From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |  At Speed - 2019 McLaren 600LT
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
European Car features

At Speed - 2019 McLaren 600LT

Woking's latest track-tuned masterpiece

Bradley Iger
Apr 23, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 27 Photos

It's easy to create shock and awe by simply rattling off the statistics associated with McLaren's latest high-performance machine, the 600LT. It's fast—very fast. It'll do 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds on the way to a 10.4 second quarter mile before reaching its 204-mph top speed. And it's light, boasting a curb weight of under 3,000 pounds when configured just so, a savings of 220 pounds versus the 570S its based on. And my god is it grippy, outfitted with bespoke Pirelli Trofeo R rubber and various aero bits that stretch the overall length of the car by 2.91 inches.

2019 mclaren 600LT pirelli pzero Photo 2/27   |   2019 Mclaren 600LT Pirelli Pzero

But in the increasingly crowded realm of mind-blowing automotive performance, the numbers are starting to lose their potency. To stand out, a performance car must be more than the figures on a stats sheet. And now that this low-slung coupe has left my driveway and is on to its next adventure, I can say with certainty that the 600LT is more than just a collection of impressive numbers. It is a truly coveted object. I miss it. I long for it.

2019 mclaren 600LT fender vents Photo 3/27   |   2019 Mclaren 600LT Fender Vents

The truth is, when it comes to a car like this, the numbers never tell the whole story because they miss the intangibles, the qualities that create an emotional bond between car and driver. The character. The look and feel. The things you reflect on later that put a smile on your face. Fact is, sports cars don't get much better than the McLaren 600LT.

GOING HARDCORE

2019 mclaren 600LT butterfly doors Photo 4/27   |   2019 Mclaren 600LT Butterfly Doors

The 600LT is the latest entry in the Sport Series of McLaren road cars. First introduced in 2015 with the 570S, the Sport Series represents McLaren's most accessible models, both in terms of usability and pricing, versus the Super Series models like the 720S, and Ultimate Series cars like the P1.

2019 mclaren 600LT rear wing Photo 5/27   |   2019 Mclaren 600LT Rear Wing

While models like the 570GT sought to add a dose of practicality to mix with better ride quality and more cargo room, the 600LT takes things in the other direction. The "LT" in the model name stands for Long Tail, a designation first given to the hair-raising 675LT as a nod to the original McLaren F1 GTR 'Longtail' race car from the late 1990s. As such, the 600LT sees a primary design focus on track performance, and the results are nothing short of spectacular.

Even at a glance it's obvious that the 600LT's mission differs from its Sports Series brethren. The aesthetic enhancement comes by way of the aforementioned tweaks to the bodywork, a collection of carbon fiber bits and pieces that enhance both the downforce and the curb appeal of the 600LT. The rakish kit gives the car a purposeful, sinister look, highlighted by a fixed rear wing and a diffuser that looks like it was snagged from a McLaren GT4 race car.

2019 mclaren 600LT carbon door brace Photo 6/27   |   2019 Mclaren 600LT Carbon Door Brace

The promises made by the bodywork are backed up by the rest of the Long Tail package, too. Spring rates increase 13 percent up front and 34 percent in the rear versus the 570S—even stiffer than the ones used on the 675LT—while anti-roll stiffness is up by 50 percent and 25 percent at the front and rear, respectively. The 600LT's carbon ceramic brakes are borrowed from the 720S, while its brake booster is derived from the one found in the Senna for more consistent performance.

2019 mclaren 600LT engine cover Photo 7/27   |   2019 Mclaren 600LT Engine Cover

Of course there's more power on tap as well. The mid-mounted 3.8-liter twin turbocharged V8 now churns out 592 horsepower and 457 lb-ft, up 30 hp from the 570S, and it's hooked up to a compact, top-exiting exhaust setup, a system which saves weight and shoots flames from the rear deck of the car on command. It's every bit as cool as you're imagining it is.

