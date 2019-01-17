 |   |  TAS '19 Extra: Garage Active Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R

About this time last year, during Tokyo Auto Salon 2018, we brought you Garage Active's incredible carbon-bodied R32. For 2019, the group brought a number of GT-Rs to the show , all of which were top notch, but this version, in all of its widened, carbon-fiber glory, warranted a closer look.

Just like last year, the Garage Active carbon fiber widebody kit was used on an R32, but this time a unique blue tint was applied that blends in with the few metal panels still in place. Traditional black/grey carbon pieces like the mirrors and side diffusers break things up, along with black, 19-inch Work Meister L1 wrapped in 295/30 Advan Neova AD08R.

Far more than just a showpiece, the R32 packs a significant punch with a 2.7L N1 shortblock and NAPREC drag-spec head fed by an HKS GT turbo and exhaust manifold, SARD 1150 injectors and an HKS F-Con, along with an NX nitrous system. Power is channeled through a Holinger sequential transmission, ATS carbon triple plate clutch, and front/rear LSD system.

Though we chose this car to grab some video footage, the truth is, any of the Garage Active cars on hand at TAS 2019 were worthy of some additional camera time. After two years of badass builds, we're looking forward to what they bring in 2020.