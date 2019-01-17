From the Editors of…

 4 Laws '81 Porsche 911
4 Laws '81 Porsche 911

Carbon-shelled classic in Tokyo

Rodrez
Jan 17, 2019
Photographer: David Ishikawa
The 911 movement in SoCal is out of control currently, and used car pricing will gladly back up that claim. The truth is, it goes much further than the loud-exhaust ticketed streets of the greater Los Angeles area, though—older Porsche fever is at an all-time high, and that goes well beyond the U.S. continent.

In Japan, Porsche builds have always been a factor, but as of late they've been a bit more visible at big events like Tokyo Auto Salon. At this year's show, everyone was talking about the 4 Laws 911 that wasn't slathered in the latest automotive paint scheme or mummy-wrapped with loud vinyl livery, but instead took a completely different direction.

A lot of time and considerable patience went into painstakingly recreating each of the car's panels in carbon fiber. The journey took place one section at a time until the bare frame was made whole again with the intricately woven fiber panels. 4 Laws process is a unique combination of both wet and dry carbon technique that they say is lighter than traditional wet carbon panels, and slightly heavier than dry carbon. The benefit is in the materials strength, which they say is greater than both processes.

Sitting low on Watanabe's wrapped in 225/55-15 Advan, the glossy shell had everyone stopping to snap pictures throughout the 3-day affair, including our triggerman David Ishikawa, who was able to grab a quick video edit in between the rush of show goers.

    Garage Active brought a number of GT-Rs out to TAS '19, all of which were top notch but this R32 warranted a closer look.
    RodrezJan 17, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    One of the cleanest GC10s you're likely to ever see.
    RodrezJan 17, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    If you love the way the Honda Civic Type R drives but wish it stood out more, the folks at Mugen have the solution
    Collin WoodardJan 16, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    How do you make the Volkswagen GTI even better? Just add the letters “TCR” and crank up the boost.
    Ed TahaneyJan 16, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Just about the only thing that can improve the supercar experience is taking the roof off, especially when the change results in basically no penalties to weight, performance, or dynamics
    Erik JohnsonJan 16, 2019