BEHIND THE WHEEL

2019 mclaren 600LT bucket seats Photo 8/27   |   2019 Mclaren 600LT Bucket Seats

After settling in at the helm, the first surprise is how good the outward visibility is. Mid-engined sports cars have always required a lot of compromise in that regard, especially when it comes to seeing what's behind the car. Yet the rear glass is remarkably usable, even with the fixed wing in the mix, and it makes driving the 600LT in Los Angeles traffic less of a harrowing affair.

The next surprise came from the suspension. With all the added stiffness you'd rightfully expect a no-nonsense performance car like this to deliver insufferable ride quality on pock marked city streets, yet the 600LT feels like it could be daily driven without much fuss. It's no Escalade, but it's also a far cry from the harshness you'll encounter with many of the 600LT's track-tuned rivals. Credit the re-tuned adjustable dampers for this small miracle, and keep the suspension in Normal mode on all but the smoothest pieces of tarmac.

2019 mclaren 600LT driving mode selector Photo 9/27   |   2019 Mclaren 600LT Driving Mode Selector

While not quite as seamless and refined as Porsche's PDK or Ferrari's DCT, the 600LT's seven-speed dual clutch handles everyday driving with little protest when left to its own devices. But it was clear that this gearbox yearned for a workout, so I ditched the urban sprawl and headed for the San Gabriel Mountains, familiar stomping grounds that would allow the 600LT to stretch its legs a bit. The increased pace prompted me to dial up the 600LT's suspension stiffness and lock the gearbox in manual, paddle-shifted control, and that required reacclimating to McLaren's slightly wonky control setup.

2019 mclaren 600LT mclaren start button Photo 10/27   |   2019 Mclaren 600LT Mclaren Start Button

As with all newer McLarens, the Active button must be set to "On" in order to make any changes to the car's current drive mode settings. Once that's done, the pair of dials above the Active button start running the show, allowing you to change the suspension stiffness, traction control settings, and gearbox behavior on the fly. The Sport damper setting is more than enough for a spirited driver on road surfaces found in the Angeles Forest, though I have no doubt that the Track setting has its place on a fast, nicely paved circuit. Dialing up Track mode on the Powertrain knob puts the transmission at full attention while also changing the gauge cluster's digital display to make it easier to keep tabs on the revs. Even though the 600LT is turbocharged, this mill doesn't tap out until 8000 rpm.

2019 mclaren 600LT engine Photo 11/27   |   2019 Mclaren 600LT Engine

Acceleration, as you might expect from a car with a sub-three-second sprint to 60 and a mid 10-second quarter mile time, is quite brisk. Here the dual clutch is in its element, firing off paddle-shifted gear changes with immediacy and satisfying authority. Though it's a step behind the sheer insanity of the 720S's four-liter, and the bark of the boosted V8 is not quite as sonorous as the naturally aspirated V10 in the Huracan Performante, the sensory overload provided by the 600LT at wide open throttle is nothing short of breathtaking, and it's bolstered by the confidence that the Trofeo R rubber, unyielding brakes, and the communicative, hydraulically-assisted steering provide.

2019 mclaren 600LT brake caliper Photo 12/27   |   2019 Mclaren 600LT Brake Caliper

Even with a performance envelope this vast, the 600LT somehow feels completely manageable. The car will ask you to push harder, brake later, and get on the throttle earlier. Acting on those suggestions hints at the deep well of performance still waiting to be exploited, but outside of an extended road course session, there's little hope of ever experiencing the full breadth of what the 600LT has to offer.

2019 mclaren 600LT butterfly doors Photo 13/27   |   2019 Mclaren 600LT Butterfly Doors

McLaren says that production of Coupe and Spider variants of the 600LT will be capped at 20 percent of all Sports Series production. With a starting price of $240,000 and as-tested at $309,310, it's safe to assume that some examples of this single-year model will be squirreled away in garages around the world in hopes of turning a tidy profit on a future collectible.

2019 mclaren 600LT carbon fiber rear diffuser Photo 14/27   |   2019 Mclaren 600LT Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser

And that would be a shame. Like all great sports cars, the McLaren 600LT doesn't just beg to be looked at, it begs to be driven. Your last thoughts of the day should be of that engine yowling its way to redline as the view out of the windshield starts to blur, and getting on the brakes for the next corner as the exhaust barks out fire with each downshift.

2019 mclaren 600LT driver side view Photo 15/27   |   2019 Mclaren 600LT Driver Side View

The 600LT is the stuff dreams are made of, and you really can't put a price on that. I mean, unless you're McLaren.

SHARE ARTICLE
European Car

PHOTO GALLERY (27)

At Speed - 2019 McLaren 600LT
Photo /
    2019 mclaren 600LT rear wing 2019 mclaren 600LT pirelli pzero 2019 mclaren 600LT fender vents 2019 mclaren 600LT butterfly doors 2019 mclaren 600LT rear wing 2019 mclaren 600LT carbon door brace 2019 mclaren 600LT engine cover 2019 mclaren 600LT bucket seats 2019 mclaren 600LT driving mode selector 2019 mclaren 600LT mclaren start button 2019 mclaren 600LT engine 2019 mclaren 600LT brake caliper
    2019 mclaren 600LT butterfly doors 2019 mclaren 600LT carbon fiber rear diffuser 2019 mclaren 600LT driver side view 2019 mclaren 600LT 600lt carbon fiber side diffuser 2019 mclaren 600LT alcantara dashboard 2019 mclaren 600LT passenger side front view 2019 mclaren 600LT driver side rear view 2019 mclaren 600LT exhaust openings 2019 mclaren 600LT gauge cluster 2019 mclaren 600LT passenger side front view 2019 mclaren 600LT alcantara interior 2019 mclaren 600LT storage compartment
    2019 mclaren 600LT infotainment screen 2019 mclaren 600LT side intake duct 2019 mclaren 600LT driver side view
    1 - 12 OF
    By Bradley Iger
    34 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    European Car
    Death, taxes, and the agony of rotary purists: three things that can be counted on from now until the end of time—especially if you decide to build a car like Khiem Pham's RX-7.
    Benjamin HuntingMay 1, 2019
    European Car
    Masaru Ishikawa never intended for his wife's S13 project to be too extensive, but like a carpenter with a knife and wood, Masaru couldn't let it stay stock without whittling it a bit
    David IshikawaApr 30, 2019
    European Car
    Air Resources Board document reveals certification for a turbo-four engine.
    Stefan OgbacApr 30, 2019
    European Car
    Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has revealed that it plans to discontinue the rear-wheel-drive configuration in favor of all-wheel drive
    Stefan OgbacApr 30, 2019
    European Car
    After building a 600hp slick black STI, Matthew Tomczek turns his attention to this SR20 Bluebird
    RodrezApr 29, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    European Car features
    1996 Nissan 180SX Type X (S13) - Happy Wife, Happy Life

    Hitomi Ishikawa's 1996 Nissan 180SX was destined to be an ugly drift missile. Luckily, her husband was there to turn it into something she could be proud of

    European Car features
    1972 Datsun 510 - That '70s Style

    Matt Tomczek's 1972 Datsun 510 is a life lesson in that yeah, you can go too far with a build and that you need to know when to say "when"

    European Car features
    On the Road: 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

    The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace may not be the last word in EVs, but it certainly adds quite a bit to the conversation

    European Car features
    Formula D Driver Spotlight: Kyle Mohan

    We sit down for an interview with Formula D driver and Long Beach-bred surf artist, Kyle Mohan

    European Car features
    2001 Honda Prelude Type SH - My Blue Lady

    It took Chris Huitron more than 20 years to get his 2001 Honda Prelude the way he wanted, looking elegant in Mugen aero and performing like an all-star athlete

    European Car features
    2005 Honda S2000 (AP2) - True to the Core

    Dubbed the EVS2-V4, Evasive Motorsports' latest Honda S2000 build is a purpose-built road course warrior with aspirations of being 1 of the fastest S2Ks ever.

    European Car features
    2000 Mazda RX-7 - The Rotary Loyalist

    Ronnarit Imsamut's 2000 Mazda RX-7 might not have its original engine but it's still staying true to its roots with a 20B rotary in its engine bay.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP