 Osaka Auto Messe 2019: Mode Parfume
Osaka Auto Messe 2019: Mode Parfume

Mode Parfume goes straight to the top in Osaka

Rodrez
Feb 19, 2019
Photographer: David Ishikawa
During SEMA 2017, Auto Fashion USA's deep blue S2000 sat right in the middle of Toyo Tires' Treadpass section and caught everyone's attention with its aero treatment. Widened considerably and sporting a unique front bumper, the likes of which we hadn't seen before on Honda's convertible, it had many assuming it was a one-off affair. In actuality, it was the debut of Mode Parfume's Phantom GA-MU kit produced by Blow Design. Since then, Mode Parfume has been teasing a new hardtop design that had been in development for quite some time and at Osaka Auto Messe, show goers got the chance to see it in person.

The OEM hardtop, which has long been discontinued, features a rounded rear window and, of course, factory-like fitment. Mugen's often-copied top features a smaller, flat rear window, is available in FRP or carbon fiber, and has been a hit for years with its sculpted shape and ultra light frame. Spoon Sports has also marketed their two-piece top that gives the S2K a longer appearance. Developed with the Mooncraft Race team, its design is intended to improve aero at mid-level and high speeds on track. Lastly, Powerhouse Amuse introduced a top that leaned more toward the OEM style, but uses an incredibly light dry carbon construction and carries the highest price of any top we've seen, somewhere north of 7K.

Mode Parfume's version seems to take inspiration from different designs and put their creative touch into a multi-piece hardtop that that gives the now 20-year-old roadster a different look. The main portion of the top is produced in FRP and is joined by a roof spoiler that gently extends the rear of the roof. Rear and side ABS window frames support real glass and you can opt for carbon fiber on the uppermost portion of the top and its roof spoiler, if a bit of contrast is what you're looking for.

Mode parfume s2000 hardtop kit Photo 2/7   |   Mode Parfume S2000 Hardtop Kit

Mode Parfume's Valencia Red AP2 is decked out in their GA-MU widebody kit and hardtop that includes the the carbon option, as well as First Molding's carbon fiber Super Bonnet. In the rear is a large Voltex Swan Neck GT wing with an Exceed x Mode Parfume trunk spoiler that sits beneath. Glance down a little further an you'll notice Intec LED taillights that are used on all three cars.

Mode parfume s2000 hard top kit Photo 3/7   |   Mode Parfume S2000 Hard Top Kit

18x10.5 SSR Professor SPX sit at all four corners with the fronts joined by an Endless x Mode Parfume brake caliper kit. Performance upgrades were limited to an HKS Super Sound Master exhaust, Tanabe test pipe and Mode Parfume titanium finishers.

Mode parfume s2000 turbo f22c Photo 4/7   |   Mode Parfume S2000 Turbo F22c

Things under the hood get much more intense with this topless Nouvelle Blue Pearl AP2 built by X-Point. A Sheepey Race 500hp turbo kit and Rywire radiator, brake line kit, clutch line kit, and harness sit inside of a reworked bay. Downstar Inc. hardware can be found everywhere as a mix of polished bits and custom bent lines work well with the custom metal fabrication throughout.

Mode parfume s2000 widebody kit Photo 5/7   |   Mode Parfume S2000 Widebody Kit

18x9.5 and 10.5 VIP Modular FXS wrapped in Toyo R1R provide the footprint with ride height determined by Exceed SSD coilovers.

Mode parfume s2000 hardtop widebody kit Photo 6/7   |   Mode Parfume S2000 Hardtop Widebody Kit

Exceed was responsible for this black AP1 that's been fitted with the FRP version of Mode Parfume's hardtop and widebody kit that allows a square 18x10.5 Titan7 T-R10 wheels to sit comfortably under the arches.

Mode parfume s2000 HKS supercharger Photo 7/7   |   Mode Parfume S2000 HKS Supercharger
An HKS supercharger package fits neatly against an F22C that's been secured in place with help from HASport mounts, and which also benefits from a Ballade Sports exhaust manifold and EVS test pipe. Rywire titanium coil pack cover and a complete purple hardware kit from Downstar Inc. further dress up the bay and Rywire was also reached out to for a radiator and mil-spec engine harness upgrade.

Sources

Blow Design
http://www.blowdesign.co.jp
