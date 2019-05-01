From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |  1993 Mazda RX-7 - Sacrilicious
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline features

1993 Mazda RX-7 - Sacrilicious

A Mazda RX-7 with all your favorite JDM parts and the soul of Toyota's venerable Supra

Benjamin Hunting
May 1, 2019
Photographer: Danh Phan
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 28 Photos

Death, taxes, and the agony of rotary purists: three things that can be counted on from now until the end of time—especially if you decide to build a car like Khiem Pham's '93 Mazda RX-7. At first glance, Khiem's FD might appear to be your typical well-developed, piston-free street warrior, but pop the hood and you'll be confronted by the Wankel enthusiast's natural enemy: a Toyota 2JZ-GTE.

1993 mazda RX 7 re amemiya GT2 wing Photo 2/28   |   1993 Mazda RX 7 Re Amemiya GT2 Wing

"When I was young, maybe 15, 16 years old, I would flip back and forth about whether I wanted a Supra or an RX-7," he explains. "I had recently sold a project and was looking for my next one, and an old friend suggested I look into FDs. When I saw how much cheaper they were compared to Supras of the same vintage, I picked one up."

For Khiem, it was the beginning of a journey that would see him simultaneously realize his twin Toyota/Mazda fantasies within the same chimeric car, because almost as soon as he got the coupe home to Houston, Texas, from Colorado, the hunt was on for a Supra-sourced 2JZ to swap under the hood. Some of the groundwork had already been done, as the car featured a smaller displacement 1JZ from a previous swap, but it wouldn't last long, as Khiem executed his ultimate vision.

1993 mazda RX 7 toyota 2jz gte swap Photo 6/28   |   1993 Mazda RX 7 Toyota 2Jz Gte Swap

"Everything about the entire cooling system had to be changed, because the FD mounts wouldn't work at all. I installed a Tech2 subframe and engine mount system to snug it in," he says. "The hood, too, needed an extra 6 to 8 inches of clearance before it would close over the taller motor, which is partly why I went Tech2 in that department. I also ended up using an R154 transmission, because the Mazda unit simply wasn't strong enough to handle the torque I was planning for—an issue that's also cropped up with the stock rear end that's still in the car, and which will need replacing soon."

1993 mazda RX 7 car shop glow led taillights Photo 7/28   |   1993 Mazda RX 7 Car Shop Glow Led Taillights

Working entirely on his own, including installing the TCP Magic widebody kit, RE Amemiya bumper and wing, and prepping the vehicle for its silver Lexus paint, it took Khiem roughly a year from the time the RX-7 was delivered until he was able to finish connecting the AEM EMS Series 2 swap harness, turn the key, and fire up its newly transplanted heart. Tackling all the work himself, he kept the 2JZ's internals stock but built the rest of the motor to include Brian Crower cams, 2,150cc injectors, a Sleeper Designs billet intake manifold and fuel rail, and a Powerhouse Racing manifold, to which is bolted to Precision 6766 turbo.

Feeding the entire setup is an 90mm throttle body, with cooling provided by a Koyo radiator, Spal fans, a Setrab external oil cooler, and a Blitz intercooler. A custom 4-inch downpipe and exhaust send the FD's traitorous engine note out into the world. Running 29 psi of boost, the monstrous Mazda puts down 740 whp at 6,700 rpm and 620 lb-ft of torque at 5,600 rpm on E85 fuel—enormous numbers at considerably lower engine speeds than one would find in a similarly mighty Wankel design.

1993 mazda RX 7 bride stradia seats Photo 11/28   |   1993 Mazda RX 7 Bride Stradia Seats

Lest you think the FD chassis' legendary handling potential hasn't been addressed with the same level of care as the car's drivetrain double-cross, rest assured this is one RX-7 that can still hang in the corners, too. The coupe sits on Ohlins coilovers fitted with Swift springs, and a TEIN rear strut back works together with a three-point front strut bar to help keep flex under control.

1993 mazda RX 7 tcp magic widebody Photo 12/28   |   1993 Mazda RX 7 Tcp Magic Widebody

The brake setup is a mix of Hawk DTC pads matched with an AP Racing big brake kit and a Wilwood proportioning valve, with an ABS delete rounding out the modifications. Stickiness is further assured by way of Falken RT61K+ tires wrapped around Volk Racing TE37SL wheels. Even with the marginal 150-pound weight gain associated with the larger 2JZ engine, Khiem insists the balance of the RX-7 has been maintained and has the scale reading to prove it: The car features a near-perfect 50/50 distribution of mass front and rear.

