From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |  Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline features

Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review

Can this Nintendo Switch game provide Forza-style play on the go?

Andrew Beckford
Feb 25, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 44 Photos

Additional images courtesy of Microids

Ever wish you could play games like Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo without being confined to the living room? The developers at Microids have that same wish, and looked to make it come true with their Gear Club Unlimited franchise for the portable Nintendo Switch.

Admittedly, I haven't played the first Gear Club game, but we've had some time with the recently released follow up, Gear Club Unlimited 2 (GCU2). So I wanted to give you all my take on the game and if it delivers on the promise of a top-notch driving game experience on the go.

Gear club unlimited 2 review World Map Photo 2/44   |   Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review World Map

GCU2's career mode is anchored in a world map containing several events like exhibition races and racing championships. Completing one event unlocks additional events.

Gear club unlimited 2 review MINI Photo 3/44   |   Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review MINI

The map is fictional and there are no tracks or courses based on actual locations. Instead, there are a variety of natural surroundings such as forest courses, snow courses, and desert courses. Notably, there is no dynamic weather.

Gear club unlimited 2 review Dealership showroom Photo 4/44   |   Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review Dealership Showroom

Aside from events, the map also contains several dealerships with more popping up as players progress in the game. GCU2 has a list of 51 officially licensed cars to choose from, broken up across all the dealerships.

Gear club unlimited 2 review McLaren570S Huayra Photo 5/44   |   Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review Mclaren570s Huayra

While that is a relatively small list, it is comprised with many heavy hitters, including hypercars like the Pagani Huayra, Bugatti Veyron GrandSport, McLaren P1, and the Lykan Hypersport. Despite not having the in-game cash to buy any of the aforementioned cars, I could drive any car at will thanks to the "test drive" feature.

Gear club unlimited 2 review JCW MINI Photo 6/44   |   Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review JCW MINI

The game started me off in a John Cooper Works MINI as my first ride. It's obviously not the fastest car in the game but it can get the job done. Additionally, GCU2 offers an upgrade system, but it's not as deep as you would find in more established driving games.

Gear club unlimited 2 review Engine Upgrade menu Photo 7/44   |   Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review Engine Upgrade Menu

For example, players can't upgrade specific parts of an engine but instead "level up" an engine, which increases its power and torque. Transmissions and suspensions can be upgraded as well.

Gear club unlimited 2 review body kit menu Photo 8/44   |   Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review Body Kit Menu

There are cosmetic upgrades, but you won't find any licensed aftermarket brands there.

Gear club unlimited 2 review Decal menu Photo 9/44   |   Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review Decal Menu

While we're on the subject of cosmetic modifications, there is a "decal" system in GCU2 which is decent, but that's really all that can be said about it.

Let's get into the gameplay. The physics system in GCU2 is what I would call "middle of the road." It does not fall in the realm of "arcade." There is no effortless drifting or spectacularly unrealistic crashes in this game. At the same time, the physics don't quite feel as tight as I would prefer. Part of that issue is due to a real-life physical limitation of the Nintendo Switch itself.

The Switch "Joy-Con" controllers have triggers that are not spring loaded. Instead they "click" with a very short travel. This creates an "all or nothing" dynamic with the throttle and brakes. There is no modulation. If you have the trigger pressed you are automatically at 100 throttle or brake with no "feathering" at all.

Additionally, the thumb sticks on the Switch are much shorter than what users would find on an Xbox One or PS4, which makes turning relatively more difficult.

Gear club unlimited 2 review Driving assists menu Photo 10/44   |   Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review Driving Assists Menu

There are other options to make controlling the cars easier, such as driving assists and tilt controls to make steering smoother. Alternatively, a third-party controller with more traditional triggers and thumbsticks would likely be helpful. (We have staff that owns Nintendo's Pro Controllers for the Switch, and while they haven't played GC2 with them, they can report emphatically that the Pro Controllers are vastly better than the Joy-Cons - Ed.)

Gear club unlimited 2 review 918 spyder Photo 11/44   |   Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review 918 Spyder

When it comes to visuals, GCU2 is impressive considering the power limitations of the Nintendo Switch. When docked the game runs in 1080p resolution at 30fps and in handheld mode the resolution gets knocked down to 720p, but since that is the native resolution of the Switch's screen most eyes won't notice the difference. The cars aren't quite as detailed, but the difference is made up with some nice surface textures and lighting effects.

I didn't get to try out the online multi-player mode since as of this writing the mode has not been implemented yet, though it is due to be released in a later update.

There is split-screen local multiplayer for those times you have friends over.

So, to finally address the question posed at the start: Does Gear Club Unlimited 2 provide a triple A driving game experience on the go? The answer is: kind of.

Gear club unlimited 2 review Agera Viper Photo 12/44   |   Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review Agera Viper

Realistic expectations need to be set before going in. This game will not give you the full Forza or Gran Turismo experience. However, it will provide the "bullet points" of those games in a fun-sized package.

With that being said, do not buy this game digitally via the Nintendo "eShop" as it has an asking price of $59.99. Instead opt for a physical copy purchased from either Wal-Mart or Amazon, as both retailers (as of this writing) have the game listed at a much more reasonable $39.

At that price, I have no problem recommending Gear Club Unlimited 2 for your on-the-go racing needs.

Gear club unlimited 2 review 720 S Photo 22/44   |   Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review 720 S
Gear club unlimited 2 review 918 Photo 35/44   |   Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review 918
SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (44)

Gear Club Unlimited 2 Review
Photo /
    Gear club unlimited 2 review Gear club unlimited 2 review World Map Gear club unlimited 2 review MINI Gear club unlimited 2 review Dealership showroom Gear club unlimited 2 review McLaren570S Huayra Gear club unlimited 2 review JCW MINI Gear club unlimited 2 review Engine Upgrade menu Gear club unlimited 2 review body kit menu Gear club unlimited 2 review Decal menu Gear club unlimited 2 review Driving assists menu Gear club unlimited 2 review 918 spyder Gear club unlimited 2 review Agera Viper
    Gear club unlimited 2 review GCU2 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Gear club unlimited 2 review HUD Gear club unlimited 2 review Dealership Gear club unlimited 2 review Events menu Gear club unlimited 2 review mini Gear club unlimited 2 review Gearbox Upgrade menu Gear club unlimited 2 review GTA Spano Gear club unlimited 2 review Lotus Evora 400 Gear club unlimited 2 review McLaren 570S Gear club unlimited 2 review 720 S Gear club unlimited 2 review Mercedes SLS Gear club unlimited 2 review Mini Cooper Rally Edition
    Gear club unlimited 2 review mini Gear club unlimited 2 review Performance shop Gear club unlimited 2 review bugatti Gear club unlimited 2 review point to point race map Gear club unlimited 2 review lotus Gear club unlimited 2 review SLS AMG black series Gear club unlimited 2 review MINI Gear club unlimited 2 review MINI Gear club unlimited 2 review david niels Gear club unlimited 2 review multiplayer mode menu Gear club unlimited 2 review 918 Gear club unlimited 2 review john cooper works MINI
    Gear club unlimited 2 review mountain road Gear club unlimited 2 review mclaren Gear club unlimited 2 review JCW MINI Gear club unlimited 2 review MINI Gear club unlimited 2 review mini fiat Gear club unlimited 2 review Mini Cooper S Focus RS BMW Gear club unlimited 2 review nismo Nissan GTR Gear club unlimited 2 review nismo Nissan GTR
    1 - 12 OF
    By Andrew Beckford
    53 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    There's nothing wrong with Honda's twin cam F-series. But it'll never in a hundred years be anything at all like Toyota's 2JZ-GTE.
    Aaron BonkFeb 25, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Emory Motorsports builds the ultimate Outlaw: the 1964 Porsche 356 C4S, an AWD classic Porsche that features the running gear of a 1990 911 Carrera 4.
    Rory JurneckaFeb 22, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Two images that purport to show the all-new 992-generation 911 Turbo have shown up on the internet, and they seem to be the real deal
    Ed TahaneyFeb 21, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Aston Martin isn't expected to deliver its third hypercar until late 2021, but it's already teasing the mid-engine coupe codenamed Project 003
    Kelly PleskotFeb 20, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Carbon Signal Automotive (CS) might not be a familiar name to most, but it's quickly mastered what neither the best in California or Japan can do yet, which is what's helped put its name onto the map.
    Jonathan WongFeb 20, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Super Street April 2019 Preview

    Preview the April 2019 issue of Super Street, with the first modified A90 Supra (sort of), an underground RX-7 drifter, Carbon Signal’s threesome of Datsun, and more!

    SuperStreetOnline features
    On The Road: 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550

    With so many luxuries and options coming coming standard the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 is as much an S-Class as it is an off-roader

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1974 Mazda RX-3 – Rotary Revival

    Iconic livery and 420 whp transform this classic 1974 Mazda RX-3.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1968 Datsun 510 - One-of-a-Kind Dime

    When Chris Alvarado was looking for a Datsun 510 JDM Legends obliged him with one that was light, powerful, could handle, and true to its classic styling.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    CSF's 2015 BMW F10 M5 Sedan

    Ravi Dolwani's 2015 BMW M5 is a car that can do anything. It can be loaded up with passengers one moment and in the next moment it can run a half-mile race.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    5 Most Popular Tech Stories of the Last 10 Years

    From everything you wanted to know about the 2JZ-GTE to Honda crankcase ventilation, here are your 5 most popular tech stories from the last 10 years

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1988 Honda Prelude: A Jewel in Thailand

    We don't see that many 3rd-gen Honda Preludes at events, and when we do, they're nowhere near as aggressive as Satit Suwantong's 1988 Prelude

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP