From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |  CSF's 2015 BMW F10 M5 Sedan
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
European Car features

CSF's 2015 BMW F10 M5 Sedan

An F10 M5 that balances performance and practicality in a can't-look-away package

Bradley Iger
Feb 8, 2019
Photographer: Rodrez
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 30 Photos

The F10 generation BMW M5 is one of the best performance deals on the market right now for anyone seeking that perfect match of practicality and pure, unbridled speed. Overshadowed by the all-new edition of the car that was unveiled just last year, and too often ignored by enthusiasts due to its four-door form factor, this under-the-radar stealth fighter easily eats sport coupes for breakfast, even in stock form. Ravi Dolwani's 2015 BMW M5, however, is anything but out of the box.

"When I set out to find this car at the end of 2017, I had already owned a lot of two-door coupes and I was really looking for something I could daily and still enjoy," he says. "It took me quite a while to find an Imola Red example—so many M5s are white, black, blue, or silver—and they only made a few through the BMW Individual program for each model year."

2019 BMW M5
$102,700 Base Model (MSRP) MPG Fuel Economy
Research Vehicle
Our Trusted Partner
2015 BMW M5 rear bumper Photo 2/30   |   2015 BMW M5 Rear Bumper

Once acquired—through a friend of a friend who was selling to fund a new business venture—the goal was simple: turn up the fun without sacrificing the reliability required from a daily-driven vehicle that would also double as the development car for the Racing and High Performance division of Dolwani's company, CSF.

2015 BMW M5 PSM dynamic rear diffuser Photo 3/30   |   2015 BMW M5 PSM Dynamic Rear Diffuser

With that in mind, work got underway in the engine bay with a set of CSF x Pure Turbos liquid-to-air charge coolers (custom painted in hammer-textured fire engine red), matched with an RK Autowerks cold air carbon fiber intake system (again, color-keyed to the Imola red with black exterior). Together with an FI Exhaust cat-back system and a set of Evolve Automotive cat-less downpipes, a VF Engineers stage 2 HEX tune was able to squeeze 628 horsepower and 617 lb-ft of torque to the wheels from the BMW's 4.4-liter V8 engine—a healthy step up over the 560 crank ponies it boasted from the factory.

2015 BMW M5 CSF x pure turbos charge coolers Photo 4/30   |   2015 BMW M5 CSF X Pure Turbos Charge Coolers

"It's got plenty of power and it starts every time I turn the key, which is important to me because I drive it more and more often," Ravi says. "A car that's down isn't much fun because you don't get to pilot it, and while you can always go faster and add more boost, it's already so quick that I'm not sure where I'd ever get to use that extra speed—and I certainly don't want to deal with the issues that come with walking that path." It's a path that Ravi is well aware of, being the owner of multiple vehicles, including a purpose-built Mitsubishi Evo that appeared at SEMA a few years ago and, more recently, in the cover of our sister brand, Super Street Magazine

2015 BMW M5 PSm dynamic rear diffuser Photo 5/30   |   2015 BMW M5 Psm Dynamic Rear Diffuser

With the wick turned up on the M5's turbocharged power plant, it was time to ensure that control went hand-in-hand with the sedan's formidable straight-line potential. To that end, it was outfitted with a HAS kit from KW Suspensions and 21-inch 6Sixty Design monoblock wheels measuring 9.5 inches up front and 11 inches in the rear. The latter are wrapped in 305/25 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, with the fronts sized at 255/30.

2015 BMW M5 6sixty monoblock wheel Photo 6/30   |   2015 BMW M5 6Sixty Monoblock Wheel

On the aero side of the equation, the 2015 M5 has had its at-speed stability enhanced by way of a full carbon kit from PSM dynamic with the front lip specifically designed for 1/2 mile racing (admittedly its his 3rd lip, the prior two falling victim to Socal concrete). Style is further boosted by a carbon fiber vented hood from Agency Power, gold-trimmed Iconic R40 open end racing lug nuts produced by Project Kics and a chrome delete with black-outs on the BMW's roundel badges made by IND Distribution. Needless to say, the car is impossible to ignore—and gets a strong reaction wherever it goes.

2015 BMW M5 agency power hood Photo 7/30   |   2015 BMW M5 Agency Power Hood

"It's probably one of the most stand-out F10s you'll see, because of how clean it looks," Dolwani explains. "Personally, I prefer the 'OEM-plus' look, which is what I went for with this car—modified, but tasteful, and far from over-the-top. I'm still getting great comments and emails about the car even after the release of the new F90 M5."

2015 BMW M5 M performance steering wheel Photo 8/30   |   2015 BMW M5 M Performance Steering Wheel

Beyond its great reception, the best part of the car for Ravi is how well it fits into his lifestyle. Even with a carload of passengers, this particular M5 isn't one to be trifled with. "I went to Mammoth [California] with it a month ago, and it's all two-lane highway, where you really have to work to pass people. With this beast, I can take eight cars at a time if I need to, which is a big plus—and I love the engagement with the M Performance electronic steering wheel and the 3D design billet paddle shifters I had installed." An advanced radar detection system and laser jammer offers 360 degrees of protection and is discreetly installed.

2015 BMW M5 6sixty design monoblock wheel Photo 9/30   |   2015 BMW M5 6Sixty Design Monoblock Wheel

"I can go anywhere with it, I can take as many people as I want with me, and I can stuff all of their luggage in the trunk, too," he says, laughing. "Then I can turn around and do a half-mile race with it, if I want to. It's so fast and comfortable at the same time, like a sports car with all the comforts of a luxury sedan." Ravi certainly the found that balance of performance and practicality he was after.