Although all projects are by definition works in progress, Khiem is quite content with what he's achieved so far. "I might push the boost up another 2 or 3 pounds to get closer to the 800-whp mark, but I'm very satisfied with where the car is now. Besides, I've got to focus on all the factory stuff I've been breaking before I start hitting the track with it, which is my end goal for the build," he says with a laugh.

1993 mazda RX 7 nardi steering wheel Photo 16/28   |   1993 Mazda RX 7 Nardi Steering Wheel

Despite the predictably sour faces from the occasional rotary-loving keyboard warrior, Khiem also says the overall reaction to his eye-catching line-crosser has been positive. "People are in awe of how much power it makes," he continues. "And honestly, that's one of my favorite parts of the car, too."

1993 mazda RX 7 TCP magic widebody kit Photo 20/28   |   1993 Mazda RX 7 TCP Magic Widebody Kit
1993 mazda RX 7 TCP magic widebody kit Photo 24/28   |   1993 Mazda RX 7 TCP Magic Widebody Kit
1993 mazda RX 7 car shop glow taillights Photo 28/28   |   1993 Mazda RX 7 Car Shop Glow Taillights
View Photo Gallery (28) Photos
SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (28)

1993 Mazda RX-7 - Sacrilicious
Photo /
    1993 mazda RX 7 re amemiya n1 05 front bumper 1993 mazda RX 7 re amemiya GT2 wing 1993 mazda RX 7 re amemiya GT2 wing 1993 mazda RX 7 car shop glow LED taillights 1993 mazda RX 7 TCP magic widebody 1993 mazda RX 7 toyota 2jz gte swap 1993 mazda RX 7 car shop glow led taillights 1993 mazda RX 7 precision 6766 turbo 1993 mazda RX 7 RE amemiya canards 1993 mazda RX 7 vertex shift knob 1993 mazda RX 7 bride stradia seats 1993 mazda RX 7 tcp magic widebody
    1993 mazda RX 7 ross machine racing throttle body 1993 mazda RX 7 re amemiya n1 05 front bumper 1993 mazda RX 7 ap racing brake caliper 1993 mazda RX 7 nardi steering wheel 1993 mazda RX 7 r magic headlights 1993 mazda RX 7 nardi steering wheel 1993 mazda RX 7 re amemiya gt2 wing 1993 mazda RX 7 TCP magic widebody kit 1993 mazda RX 7 sparco harnesses 1993 mazda RX 7 TCP magic widebody kit 1993 mazda RX 7 aim mxl digital cluster 1993 mazda RX 7 TCP magic widebody kit
    1993 mazda RX 7 re amemiya GT2 wing 1993 mazda RX 7 RE amemiya n1 05 front bumper 1993 mazda RX 7 volk TE37SL wheels 1993 mazda RX 7 car shop glow taillights
    1 - 12 OF
    By Benjamin Hunting
    15 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF
    1993 Mazda RX-7 - Sacrilicious
    Tuning Menu
    Owner: Khiem Pham
    Hometown: Houston, TX
    Occupation: Media/Marketing
    Instagram: @booja
    Power: 740 whp; 620 lb-ft of torque
    Engine: JDM 2JZ-GTE engine swap; Brian Crower 264° cams; Powerhouse Racing turbo manifold; Precision 6766 billet turbo (1.0 A/R divided); HKS GT2 60mm wastegate; TiAL 50mm blow-off valve; K&N filter; polished valve and plug covers; clear cam gear cover; Driftmotion oil feed and return lines, pulleys; GReddy thermostatic oil sandwich plate; Setrab 19-row external oil cooler; Blitz intercooler, oil cap; custom intercooler piping, 4-inch downpipe, 4-inch exhaust, coolant fill reservoir, fan shroud mount, oil catch can; poly exhaust hangers; Koyo radiator; Samco hoses; Spal electric fans; Fluidampr crank pulley; FEED fuel tank baffle; dual Walbro E85 fuel pumps; CJ Motorsports dual hanger pump holder; Fragola Performance -6 fuel lines and fittings; Summit Racing fuel filter; Sleeper Designs billet intake manifold, fuel rail; RMR 90mm throttle body; FIC 2150cc injectors; Fuelab fuel pressure regulator and gauge; GM flex fuel and IAT sensors; AEM 5 bar MAP sensor, 100-psi fuel pressure sensor: MAC valve boost solenoid; tucked wiring harness; relocated battery, fuse box and relay box
    Drivetrain: R154 built transmission with billet forks and custom shifter extension; Clutch Masters/Sound Performance clutch; custom driveshaft; HPP 2-in1 diff cradle brace; Beech Performance short throw shifter
    Engine Management: AEM Series 2 EMS
    Footwork & Chassis: Ohlins DFV coilovers; Swift springs; TEIN rear strut bar; Kirk Racing roll bar; Sugiyama three-point front strut bar
    Brakes: AP Racing big brake kit; Hawk DTC pads; Project Mu fluid; stainless braided lines; ABS delete; Wilwood proportioning valve
    Wheels & Tires: 18x10.5 +15 Volk Racing TE37SL wheels in double pressed black finish; 265/35R18 front, 315/30R18 rear Falken RT615K+ tires; Project Kics R40 lug nuts
    Exterior: TCP Magic widebody; RE Amemiya N1 05 front bumper with carbon-fiber canards, GT2 carbon-fiber wing; custom rear diffuser; Tech2 carbon-fiber hood; Craft Square carbon-fiber mirrors; Car Shop GLOW carbon-fiber lip spoiler, LED taillights, '99-spec LED combo lights; R-Magic headlights; Lexus Atomic Silver paint
    Interior: Nardi steering wheel; Works Bell hub, quick-release adapter; Vertex shift knob; Bride Stradia seats, brackets, sliders, protectors; Sparco four-point cam-lock harnesses; TriPower dual gauge pod; AEM wideband, water temp gauge; Defi boost gauge; GReddy fuel pressure gauge; HKS turbo timer; AiM MXL Strada dash; carbon-fiber shifter panel and scuff plates
    Thanks: David Do from Final Form USA and all the Final Form guys; Ken Suzuki from Car Shop GLOW; Nick Fousekis from Falken Tire and the Falken Tire family; Meguiar's; all my friends that have helped me along the way

