Shutter Space III

Our 3rd annual photography contest with Toyo Tires brings in the best entries yet

Feb 4, 2019
A few years ago, Toyo Tires and Super Street collaborated on a contest to recognize up and coming automotive photographers. The finalists would be celebrated at a free public car meet and photo gallery, while the grand prize winner would have their picture printed in the magazine. The first two competitions were huge successes as we discovered amazing talent behind the camera, some of which shoot for Super Street today.

For '18, the photography theme was "Night Shots" and we received over 300 high quality entries. Trying to narrow down the competition was every bit as challenging, but Arizona-based John Bazay took home the grand prize with his epic photo of two GT-Rs in the rain. John's reward was an all expense trip to Hawaii where his photograph, along with the other finalists, were displayed inside in4mation's flagship store in the Chinatown district of Honolulu for the Shutter Space Car Meet.

We'd like to tip our hat to John, along with the other 19 finalists. There's a growing number of brilliant automotive photographers and it's been our pleasure to recognize the best out there!

Shutter space III john bazay Photo 2/21   |   Shutter Space III John Bazay

John Bazay
Phoenix, AZ | @johnbazay

"In Phoenix, we typically see over 300 days of sunshine a year, with the exception of the monsoon season in the summer months. It was in full effect this year with blowing dust, high winds, flooding and lightning shows that leave you breathless. Obviously not the best conditions for night shots.... With continuous rain showers in the valley and only a week before the submission deadline, I made the decision to use the rain to my advantage. I just had to decide how I wanted to frame the shot on location with two GT-Rs. My goal was to focus strictly on branding and creativeness. Since the Liberty Walk GT-R was sporting the Toyo Tires lettering stickers, I wanted it to be the main focus inside and close-up, giving the silver GT-R outside in the rain a more mysterious look. Equipment used was a Nikon D810, 16mm-35mm Nikon lens, 600-watt strobe light, and smoke machine. First focus was multiple exposures inside and outside to light up the cars as needed. Next focus was outside for the rain shots. Due to the wind blowing hard that night and with some help from a friend, he helped spray water around the car with a hose. It allowed me more control in post to even out the rain effect around the car and pavement. The wind wasn't ideal with the smoke machine, but I did manage to get a few shots that I could edit into the final image." - John

Shutter space III larry Chavarria Photo 3/21   |   Shutter Space III Larry Chavarria

Larry Chavarria
Houston, TX | @hafastphoto

Shutter space III andrew manley Photo 4/21   |   Shutter Space III Andrew Manley

Andrew Manley
Pomona, CA | @911cooled

Shutter space III joseph merkens Photo 5/21   |   Shutter Space III Joseph Merkens

Joseph Merkens III
Los Angeles, CA | @spittingpixels

Shutter space III daniel piker Photo 6/21   |   Shutter Space III Daniel Piker

Daniel Piker
Seattle, WA | @pikerphoto

Shutter space III kevin morales Photo 7/21   |   Shutter Space III Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales
Los Angeles, CA | @kevwerks

Shutter space III arlen liverman Photo 8/21   |   Shutter Space III Arlen Liverman

Arlen Liverman
Ellicott City, VA | @aml_photos

Shutter space III patrick lauder Photo 9/21   |   Shutter Space III Patrick Lauder

Patrick Lauder
Gilroy, CA | @qu1ckworks

Shutter space III eric jon de leon Photo 10/21   |   Shutter Space III Eric Jon De Leon

Eric Jon De Leon
Monrovia, CA | @ericjon23

Shutter space III tristan tran Photo 11/21   |   Shutter Space III Tristan Tran

Tristan Tran
Dallas, TX | @tristantran99

Shutter space III kerry guevara Photo 12/21   |   Shutter Space III Kerry Guevara

Kerry Guevara
Dallas, TX | @kerrygphoto

Shutter space III renz dimaandal Photo 13/21   |   Shutter Space III Renz Dimaandal

Renz Dimaandal
Los Angeles, CA | @renz.jpg

Shutter space III andrew link Photo 14/21   |   Shutter Space III Andrew Link

Andrew Link
New York, NY | @andrewlink

Shutter space III derick yan Photo 15/21   |   Shutter Space III Derick Yan

Derick Yan
Seattle, WA | @derick.yan.photography

Shutter space III alvin miles Photo 16/21   |   Shutter Space III Alvin Miles

Alvin Miles Jr.
Long Beach, CA | @alvinmiles.jp

Shutter space III mike kuhn Photo 17/21   |   Shutter Space III Mike Kuhn

Mike Kuhn
Charlotte, NC | @mikekuhnracing

Shutter space III jacob grimes Photo 18/21   |   Shutter Space III Jacob Grimes

Jacob Grimes
Gilbert, AZ | @astral.photo

Shutter space III danny batista Photo 19/21   |   Shutter Space III Danny Batista

Danny Batista
San Antonio, TX | @dannybatista

Shutter space III viet nguyen Photo 20/21   |   Shutter Space III Viet Nguyen

Viet Nguyen
Los Angeles, CA | @photographybyv

Shutter space III daniel arjona Photo 21/21   |   Shutter Space III Daniel Arjona
Daniel Arjona
New York, NY | @dsep3

Shutter Space III
