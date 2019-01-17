From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

 TAS '19 Extra: HPI's 1979 Nissan Skyline
SuperStreetOnline features

TAS '19 Extra: HPI's 1979 Nissan Skyline

A classic Skyline built so well it deserves a spotlight

Rodrez
Jan 17, 2019
Photographer: David Ishikawa
View Photo Gallery | 12 Photos

From the minute this 1979 Skyline GC10 was loaded into the Makuhari Messe International Convention Complex, it held everyone's attention. And as the set up day flew by and the doors to the 37th Tokyo Auto Salon swung open for show goers to rush through, it became a fan favorite throughout the event.

1979 nissan skyline driver side front view Photo 2/12   |   1979 Nissan Skyline Driver Side Front View

What's not to like? The classic chassis, built by HPI - a brand that some might recognize from the Japanese brand's competition and safety gear line up that also extends into exhaust components and suspension - has everything you could want from a restomod that takes no shortcuts.

1979 nissan skyline volk racing te37v Photo 3/12   |   1979 Nissan Skyline Volk Racing Te37v

Attached to the immaculate paintwork on a blemish-free body is a Custom Sports Mandy front spoiler and rear diffuser finished off with carbon fiber that carries up to factory-shaped carbon bumpers and overfenders that sit above TE37V. Behind the deep dish rollers are Ferrari F50-spec rotors with Brembo calipers.

1979 nissan skyline carbon fiber rear diffuser Photo 4/12   |   1979 Nissan Skyline Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser

The L28 that powers this Skyline now makes 320hp thanks in part to 3.1L displacement laced with Komechi pistons, a Tomei cam and Solex 50mm carbs. HPI's Evolve cooling components were used throughout, including the side tank oil cooler, radiator, transmission cooler and tucked under the rear, behind the diffuser, is a differential cooler.

1979 nissan skyline nissan steering wheel Photo 5/12   |   1979 Nissan Skyline Nissan Steering Wheel

Inside, a custom cage with removable door and front bars snakes through the cabin and surrounds a set of Recaro buckets and Nardi wheel combined with a mix of OEM, refurbished and aftermarket dash components.

Our man in Japan, David Ishikawa, captured the photos and a quick video clip of one of the cleanest GC10s you're likely to ever see.

1979 nissan skyline taillights Photo 9/12   |   1979 Nissan Skyline Taillights
SuperStreetOnline

TAS '19 Extra: HPI's 1979 Nissan Skyline
    SuperStreetOnline
    Garage Active brought a number of GT-Rs out to TAS '19, all of which were top notch but this R32 warranted a closer look.
    RodrezJan 17, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    If you love the way the Honda Civic Type R drives but wish it stood out more, the folks at Mugen have the solution
    Collin WoodardJan 16, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    How do you make the Volkswagen GTI even better? Just add the letters “TCR” and crank up the boost.
    Ed TahaneyJan 16, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Just about the only thing that can improve the supercar experience is taking the roof off, especially when the change results in basically no penalties to weight, performance, or dynamics
    Erik JohnsonJan 16, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Look out Honda and VAG; Hyundai has just rolled out its new Veloster N race car that will compete in TCR (touring car) classes globally, including the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in the U.S.
    Ed TahaneyJan 15, 2019