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    Masaru Ishikawa never intended for his wife's S13 project to be too extensive, but like a carpenter with a knife and wood, Masaru couldn't let it stay stock without whittling it a bit
    David IshikawaApr 30, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Air Resources Board document reveals certification for a turbo-four engine.
    Stefan OgbacApr 30, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has revealed that it plans to discontinue the rear-wheel-drive configuration in favor of all-wheel drive
    Stefan OgbacApr 30, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    After building a 600hp slick black STI, Matthew Tomczek turns his attention to this SR20 Bluebird
    RodrezApr 29, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Jaguar's I-Pace is the opening volley in a forthcoming onslaught from mainstream automakers looking to find a foothold in the increasingly-relevant EV market
    Bradley IgerApr 26, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline features
    On the Road: 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

    The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace may not be the last word in EVs, but it certainly adds quite a bit to the conversation

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Formula D Driver Spotlight: Kyle Mohan

    We sit down for an interview with Formula D driver and Long Beach-bred surf artist, Kyle Mohan

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2001 Honda Prelude Type SH - My Blue Lady

    It took Chris Huitron more than 20 years to get his 2001 Honda Prelude the way he wanted, looking elegant in Mugen aero and performing like an all-star athlete

    SuperStreetOnline features
    At Speed - 2019 McLaren 600LT

    Like all great sports cars, the 2019 McLaren 600LT doesn't just beg to be looked at, it begs to be driven

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2005 Honda S2000 (AP2) - True to the Core

    Dubbed the EVS2-V4, Evasive Motorsports' latest Honda S2000 build is a purpose-built road course warrior with aspirations of being 1 of the fastest S2Ks ever.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2000 Mazda RX-7 - The Rotary Loyalist

    Ronnarit Imsamut's 2000 Mazda RX-7 might not have its original engine but it's still staying true to its roots with a 20B rotary in its engine bay.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2019 Honda Talon First Drive

    SS editor-in-chief, Sam Du heads to St. George, Utah to strap into Honda's latest off-road toy, the 2019 Talon.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP