From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |  Alpha Logic's 3,400HP 2013 Nissan GT-R
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline features

Alpha Logic's 3,400HP 2013 Nissan GT-R

Dubai speed shop's ridiculous R35 is the quickest and fastest all-wheel drive car in the world

Evan Perkins
Jan 30, 2019
Photographer: Alpha Logic
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 7 Photos

Over the past few years, Alpha Logic has made a name for itself as the go-to GT-R tuning shop for the speed-hungry gearheads in Dubai and the surrounding area. With the help of AMS Performance in West Chicago, Illinois, the tuning outfit has brought seriously potent performance to enthusiasts in the Middle East, thanks no small part to the hard work of shop manager and ace wheelman, Rob Harper.

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Rob has been splitting his time between the States and the Middle East as he manages Alpha Logic and helps with projects back in the US. "I never really know what time it is," he says with a chuckle. Originally an autocrosser, Harper cut his teeth building 350Zs and other Japanese performance machines before turning his attention to Corvettes and road course tuning. "Eventually I ended up at shop called Top Speed Motorsports, which did a lot of GT-R tuning for road course stuff," he explains. "Not long after I got there, we started to transition into drag racing."

By 2015 Harper had established himself as a leader GT-R tuning, and word of his expertise had reached far and wide. "By then I was tuning a lot of cars in the Middle East, so I was traveling over here a lot," he tells us. "And lot of these were AMS-built cars, so that's how I ended up on their radar." Today, Alpha Logic is the largest dealer of AMS Performance hardware in the world.

Of course brand reputation doesn't happen by accident, and talk is cheap. So to prove what Alpha Logic tuning and AMS Performance hardware could do, the shops put together a car that would showcase what they're truly capable of.

Alpha logic 2013 nissan GT R front bumper Photo 2/7   |   Alpha Logic 2013 Nissan GT R Front Bumper

"It's a 2013 Nissan GT-R Black Edition that started out as a street car," Harper says. "The owner, Mohammed Al-Baker has had the car for a while, and AMS had already built the car to about 2000 horsepower by the time I got involved. It went 8.0 back then." Although that GT-R was already a very fast machine, Harper had bigger plans for it. "We changed the setup," he says. "We went to a front-mounted turbo kit and an engine from T1 Race Development."

Like AMS Performance and Alpha Logic, T1 has focused mainly on GT-R projects for the past few years. "Engine, transmission, fuel system, turbo setups - we do all of it," says T1's Tony Palo. "And everything's pretty much focused around drag racing. Big power."

Alpha logic 2013 nissan GT R front view Photo 3/7   |   Alpha Logic 2013 Nissan GT R Front View

Big power indeed. Under the hood of Al-Baker's GT-R is a methanol-fed 4.3-liter billet block from AMS Performance that's paired up with T1's ported factory cylinder heads and valvetrain, along with GRP connecting rods, Diamond pistons, Trend wrist pins, and big pair of turbochargers. "It's making around 3400 horsepower and 2200 pound-feet of torque."

Palo says the Diamond slugs have proven themselves to be up to the task. "This is the first engine we've done with these custom pistons that Diamond built for us. We told them what we had to work with and the kind of power we wanted to make, and they created these for us. The engine hasn't been apart yet - so far so good."

Alpha logic 2013 nissan GT R turbos Photo 4/7   |   Alpha Logic 2013 Nissan GT R Turbos

The Alpha Logic team hasn't gotten a ton of track time since putting the entire package together, but it isn't for lack of trying. "The events that we go to over here are basically to take advantage of a good track," Harper says. "In the US, drag strips are privately owned - you can normally call them up and rent the track for a thousand bucks, no problem. Here it's completely different because the drag strips are part of the Formula One circuits, and the tracks are owned by the government. So to rent a drag strip is both very difficult and very expensive - when we contacted Bahrain they only had two dates available for the entire season, and the rental was three hours long for the equivalent of about $4500."

Harper says they participate in series called BDRC in the Outlaw Six Cylinder class - not so much for the competition, but to get some track time. "Because our car is somewhat notorious for not going straight, we never race heads up with anyone. We basically take advantage of the event for the two test and tune days and the qualifying day, and go home on the race day."

