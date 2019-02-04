 |   |  Shutter Space III

For '18, the photography theme was "Night Shots" and we received over 300 high quality entries. Trying to narrow down the competition was every bit as challenging, but Arizona-based John Bazay took home the grand prize with his epic photo of two GT-Rs in the rain. John's reward was an all expense trip to Hawaii where his photograph, along with the other finalists, were displayed inside in4mation's flagship store in the Chinatown district of Honolulu for the Shutter Space Car Meet .

"In Phoenix, we typically see over 300 days of sunshine a year, with the exception of the monsoon season in the summer months. It was in full effect this year with blowing dust, high winds, flooding and lightning shows that leave you breathless. Obviously not the best conditions for night shots.... With continuous rain showers in the valley and only a week before the submission deadline, I made the decision to use the rain to my advantage. I just had to decide how I wanted to frame the shot on location with two GT-Rs. My goal was to focus strictly on branding and creativeness. Since the Liberty Walk GT-R was sporting the Toyo Tires lettering stickers, I wanted it to be the main focus inside and close-up, giving the silver GT-R outside in the rain a more mysterious look. Equipment used was a Nikon D810, 16mm-35mm Nikon lens, 600-watt strobe light, and smoke machine. First focus was multiple exposures inside and outside to light up the cars as needed. Next focus was outside for the rain shots. Due to the wind blowing hard that night and with some help from a friend, he helped spray water around the car with a hose. It allowed me more control in post to even out the rain effect around the car and pavement. The wind wasn't ideal with the smoke machine, but I did manage to get a few shots that I could edit into the final image." - John