concept, a future vision of the car we’re seeing here in the same city five years later: the MkV 2020 Toyota Supra
    Mike FloydJan 14, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    As the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon kicked off, a menacing, widened and overtly aggressive version of Toyota's long-awaited sports coupe drew media and fan attention on the show floor.
    RodrezJan 11, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    The new Acura Team Penske colors celebrate the brand’s championship-winning IMSA racers of 1990–93
    Ed TahaneyJan 10, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    This particular LS-swapped 240Z is being sold at this year's Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale and is said to make more than 400 hp.
    Collin WoodardJan 10, 2019