SHARE ARTICLE

Sources

CSF
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
800-827-1991
http://www.csfrace.com
European Car

PHOTO GALLERY (30)

CSF's 2015 BMW F10 M5 Sedan
Photo /
    2015 BMW M5 PSM dynamic side skirts 2015 BMW M5 rear bumper 2015 BMW M5 PSM dynamic rear diffuser 2015 BMW M5 CSF x pure turbos charge coolers 2015 BMW M5 PSm dynamic rear diffuser 2015 BMW M5 6sixty monoblock wheel 2015 BMW M5 agency power hood 2015 BMW M5 M performance steering wheel 2015 BMW M5 6sixty design monoblock wheel 2015 BMW M5 3d design extended paddle shifter 2015 BMW M5 front fascia 2015 BMW M5 agency power hood vent
    2015 BMW M5 rear bumper 2015 BMW M5 6sixty design monoblock wheel 2015 BMW M5 PSM dynamic side skirt 2015 BMW M5 6sixty design monoblock wheel 2015 BMW M5 PSM dynamic trunk spoiler 2015 BMW M5 RK autowerks intake system 2015 BMW M5 RK autowerks intake system 2015 BMW M5 control box 2015 BMW M5 CSF Pure Turbos charge cooler 2015 BMW M5 hood vent 2015 BMW M5 lcd display 2015 BMW M5 CSF pure turbos charge coolers
    2015 BMW M5 m performance electronic steering wheel 2015 BMW M5 m performance steering wheel display 2015 BMW M5 PSM dynamic trunk spoiler 2015 BMW M5 project kics iconix r40 lug nuts 2015 BMW M5 PSM dynamic splitter 2015 BMW M5 PSM dynamic front splitter
    1 - 12 OF
    By Bradley Iger
    28 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF
    CSF's 2015 BMW F10 M5 Sedan
    Tuning Menu
    Owner: Ravi Dolwani
    Occupation: Director of CSF Cooling - Racing & High Performance
    Engine: FI exhaust system, black diamond tips and valvetronic sound adjustability; Evolve catless downpipes; RK Autowerks cold-air carbon fiber intake system with Imola Red filter housings; CSF x Pure Turbos liquid-to-air charge coolers in custom fire engine red hammer texture clear coat; VF Engineering Hex Tune stage II
    Power: 628whp/617 lbs. ft of torque
    Suspension: KW Suspensions HAS kit
    Wheels & Tires: 6Sixty Design monoblock wheels 21x9.5 +20 front, 21x11 +25 rear; Michelin PS4S tires 255/30 front, 305/25 rear; Project Kics Iconix R40 open end racing lug nut set in black with gold inner trim
    Exterior: Agency Power carbon fiber hood, painted with exposed carbon vents; PSM Dynamic full aero kit installed by LTMW for 1/2 mile racing speeds; IND gloss black out kit, chrome delete BMW roundel badges, reflector delete; Rhino Customs & Detailing full PPF clear bra and 5-stage Ceramic Pro on vehicle, wheels and calipers; Radenso Radar RC M radar detector and laser jammer system with 360 degree protection
    Interior: M Performance electronic steering wheel; 3D Design billet extended paddle shifters painted black with red accents by IND

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    European Car
    The 30th Anniversary version of the tossably-fun Mazda MX-5 Miata has arrived
    Todd LassaFeb 7, 2019
    European Car
    Your favorite tech stories from the last decade
    Bob HernandezFeb 7, 2019
    European Car
    The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI brings more power, an independent suspension, and a limited-slip differential
    Stefan OgbacFeb 7, 2019
    European Car
    The 2020 Subaru Legacy comes packed with the latest tech features and a new optional engine.
    ManufacturerFeb 7, 2019
    European Car
    We don't see many 3rd-gen Preludes at meets, shows, and track events, and when we do, they're nowhere near as aggressive as Satit Suwantong's
    RodrezFeb 6, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    European Car features
    BMW M5 Reclaims Record for Longest Drift With 232.5-Mile Slide

    BMW smashed the world record for longest drift with the all-new 2018 BMW M5. The new record stands at an impressive 232.5 miles.

    European Car features
    The Redesigned 2018 BMW M5 Starts at $103,595

    BMW announced the starting price for what is claimed to be the automaker's fastest M-vehicle ever, the redesigned 2018 BMW M5.

    European Car features
    BMW Introduces M5 Performance Parts - #TENSEMA17

    At the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, BMW introduced a selection of performance parts for the M5 and introduced a one-off M3.

    European Car features
    BMW Teases the New All-Wheel-Drive M5

    The teaser may be short, but you can expect more next week. Then look for the official BMW M5 reveal next month at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

    European Car features
    2018 BMW M5 - A Return to Form?

    We take BMW's new 2018 M5 for a spin around their Miramas testing facility in France to see if BMW and M have found their way back to driver focused cars.

    European Car features
    600HP BMW M5 Competition Edition Is a Delicious Piece of Forbidden Fruit

    The M5 Competition Edition comes standard with BMW's Competition Package and can sprint to 62 mph in just 3.9 seconds but won't be coming to the U.S. market

    European Car features
    2016 BMW M5 Pure Metal Silver Edition Limited to Just 50 Units

    The BMW M5 Pure Metal Silver Limited Edition is the latest special car from BMW to wear a unique color. Just 50 copies will be available in the U.S.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW BMW M5
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP