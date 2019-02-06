From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |  1988 Honda Prelude: A Jewel in Thailand
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
Honda Tuning features

1988 Honda Prelude: A Jewel in Thailand

The K24-powered 3rd gen. Prelude you never saw coming

Rodrez
Feb 6, 2019
Photographer: Streetmetal
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 31 Photos

Back in 1988, prior to the SUV onslaught that began barreling through the U.S., Honda fans and potential customers had quite a few fun-packed options to choose from. The CRX, a hit among buyers young and old, entered its second generation with an all new body style that had bulked up, and its sibling, the Civic, was entering its fourth generation with similar styling and an Si model that was rumored to re-enter the U.S market the following year. Both vehicles demanded consideration from those looking for Honda reliability with plenty of fun baked in, but neither carried the same sophistication or sleek styling that their cousin, the third generation Prelude, did upon its introduction.

1988 honda prelude driver side rear view Photo 2/31   |   1988 Honda Prelude Driver Side Rear View

Of course, with sophistication, refined styling, and creature comforts comes some additional dollars and cents, and with the Civic and CRX Si sitting comfortably at around $10K at that time, as compared to the more feature-laden Prelude Si fetching over $16K (add another $1,300 if you wanted 4WS), many were put off by the MSRP. The younger crowd seemed to gravitate toward the more affordable option, and as a result the aftermarket took notice and dedicated far more resources toward the EF/ED platform. Years later, we don't see many third generation Prelude builds at meets, shows, and track events, and when we do, they're nowhere near as aggressive as Satit Suwantong's '88 model.

1988 honda prelude passenger side rear view Photo 3/31   |   1988 Honda Prelude Passenger Side Rear View

In 2005, Satit owned a fourth gen. Prelude that he loved. In fact, the only Honda he loved more was the third gen., but coming across one in Bangkok was a rarity. Four years ago, however, he got lucky and caught wind of someone selling this '88 model online and he didn't hesitate to pull the trigger. He enjoyed the car as-is for a short stint but eventually wanted to put the car on the drag strip.

1988 honda prelude gaia MMXV wheels Photo 4/31   |   1988 Honda Prelude Gaia MMXV Wheels

Admittedly, a third gen. Prelude isn't most people's idea of an ideal Honda drag car, especially with so many lightweight options available, but that didn't bother Satit one bit as he liked the idea of doing something completely different. Taking things a step further, he didn't take the more traditional route of swapping in an H22 or F20B heart and instead decided to go with K24 power, something we've yet to see done with this Prelude generation.

To assist with clearing the sloping Prelude hood and encourage weight transfer even further forward for drag duty, Satit's 2.4L utilizes custom mounts that clock the engine forward. The other benefit, after having converted to a half-size radiator, is that the rotation points the 64mm Kinsler throttle bodies directly forward. Brian Crower cams, valve springs, and retainers make up the head's internals, while spent gases are routed through a Bangmod custom exhaust manifold that exits through the passenger side of the hood.

1988 honda prelude k24 swap Photo 5/31   |   1988 Honda Prelude K24 Swap

The bottom half of the power plant was also addressed and now relies on Wiseco pistons and Manley rods along with ARP hardware, and the transmission's been re-geared with a custom set up by GT Garage. The hard work resulted in well over 300hp at the command of a Motec M800 and Satit had no issues outrunning plenty of opposition during the car's most competitive drag racing days. At that time, the car's appearance wasn't exactly inspiring. Born in red with random black body panels, it was well overdue for a makeover.

1988 honda prelude gaia MMXV wheel Photo 6/31   |   1988 Honda Prelude Gaia MMXV Wheel

The Prelude-savy will quickly notice that, other than the front lip and the holes made in the hood to clear the valve cover and vent the exhaust, Satit's coupe is completely stock on the outside. A fresh coat of black rectified the unappealing two-tone treatment from the past and aggressive Toyo R888R tires of the 225/45 variety are wrapped around 17in Gaia wheels - a brand that Satit owns.

1988 honda prelude technocraft carbon fiber bucket seat Photo 7/31   |   1988 Honda Prelude Technocraft Carbon Fiber Bucket Seat
1988 honda prelude mugen steering wheel Photo 8/31   |   1988 Honda Prelude Mugen Steering Wheel

If you were to somehow miss the K-series valve cover and exhaust opening poking through the hood and happened to wander into the cabin, well, you'd realize something was up. The driver's seat's been replaced by a featherweight TechnoCraft carbon fiber bucket, the passenger area now filled by a fuel cell with dual pumps and a battery for weight distribution, and anything behind that has since been pulled entirely. The entire interior was sprayed in silver before reinstalling the dash and door panels that have been wrapped in alcantara and the gauge cluster's been modernized with an AIM digital display that sits just behind a suede Mugen steering wheel.

1988 honda prelude custom front lip Photo 9/31   |   1988 Honda Prelude Custom Front Lip

Not unlike the U.S., if you take a look at Thailand's Honda enthusiast community, the majority tend to build Civics and Integras. And much like the U.S., when you take a different path and build something as good as Satit's '88 Prelude, there's a damn good chance it's going to stand out.

1988 honda prelude driver side view Photo 10/31   |   1988 Honda Prelude Driver Side View
1988 honda prelude technocraft carbon fiber seat Photo 17/31   |   1988 Honda Prelude Technocraft Carbon Fiber Seat
1988 honda prelude k24 swap Photo 24/31   |   1988 Honda Prelude K24 Swap
1988 honda prelude front bumper Photo 31/31   |   1988 Honda Prelude Front Bumper
View Photo Gallery (31) Photos
SHARE ARTICLE
Honda Tuning

PHOTO GALLERY (31)

1988 Honda Prelude: A Jewel in Thailand
Photo /
    1988 honda prelude custom front lip 1988 honda prelude driver side rear view 1988 honda prelude passenger side rear view 1988 honda prelude gaia MMXV wheels 1988 honda prelude k24 swap 1988 honda prelude gaia MMXV wheel 1988 honda prelude technocraft carbon fiber bucket seat 1988 honda prelude mugen steering wheel 1988 honda prelude custom front lip 1988 honda prelude driver side view 1988 honda prelude custom front lip 1988 honda prelude technocraft seat
    1988 honda prelude front bumper 1988 honda prelude front bumper 1988 honda prelude bangmod exhaust manifold 1988 honda prelude honda k24 valve cover 1988 honda prelude technocraft carbon fiber seat 1988 honda prelude front fascia 1988 honda prelude driver side profile 1988 honda prelude front view 1988 honda prelude front bumper 1988 honda prelude rear bumper 1988 honda prelude custom front lip 1988 honda prelude k24 swap
    1988 honda prelude kinsler ITBs 1988 honda prelude k tuned shifter 1988 honda prelude motec m800 management 1988 honda prelude password JDM tie down 1988 honda prelude strange engineering caliper 1988 honda prelude zoom carbon fiber rearview mirror 1988 honda prelude front bumper
    1 - 12 OF
    By Rodrez
    684 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF
    1988 Honda Prelude: A Jewel in Thailand
    Tuning Menu
    Owner: Satit Suwantong
    Hometown: Bangkok, Thailand
    Occupation: Owner of Gaia wheels and Splendid Tires
    Instagram: tit_88area
    Engine: K24 swap; BC cams, valvesprings and retainers; Kinsler 64mm ITBs; Wiseco pistons; Manley connecting rods; Bangmod custom exhaust manifold; ARP head studs; ATI pulley; Aeromotive fuel pressure regulator; custom fuel cell, catch can; Motec M800 management; K-Tuned oil cap, dipstick, coil pack cover; GReddy radiator with custom hardlines
    Transmission: K20A; GT Garage 5-speed close gear set; Tilton twin plate clutch; DriveShaft Shop axles
    Suspension: Custom springs/shocks; polyurethane bushings
    Brakes: Strange Engineering calipers and discs
    Wheels & Tires: Gaia MMXV 17x7.5 +38; 225/45-17 Toyo R888R; 5-lug conversion; Rays lug nuts
    Exterior: Black painted body; silver moldings; custom front lip; PWJDM elastic tie downs for trunk; hood-exit exhaust opening
    Interior: stripped and silver painted cabin; AIM digital display; Technocraft carbon fiber bucket seat; Mugen steering wheel; Works Bell Rapfix GTC; Zoom rearview mirror; custom roll cage, fuel cell; K-Tuned shifter; Alcantara-wrapped dash, center console, door panels; custom switch panel

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    Honda Tuning
    Shirts, Stickers, License Plate Frames, and more!
    Feb 6, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    Big engine, little car; it's a formula that's worked wonders over multiple generations dating back to the earliest hot rod days.
    RodrezFeb 5, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    Following longtime partner Toyota’s decision not to renew its contract, Grand Prix of Long Beach organizers land Acura as a title sponsor of the street circuit motorsports event for a multi-year deal
    Mac MorrisonFeb 5, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    Porsche has completely reworked a Carrera GT into this Oak Green Metallic beauty
    Kelly PleskotFeb 4, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    For Shutter Space III, the photography theme was "Night Shots" and we received over 300 high quality entries, and trying to narrow down the competition was every bit as challenging.
    Sam DuFeb 4, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    Honda Tuning features
    1991 Honda Prelude Type S - Previously Unknown

    Check out Susumo Ueno's 1991 Honda Prelude Type S, a car built for one thing and one thing only: to dominate the Okayama Circuit.

    Honda Tuning features
    1991 Honda Prelude 4WS Si - Prelude To Perfection

    Ryan Seiler's F20B-swapped 1991 Honda Prelude 4WS Si made big waves online during its build. Here is the finished product.

    Honda Tuning features
    1992 Honda Prelude - The Kings

    In the Honda-world King Motorsports is well-known as the exclusive distributor for Mugen parts in the US. However many don't know that they also build great track cars such as this H23-powered 1992 Honda Prelude.

    Honda Tuning features
    1995 Honda Prelude - Purpose-Built

    You've never seen a 1995 Honda Prelude quite like the Hasport Time Attack car. Prepare to be blown away.

    Honda Tuning features
    1982 Honda Prelude - Oldest School

    We take things old-school with Mathieu Caron's 1982 Honda Prelude. Powered by an original EL1 engine, this 1st-gen Prelude features a custom rear wing and front lip, JDM fender mirrors, vintage Recaro seats, and more! - Honda Tuning Magazine

    Honda Tuning features
    1992 Honda Prelude Si - Natural Progression

    Check out high school automotive tech instructor, Michael Wylie's built and boosted 1992 Honda Prelude Si, a car that he built with the help of his students. - Honda Tuning Magazine

    Honda Tuning features
    Meet The Competition

    A recap of the vehicle setups and final results from our 18 FF Battle competitors. Meet the competition of the 18th FF Battle. - Super Street Magazine

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP