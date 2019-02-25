From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |  2000 Honda S2000 - 2J Don't Play
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline features

2000 Honda S2000 - 2J Don't Play

Ditching the S2000's already capable F-series for the 2JZ

Aaron Bonk
Feb 25, 2019
Photographer: Dax Rodriguez
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 28 Photos

You won't find the S2000 on the list of cars in dire need of an engine swap. That's because there isn't anything categorically wrong with Honda's twin-cam F-series. It's as good for as much power as your pockets are deep. And the aftermarket's been more than gracious to it. But it'll never in a hundred years be anything at all like Toyota's already turbocharged and ironclad 2JZ-GTE.

2000 honda s2000 rockstar garage front over fenders Photo 2/28   |   2000 Honda S2000 Rockstar Garage Front Over Fenders

For Honda lovers, that last part is about as relevant as you knowing the difference between a yam and a sweet potato. If you live for things like variable valvetrains and anything with a red R tacked onto the end of it, then the 2JZ's cast-iron short-block and indestructible demeanor won't mean much to you. But if you're anything at all like Zack Leitzke, all you're interested in is the most surefire way to a stable 1,250 hp.

Look for 1,000hp gains from any cast-aluminum container of just four pistons and rods and the upgrades list starts rivaling the length of the Old Testament. Do the same for something like the 2JZ and you can just about count off what you'll need on two hands. Go past that four-digit mark, though, and that list just got a whole lot more complicated—no matter what sort of engine you're talking about.

2000 honda s2000 WMD rollcage Photo 6/28   |   2000 Honda S2000 WMD Rollcage

"I've owned my S2000 for 10 years now, and it's gone through more phases than I think any S2000 ever has," Zach says about the car's initial 550hp buildup that soon transcended to 700 hp and then another four F-series blocks before mashing things up with Toyota. Zach, a fabricator by trade and founder of Tacoma, Washington's Under Pressure Racing Development (UPRD), has been getting paid to point the TIG at things like rollcages and intercooler pipes for years, but his time at nearby Speedfactory Racing, in particular, helped shape that S2000. "At that time, the outlaw car was just breaking into the sevens on a more routine basis," Zach says about the company's 200-plus-mph Civic you surely already know of. "While there, I got to learn a lot more about Hondas and drag racing. With the exception of my S2000, I hadn't really worked on many other Hondas."

That statement isn't really something you'd expect after taking a peek at what Zach's come up with, F-series or no F-series. Maybe that's because he's been getting paid to do these sorts of things for more than a decade, and doing it for fun for a whole lot longer than that. You'd almost have to have that sort of experience to pull off the whole 2JZ-into-a-Honda thing.

2000 honda s2000 speedfactory racing rear difuser Photo 10/28   |   2000 Honda S2000 Speedfactory Racing Rear Difuser

There's more to all of this than a Supra's inline-six stuffed into a Honda, though. There has to be if 1,250 hp is the goal. So, before Zach created all the engine mounts and other hardware required to drop in a 2J, the build started with things like a Precision 7685 turbo, CP pistons, and Manley rods, and ends with two sets of fuel injectors, half of which are as big as 2,000 cc, all controlled by MoTeC's M150 ECU. It's underneath the hood where most of the money was spent, and when you've got this kind of power, that's entirely OK.

If you think Zach was scheming and planning this build since he first started taking this whole car-modifying thing so seriously some 16 years back, you'd be mostly wrong. "Really, the only reason I wanted this car was [because] it was newer than my 240SX and I wanted it to be faster," he admits. "I made a turbo kit in the first two weeks of owning it; I also blew it up a couple weeks after that."

2000 honda s2000 toyota 2JZGTE engine Photo 14/28   |   2000 Honda S2000 Toyota 2JZGTE Engine

It's also what led to his day job. "Building this car over the last 10 years—through countless engines and transformations—has cost me an unthinkable amount of money," he wants you to know. "But doing that has taught me how to build custom cars and the steps and processes of which to do so. There is no school to go to learn how to do this type of work or [to prepare for] the challenges we face in the aftermarket industry. With that being said, I don't think I would have a job in this industry without this car."

Zach's been through a long list of engines, turbos, and whatever requisite parts go along with all of that since then, which has all led to one very important thing, albeit nothing the S2000 really ever needed in the first place.

2000 honda s2000 wasp rear over fendrs Photo 21/28   |   2000 Honda S2000 Wasp Rear Over Fendrs
2000 honda s2000 precision 7685 turbo Photo 25/28   |   2000 Honda S2000 Precision 7685 Turbo
SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (28)

2000 Honda S2000 - 2J Don't Play
Photo /
    2000 honda s2000 2JZGTE swap 2000 honda s2000 rockstar garage front over fenders 2000 honda s2000 WMD rollcage 2000 honda s2000 radium surge tank 2000 honda s2000 OCD works timing cover 2000 honda s2000 WMD rollcage 2000 honda s2000 cabon fiber shiftknob 2000 honda s2000 rockstar garage front ovefender 2000 honda s2000 motec keypad 2000 honda s2000 speedfactory racing rear difuser 2000 honda s2000 motec D125 dash 2000 honda s2000 UPRD turbo manifold
    2000 honda s2000 custom doorcard 2000 honda s2000 toyota 2JZGTE engine 2000 honda s2000 tamon design rear wing 2000 honda s2000 AC forged wheels 2000 honda s2000 zach leitzke 2000 honda s2000 AC forged wheels 2000 honda s2000 sparco suede steering wheel 2000 honda s2000 WMD rollcage 2000 honda s2000 wasp rear over fendrs 2000 honda s2000 WMD rollcage 2000 honda s2000 sparta evolution brakes 2000 honda s2000 carbon fiber racing seats
    2000 honda s2000 precision 7685 turbo 2000 honda s2000 AC forged wheel 2000 honda s2000 rockstar garage overfender 2000 honda s2000 buddy club taillight
    1 - 12 OF
    By Aaron Bonk
    414 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF
    2000 Honda S2000 - 2J Don't Play
    Tuning Menu
    Owner: Zach Leitzke
    Hometown: Tacoma, WA
    Occupation: Fabricator
    Power: 1,250 hp; 900 lb-ft of torque
    Engine: 2JZ-GTE Engine swap; CP 9.0:1 pistons; Manley Turbo Tuff rods; Real Street main caps; ARP main bolts and head studs; Ferrea Comp Plus valvetrain; BC Stage 4 280 camshafts; Precision 7685 turbo; Turbo Smart wastegate and blow-off valve; custom UPRD exhaust manifold, intercooler, piping; Sleeper Designs intake manifold, radiator, intercooler; Nick Williams throttle body; OCD Works valve covers, timing cover; WMD oil catch can, coolant reservoir, fuel cell; Injector Dynamics 1,050cc and 2,000cc injectors; Radium fuel surge tank; three Walbro 450-lph pumps
    Drivetrain: R154 transmission; OS Giken triple-disc clutch; Inline Pro R200 differential kit; Driveshaft Shop Stage 5 axles
    Engine Management: MoTeC M150
    Footwork & Chassis: Energy Suspension bushings; Mazda RX-7 steering rack; Nissan S14 steering rack spacers, tie rods
    Brakes: Sparta Evolution Triton big brake kit
    Wheels & Tires: 18x10 front, 18x12 rear AC Forged wheels; 255/35R18 Toyo R888R front, 335/30R18 Hoosier rear tires
    Exterior: Seibon carbon-fiber doors, trunk lid; Rockstar Garage front over-fenders; Wasp rear over-fenders; Tamon Design rear wing; Speedfactory Racing rear diffuser; Subaru Black Java Pearl paint
    Interior: WMD rollcage; Canvas Technology suede-wrapped dash and stitched leather; Show Quality Metal Finishes polished aluminum interior; MoTeC D125 dash, PDM, keypad

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    Does Gear Club Unlimited 2 provide a triple A driving game experience on the go?
    Andrew BeckfordFeb 25, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Emory Motorsports builds the ultimate Outlaw: the 1964 Porsche 356 C4S, an AWD classic Porsche that features the running gear of a 1990 911 Carrera 4.
    Rory JurneckaFeb 22, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Two images that purport to show the all-new 992-generation 911 Turbo have shown up on the internet, and they seem to be the real deal
    Ed TahaneyFeb 21, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Aston Martin isn't expected to deliver its third hypercar until late 2021, but it's already teasing the mid-engine coupe codenamed Project 003
    Kelly PleskotFeb 20, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Carbon Signal Automotive (CS) might not be a familiar name to most, but it's quickly mastered what neither the best in California or Japan can do yet, which is what's helped put its name onto the map.
    Jonathan WongFeb 20, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2000 Honda S2000 - Coast To Coast

    No matter what your opinion of the 2000 Honda S2000, you really can’t argue that it’s a great platform to build upon regardless of what your end goals are. John Gamboa of Fremont, California, feels the same way

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2000 Honda S2000 - The Phoenix

    It looks like yet another incarnation of this beautiful red 2000 Honda S2000 is on the way, and perhaps the greatest one yet.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2000 Honda S2000 - Lady In Red

    Check out ATS Mama-San, Dina Sakai's 2000 Honda S2000 with its full J's Racing Type S aero kit, Volk Racing CE28N wheels, Vision Technica Imus seats, AirREX air suspension system, and more! - Honda Tuning Magazine

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2000 Honda S2000 - The Right Clamping Force

    We opted to use Competition Clutch’s twin-disc race clutch. It’s a bolt-on solution for the S2000 and comes complete with a lightweight flywheel, twin unsprung cerametallic discs, and a lightweight 7.25-inch aluminum pressure plate. Click to check out the clutch swap on our 2000 Honda S2000. - Modified Magazine

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2000 Honda S2000 - Race Car Spec Brake Setup - Project S2000

    If you’re looking to upgrade your S2000 brakes, PFC has you covered with a range of options. For project S2000, I wanted nothing but the best. Click to read about putting race spec brakes on our 2000 Honda S2000. - Modified Magazine

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2000 Honda S2000 - Budget Friendly

    Check out Go-Autoworks owner, Greg Carter's 2000 Honda S2000. Originally found at a repo lot in poor condition and on Nissan 300ZX wheels, Greg worked hard to restore this AP1 giving it a Vis hardtop, AP2 bumpers, and a boosted F20C. - Honda Tuning Magazine

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2000 Honda S2000 - Adding Race Car Flair - Project S2000

    With the paintwork complete, it was time to hang the bodywork and get the graphics on. Click to check out this edition of Project S2000 when we add race car flair to the 2000 Honda S2000. - Modified Magazine

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP