 |   |  Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review

Ever wish you could play games like Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo without being confined to the living room? The developers at Microids have that same wish, and looked to make it come true with their Gear Club Unlimited franchise for the portable Nintendo Switch.

Admittedly, I haven't played the first Gear Club game, but we've had some time with the recently released follow up, Gear Club Unlimited 2 (GCU2). So I wanted to give you all my take on the game and if it delivers on the promise of a top-notch driving game experience on the go.

GCU2's career mode is anchored in a world map containing several events like exhibition races and racing championships. Completing one event unlocks additional events.

The map is fictional and there are no tracks or courses based on actual locations. Instead, there are a variety of natural surroundings such as forest courses, snow courses, and desert courses. Notably, there is no dynamic weather.

Aside from events, the map also contains several dealerships with more popping up as players progress in the game. GCU2 has a list of 51 officially licensed cars to choose from, broken up across all the dealerships.

While that is a relatively small list, it is comprised with many heavy hitters, including hypercars like the Pagani Huayra, Bugatti Veyron GrandSport, McLaren P1, and the Lykan Hypersport. Despite not having the in-game cash to buy any of the aforementioned cars, I could drive any car at will thanks to the "test drive" feature.

The game started me off in a John Cooper Works MINI as my first ride. It's obviously not the fastest car in the game but it can get the job done. Additionally, GCU2 offers an upgrade system, but it's not as deep as you would find in more established driving games.

For example, players can't upgrade specific parts of an engine but instead "level up" an engine, which increases its power and torque. Transmissions and suspensions can be upgraded as well.

There are cosmetic upgrades, but you won't find any licensed aftermarket brands there.

While we're on the subject of cosmetic modifications, there is a "decal" system in GCU2 which is decent, but that's really all that can be said about it.

Let's get into the gameplay. The physics system in GCU2 is what I would call "middle of the road." It does not fall in the realm of "arcade." There is no effortless drifting or spectacularly unrealistic crashes in this game. At the same time, the physics don't quite feel as tight as I would prefer. Part of that issue is due to a real-life physical limitation of the Nintendo Switch itself.

The Switch "Joy-Con" controllers have triggers that are not spring loaded. Instead they "click" with a very short travel. This creates an "all or nothing" dynamic with the throttle and brakes. There is no modulation. If you have the trigger pressed you are automatically at 100 throttle or brake with no "feathering" at all.

Additionally, the thumb sticks on the Switch are much shorter than what users would find on an Xbox One or PS4, which makes turning relatively more difficult.

There are other options to make controlling the cars easier, such as driving assists and tilt controls to make steering smoother. Alternatively, a third-party controller with more traditional triggers and thumbsticks would likely be helpful. (We have staff that owns Nintendo's Pro Controllers for the Switch, and while they haven't played GC2 with them, they can report emphatically that the Pro Controllers are vastly better than the Joy-Cons - Ed.)

When it comes to visuals, GCU2 is impressive considering the power limitations of the Nintendo Switch. When docked the game runs in 1080p resolution at 30fps and in handheld mode the resolution gets knocked down to 720p, but since that is the native resolution of the Switch's screen most eyes won't notice the difference. The cars aren't quite as detailed, but the difference is made up with some nice surface textures and lighting effects.

I didn't get to try out the online multi-player mode since as of this writing the mode has not been implemented yet, though it is due to be released in a later update.

There is split-screen local multiplayer for those times you have friends over.

So, to finally address the question posed at the start: Does Gear Club Unlimited 2 provide a triple A driving game experience on the go? The answer is: kind of.

Realistic expectations need to be set before going in. This game will not give you the full Forza or Gran Turismo experience. However, it will provide the "bullet points" of those games in a fun-sized package.

With that being said, do not buy this game digitally via the Nintendo "eShop" as it has an asking price of $59.99. Instead opt for a physical copy purchased from either Wal-Mart or Amazon, as both retailers (as of this writing) have the game listed at a much more reasonable $39.

At that price, I have no problem recommending Gear Club Unlimited 2 for your on-the-go racing needs.

