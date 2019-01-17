From the Editors of…

 TAS '19 Extra: Garage Active Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R
SuperStreetOnline features

TAS '19 Extra: Garage Active Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R

The look, the power, the total package

Rodrez
Jan 17, 2019
Photographer: David Ishikawa
About this time last year, during Tokyo Auto Salon 2018, we brought you Garage Active's incredible carbon-bodied R32. For 2019, the group brought a number of GT-Rs to the show , all of which were top notch, but this version, in all of its widened, carbon-fiber glory, warranted a closer look.

Nissan skyline r32 GT R garage active widebody kit Photo 2/5   |   Nissan Skyline R32 GT R Garage Active Widebody Kit

Just like last year, the Garage Active carbon fiber widebody kit was used on an R32, but this time a unique blue tint was applied that blends in with the few metal panels still in place. Traditional black/grey carbon pieces like the mirrors and side diffusers break things up, along with black, 19-inch Work Meister L1 wrapped in 295/30 Advan Neova AD08R.

Nissan skyline r32 GT R rb26det Photo 3/5   |   Nissan Skyline R32 GT R Rb26det

Far more than just a showpiece, the R32 packs a significant punch with a 2.7L N1 shortblock and NAPREC drag-spec head fed by an HKS GT turbo and exhaust manifold, SARD 1150 injectors and an HKS F-Con, along with an NX nitrous system. Power is channeled through a Holinger sequential transmission, ATS carbon triple plate clutch, and front/rear LSD system.

Nissan skylines Photo 4/5   |   Nissan Skylines

Though we chose this car to grab some video footage, the truth is, any of the Garage Active cars on hand at TAS 2019 were worthy of some additional camera time. After two years of badass builds, we're looking forward to what they bring in 2020.

Nissan skyline r32 GT R garage active widebody kit Photo 5/5   |   Nissan Skyline R32 GT R Garage Active Widebody Kit
SuperStreetOnline

    Nissan skyline r32 GT R garage active widebody kit Nissan skyline r32 GT R garage active widebody kit Nissan skyline r32 GT R rb26det Nissan skylines Nissan skyline r32 GT R garage active widebody kit
    1 - 9 OF
    Tuning Menu
    Engine: RB26DETT (2.7L) N1 short block; NAPREC drag-spec head; HKS 87mm forged pistons, H-cross connecting rods, GT 3-5R turbo, stainless steel exhaust manifold, exhaust system, GT II wastegate, 292 cams, slide cam pulley, metal gasket, oil pump, reinforced timing belt, Type R intercooler, F-CON V-Pro Ver 3.4, EVC 6; SARD 1,150cc, pressure regulator; Bosch fuel pump; Professional liner fuel line; collector tank; DRL aluminum radiator; HKS super power flow; HYPERTUNE surge tank, 90mm throttle body; ACTIVE one-off front pipe, one-off suction pipe; Kakimoto & ACTIVE collaboration all stainless muffler
    Transmission: Holinger sequential transmission; ATS full carbon triple plate clutch, front/rear LSD
    Brakes: Seven-speed single-clutch automatic transmission
    Wheels and Tires: 19in Work Meister L1; 29530-19 Advan Neova AD08R
    Exterior: Garage ACTIVE BNR32 carbon widebody kit
    Interior: Custom roll cage; Recaro seats

    In Japan, Porsche builds have always been a big thing, and lately they've been a bit more visible at events like Tokyo Auto Salon. At the 2019 show, everyone was talking about the 4 Laws 911
    RodrezJan 17, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    One of the cleanest GC10s you're likely to ever see.
    RodrezJan 17, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    If you love the way the Honda Civic Type R drives but wish it stood out more, the folks at Mugen have the solution
    Collin WoodardJan 16, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    How do you make the Volkswagen GTI even better? Just add the letters “TCR” and crank up the boost.
    Ed TahaneyJan 16, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Just about the only thing that can improve the supercar experience is taking the roof off, especially when the change results in basically no penalties to weight, performance, or dynamics
    Erik JohnsonJan 16, 2019