Alpha logic 2013 nissan GT R Alpha Logic crew Photo 5/7   |   Alpha Logic 2013 Nissan GT R Alpha Logic Crew

Even at these BDRC events, track time is scarce. "It's a four day event and the maximum amount of runs you get on a given day is two," Harper tells us. "And in most cases we only get one because the event is so busy."

Given the incredibly limited track time, the team has to make each run count. "The first run after finishing the car, we were running all-new suspension and we just basically using middle settings on everything," he says. "I almost lost it - it was a little out of hand. On the second run we turned the power down a bit so I could at least get some data out of it, and it went 6.90 at around 208 miles an hour. After that we knew what changes needed to be made to the suspension to dial the power back into the car."

Alpha logic 2013 nissan GT R front view Photo 6/7   |   Alpha Logic 2013 Nissan GT R Front View

And once they got that sorted, Alpha Logic proceeded to make history. "People always call it a GT-R record, but it's actually an all-wheel drive record," Harper explains. "It's the quickest and fastest all-wheel drive car in the world. We've broken the record four times now."

The first time was about a year ago, when the team posted a 6.85. A little over a month later the team broke their own record, posting a 6.79 before breaking the record once again two hours later with a 6.78. "That record held until January of this year, when we posted a 6.582 at 232 mph," he says. "And this is on a stock chassis - it's not even cut up. The car still weighs almost 3500 pounds."

Alpha logic 2013 nissan GT R Rob Harper Photo 7/7   |   Alpha Logic 2013 Nissan GT R Rob Harper
View Photo Gallery (7) Photos

Holding the record for the fastest all-wheel drive vehicle in the world would probably be enough for most teams, but Harper is already setting his sights on the next milestone. "The goal is always to go faster, of course," he says. "I think the next record we'd like to shoot for would be the IRS record. About five years ago it was set by a Corvette that went 6.54 - a car that was more than a thousand pounds lighter than ours. I think we're on our way."

SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (7)

Alpha Logic's 3,400HP 2013 Nissan GT-R
Photo /
    Alpha logic 2013 nissan GT R taillight Alpha logic 2013 nissan GT R front bumper Alpha logic 2013 nissan GT R front view Alpha logic 2013 nissan GT R turbos Alpha logic 2013 nissan GT R Alpha Logic crew Alpha logic 2013 nissan GT R front view Alpha logic 2013 nissan GT R Rob Harper
    1 - 12 OF
    By Evan Perkins
    6 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    Limited edition LC 500 Inspiration Series will make an appearance at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show before going on sale in April
    Kelly PleskotJan 30, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Ask anybody why they built a car the way they did and the answer is unequivocally the same: to make it simple and clean.
    Jonathan WongJan 30, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Acura is celebrating 15 years of sending torque side to side with a video and by selling its millionth vehicle with the tech
    Ed TahaneyJan 30, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    The Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition is now available with a starting price of $52,900 in the U.S.
    Kelly PleskotJan 29, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Honda dips its toes in the exploding eSports phenomena, sponsoring Team Liquid
    Bob HernandezJan 28, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Shown in Production Form

    The production version of Nissan's 700hp. million dollar-plus GT-R50 by Italdesign stays true to the concept

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Video: Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Runs the Goodwood Hillclimb

    Check out this video to see the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign run the hillclimb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    710 HP Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Revealed

    Nissan teamed up with Italdesign to reimagine its famous GT-R sports car. The prototype commemorates the 50th anniversaries of Nissan and the design house.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Tokyo Auto Salon 2018 Spotlight: Top Secret's Nissan R35

    At the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon the Top Secret Japan crew unveiled a subtlety modded Nissan R35 that had us looking twice to see what was done to it

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Nismo Heritage Reveals R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R Replacement Parts Line

    Worried you won't be able to find parts for your R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R? Well, worry no more because Nismo Heritage is making all-new parts.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Watch a Remote-Control Nissan GT-R Take on Silverstone

    Video shows Nismo racer Jann Mardenborough with a remote-control whipping a GT-R around Silverstone from the cockpit of a helicopter

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2016 Nissan GT-R The AimGain Way

    Just when you thought you were done with widebody cars, Jay Garcia hits the scene with his AimGain 2016 Nissan GT-R.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP