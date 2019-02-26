From the Editors of…

 2012 Subaru WRX STI - ART in Motion
2012 Subaru WRX STI - ART in Motion

Bay Area Beauty With all the Right Moves

Austin Lott
Feb 26, 2019
Photographer: Dan Coria
If you want something done right, you usually have to do it yourself. After owning Subaru's "Bugeye" WRX for years, Thai Quan (known by many as ART) wanted a project car with a more modern appeal. He had already fallen in love with Subaru's all-wheel-drive performance, so he decided to stay loyal when it came time for a change. He switched to this third-generation WRX STI in hatchback form, then set out to build something unique that he would feel proud driving. This was no small feat with a turbocharged car so popular among enthusiasts, but the end result is as stunning as it looks—with enough personal touches to really call it his own.

2012 subaru WRX STI varis rear spoiler Photo 2/24   |   2012 Subaru WRX STI Varis Rear Spoiler

All the work was done at the family business, Smooth Auto Body, either with Thai's own two hands or with the help of his uncle. No doubt, the gloss black exterior ties the lines of the aggressive STI together nicely, but it's the combination of one-off parts and JDM styling that really makes this vehicle special.

Thai tells us he has a "function over form" ethos, which we were a little skeptical of when we heard he was on air suspension. While several of us equate air with show and stance cars only, he is rocking a similar Air Lift 3H setup as the Scion FR-S, which recorded the second fastest lap at our Show Car Shootout last year. Maybe it's time to rethink that notion... Though, Thai's STI hasn't seen the road course yet, he explains it's not driven lightly, even admitting to losing three front splitters while powering down the freeway.

2012 subaru WRX STI grimmspeed intercooler Photo 6/24   |   2012 Subaru WRX STI Grimmspeed Intercooler

If you're wondering where he ordered the front splitter, rear diffuser, and smattering of exposed carbon fiber, you can stop looking. Some of the pieces come by way of Varis and Blacktop Aero, but many of the parts are one-of-a-kind from Thai's good friend John Flor. John is an aerospace engineer by trade who also runs a small shop called Outclassed Industries. Thai reveals the new aero additions improve airflow and weren't just designed to be different.

Continuing to the chassis, Thai's STI sits on 18x10-inch Volk TE37V wheels wrapped in Toyo R888R tires. The suspension upgrades don't stop at air, as he installed a laundry list of race-proven components from Cusco and Whiteline to make sure the car can handle and back up its looks.

2012 subaru WRX STI bride gias II seats Photo 10/24   |   2012 Subaru WRX STI Bride Gias II Seats

After a mild tune from Snail Performance that takes into account all the bolt-on and fuel upgrades, the turbocharged EJ put down 351whp and 362 lb-ft of torque, which is plenty of power for the streets of the Bay Area, according to Thai. He drives the STI as much as he can, and it shows in little ways. While these photos might make the car look perfect, it does have its flaws; however, instead of worrying over the wear and tear, Thai left us with one point: "Imperfection builds character."

2012 subaru WRX STI WRC hood vent Photo 14/24   |   2012 Subaru WRX STI WRC Hood Vent
2012 subaru WRX STI varis rear spoiler Photo 21/24   |   2012 Subaru WRX STI Varis Rear Spoiler
    Tuning Menu
    Owner: Thai Quan
    Hometown: San Francisco, CA
    Occupation: Photographer; Manager of Smooth Auto Body
    Instagram: @arthaimage
    Power: 351 whp, 362 lb-ft of torque
    Engine: Cobb Tuning intake, fuel sensor, fuel pressure sensor, fuel regulator; Ark Performance cat-back exhaust; GrimmSpeed Up Pipe and intercooler; Turbosmart external wastegate; Injector Dynamic 1,050cc injectors; Deatschwerks 265-lph fuel pump; Mishimoto radiator
    Drivetrain: Cobb Tuning short throw shifter
    Engine Management: Cobb Tuning V3 Accessport tuned at Snail Performance
    Footwork & Chassis: Air Lift Performance 3H air suspension; Autopower five-point rollcage; Cusco front and rear strut bars, front, rear and floor center Power braces, rear control arms, rear lower subframe bar, rear sway reinforcement brace; Whiteline sway bars, endlinks, rear diff, control arm, and steering rack bushings; Superpro tie-rod extensions
    Brakes: DBA 4000 Series drilled/slotted rotors; Goodridge stainless steel lines
    Wheels & Tires: 18x10 Volk TE37V wheels; 295/30R18 Toyo R888R tires; Project Kics R40 lug nuts
    Exterior: Varis carbon-fiber front lip and rear spoiler; Blacktop Aero carbon-fiber side skirts; APR brake duct; WRC hood vent; custom front splitter, canards, side extensions, end plates, rear diffuser, and side mirrors by John Flor; refinished headlights and third brake light; HT Autos fender flares; Avery Dennison Gloss Black vinyl wrap
    Interior: Bride Gias II carbon-Kevlar seats; Takata Drift III harnesses, Vertex x Stancenation steering wheel; Works Bell extended hub; Defi boost gauge; Blox shift knob; Pioneer head unit

