From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |  TAS '19 Extra: HPI's Nissan Skyline
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline features

TAS '19 Extra: HPI's Nissan Skyline

A classic Skyline built so well it deserves a spotlight

Rodrez
Jan 17, 2019
Photographer: David Ishikawa
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 12 Photos

From the minute this Skyline GC10 was loaded into the Makuhari Messe International Convention Complex, it held everyone's attention. And as the set up day flew by and the doors to the 37th Tokyo Auto Salon swung open for show goers to rush through, it became a fan favorite throughout the event.

Skyline tas front Photo 2/12   |   Skyline Tas Front

What's not to like? The classic chassis, built by HPI - a brand that some might recognize from the Japanese brand's competition and safety gear line up that also extends into exhaust components and suspension - has everything you could want from a restomod that takes no shortcuts.

Volk racing te37v Photo 3/12   |   Volk Racing Te37v

Attached to the immaculate paintwork on a blemish-free body is a Custom Sports Mandy front spoiler and rear diffuser finished off with carbon fiber that carries up to factory-shaped carbon bumpers and overfenders that sit above TE37V. Behind the deep dish rollers are Ferrari F50-spec rotors with Brembo calipers.

Carbon fiber skyline diffuser Photo 4/12   |   Carbon Fiber Skyline Diffuser

The L28 that powers this Skyline now makes 320hp thanks in part to 3.1L displacement laced with Komechi pistons, a Tomei cam and Solex 50mm carbs. HPI's Evolve cooling components were used throughout, including the side tank oil cooler, radiator, transmission cooler and tucked under the rear, behind the diffuser, is a differential cooler.

Nissan skyline interior Photo 5/12   |   Nissan Skyline Interior

Inside, a custom cage with removable door and front bars snakes through the cabin and surrounds a set of Recaro buckets and Nardi wheel combined with a mix of OEM, refurbished and aftermarket dash components.

Our man in Japan, David Ishikawa, captured the photos and a quick video clip of one of the cleanest GC10s you're likely to ever see.

Skyline taillight Photo 9/12   |   Skyline Taillight
SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (12)

TAS '19 Extra: HPI's Nissan Skyline
Photo /
    Hpi skyline rear quarter Skyline tas front Volk racing te37v Carbon fiber skyline diffuser Nissan skyline interior Brembo caliper skyline Carbon fiber bumper Custom sports mandy lip Skyline taillight Fire extinguisher skyline rollbar Skyline carbon fiber mirror Skyline gtr badge
    1 - 12 OF
    By Rodrez
    677 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    You've just purchased the new NSX but you have too much money left over and you need to spend it on something (we've all been there, right...). That's where AIMGAIN comes in.
    RodrezJan 18, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Preview the March 2019 issue of Super Street, with the GReddy x Pandem FC RX-7; a DSM 600HP Talon TSI; an AWD DC2; Shutter Space photo contest roundup; and more!
    Bob HernandezJan 18, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    In Japan, Toyota is offering a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder in two different states of tune on the Supra
    Kelly PleskotJan 18, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    The Lego McLaren Senna kit has 219 pieces and, yes, incorporates the transparent in-door panels of the actual hypercar
    Conner GoldenJan 18, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    In Japan, Porsche builds have always been a big thing, and lately they've been a bit more visible at events like Tokyo Auto Salon. At the 2019 show, everyone was talking about the 4 Laws 911
    RodrezJan 17, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline features
    '98 Skyline 25GT & '95 180SX - There's Something About Nissan

    Despite being involved with nearly every major RE Amemiya build Masao Otani has never actually owned a Mazda. In fact the latest 2 projects in his garage are actually Nissans: a 'Skyline 25GT Turbo and a 180SX

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1990 Nissan Skyline - Time Warp

    Alan Castro's dedication and love for going sideways has led him to transform his 1990 Nissan Skyline into a vehicle that embodies the soul and style of the purest form of drifting

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1996 Nissan Skyline GT-R V Spec - "You Should See My Other Car..."

    Brian Spachman owns not 1, but 2 Nissan GT-Rs and while his R35 is a pretty crazy car its his 1996 Nissan Skyline GT-R V Spec that people know him better by

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Speed Forme Brings New Style To Two Japanese Legends

    Fairlady Zs and Hakosuka Skylines are revered Japan. Some are traditionally modded while others are more on the wild side; however in the middle are pristine restomod classics like this duo from Speed Forme.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    '70 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-X & '75 BMW 2002 - Making Moves

    To the traditionalists this 1970 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-X and 1975 BMW 2002 built by AP Garage could be considered sacrilegious. But love them or hate them they're still great examples of the work AP Garage is capable of.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1987 Nissan Skyline R30

    Supalerk Boonchusong has what you're looking for in a high-powered Nissan Skyline, but it's not the Skyline you'd expect. It's a 1987 R30 Skyline.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1972 Nissan Skyline GT-X - Fresh Squeezed

    Masumi Nakano's 1972 Nissan Skyline GT-X is the perfect mix of hakosuka lines and new styling trends, a mix that allows it to fit in at both old- and new-school events.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    TAS '19 Extra: AIMGAIN GT Carbon Fiber NSX

    At the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon AIMGAIN was wowing spectators with their carbon-fibered GT NSX

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP