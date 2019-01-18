 |   |  TAS '19 Extra: AIMGAIN GT Carbon Fiber NSX

You've just purchased the new NSX, lucky you! You're getting a feel for the boosted V6 power that sits behind you, mid-ship, and the trio of electric motors that, with help from some sophisticated ECU magic, combines the two power sources for an incredible experience. Here's the problem—you have too much money left over and you need to spend it on something (we've all been there, right...). That's where AIMGAIN comes in.

The group produces various kits, aero bits and widebody components for a number of vehicles that start in the mere mortal category of Toyota 86 and work all the way up to Aventador applications. Somewhere in the middle of all that, Hondas modern-day flagship received a complete external "do over" from AIMGAIN in the form of this carbon fiber GT kit.

We've mentioned it before, but it's worth reiterating just how far the aero additions will set you back. Now, this is going to sting a little, but the GT kit, based on current exchange rates will run you about $45,500. I know, I know, the way your bank account is set up, it's not the right time. Samesies. Regardless, here's a rundown of what's included in that hefty sticker price:

Front bumper

front splitter

50mm wider front fenders

Side skirts

80mm wider Rear quarter panels

Rear spoiler

Rear diffuser

Hood duct

Trunk/hatch

It's a lengthy list of additions and a combination that makes for an incredibly aggressive makeover. With an additional 50mm up front and 80mm in the rear, a much, much wider set of wheels and tires can find refuge under carbon fiber cover.

