 |   |  4 Laws '81 Porsche 911

The 911 movement in SoCal is out of control currently, and used car pricing will gladly back up that claim. The truth is, it goes much further than the loud-exhaust ticketed streets of the greater Los Angeles area, though—older Porsche fever is at an all-time high, and that goes well beyond the U.S. continent.

In Japan, Porsche builds have always been a factor, but as of late they've been a bit more visible at big events like Tokyo Auto Salon. At this year's show, everyone was talking about the 4 Laws 911 that wasn't slathered in the latest automotive paint scheme or mummy-wrapped with loud vinyl livery, but instead took a completely different direction.

A lot of time and considerable patience went into painstakingly recreating each of the car's panels in carbon fiber. The journey took place one section at a time until the bare frame was made whole again with the intricately woven fiber panels. 4 Laws process is a unique combination of both wet and dry carbon technique that they say is lighter than traditional wet carbon panels, and slightly heavier than dry carbon. The benefit is in the materials strength, which they say is greater than both processes.

