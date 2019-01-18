From the Editors of…

 TAS '19 Extra: AIMGAIN GT Carbon Fiber NSX
TAS '19 Extra: AIMGAIN GT Carbon Fiber NSX

When a new NSX isn't quite enough, AIMGAIN takes it up a few notches

Rodrez
Jan 18, 2019
Photographer: David Ishikawa
5 Photos

You've just purchased the new NSX, lucky you! You're getting a feel for the boosted V6 power that sits behind you, mid-ship, and the trio of electric motors that, with help from some sophisticated ECU magic, combines the two power sources for an incredible experience. Here's the problem—you have too much money left over and you need to spend it on something (we've all been there, right...). That's where AIMGAIN comes in.

Aimgain GT NSX fender vent Photo 2/5   |   Aimgain GT NSX Fender Vent

The group produces various kits, aero bits and widebody components for a number of vehicles that start in the mere mortal category of Toyota 86 and work all the way up to Aventador applications. Somewhere in the middle of all that, Hondas modern-day flagship received a complete external "do over" from AIMGAIN in the form of this carbon fiber GT kit.

Aimgain GT NSX voltex wing Photo 3/5   |   Aimgain GT NSX Voltex Wing

We've mentioned it before, but it's worth reiterating just how far the aero additions will set you back. Now, this is going to sting a little, but the GT kit, based on current exchange rates will run you about $45,500. I know, I know, the way your bank account is set up, it's not the right time. Samesies. Regardless, here's a rundown of what's included in that hefty sticker price:

  • Front bumper
  • front splitter
  • 50mm wider front fenders
  • Side skirts
  • 80mm wider Rear quarter panels
  • Rear spoiler
  • Rear diffuser
  • Hood duct
  • Trunk/hatch

Aimgain GT NSX front bumper Photo 4/5   |   Aimgain GT NSX Front Bumper

It's a lengthy list of additions and a combination that makes for an incredibly aggressive makeover. With an additional 50mm up front and 80mm in the rear, a much, much wider set of wheels and tires can find refuge under carbon fiber cover.

Aimgain GT NSX intake vent Photo 5/5   |   Aimgain GT NSX Intake Vent
Dream as we will, it's not in the cards for us, at least, not while we currently are paid in gum. However, if you're in the market for a new model NSX, then you might already have the money needed to make it a little more unique with a complete AIMGAIN GT kit.

Honda Tuning

