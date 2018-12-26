From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

 2018's Top 10 Most Popular Feature Cars
SuperStreetOnline features

2018’s Top 10 Most Popular Feature Cars

This year’s heaviest of hitters included lots of Hondas, a Ferrari, a WWII-era Jeep, and others

Dec 26, 2018
1946 WILLYS JEEP (CJ-2A) - THRILLA FROM MANILA

In July we saw Joel Tan’s Jeep at SpoCom Anaheim and were stopped in our tracks – slammed, sitting on SSR Longchamps, and powered by an SR20DET, it was so crazy! This year felt like it was a big one for the SR20 and Tan’s was by far one of the more creative examples of all the places the trusted Nissan inline-4 could go.

1998 FERRARI F355 BERLINETTA - COMING OF AGE

Published late in 2018 and one of several car features shot for us by the inimitable Larry Chen this year, Ryan Dandurand’s ‘Rari is a ‘90s-era supercar the way we would do it. The way you flocked to the story, we’re pretty sure you agree.

1996 HONDA INTEGRA TYPE R - LIVING THE DREAM

Dan Gonzales’s Spoon Sports certified DC2 ITR leads an H-badge domination of this list, and it’s pretty clear why. The beautiful Integra was torn down to its bare bones, rebuilt and improved in exacting and meticulous fashion, and the end result is one of the highest caliber Honda builds you will find anywhere.

1997 HONDA CIVIC SEDAN - THE BIG THROWBACK

The classics never go out of style, and Steve Thomsen’s four-door is proof. Save for its JDM B16 motor swap and super-rare old-school exhaust, every square millimeter of its chassis has been tweaked to perfection, standing the test of time.

1992 ACURA INTEGRA GS-R - STRATEGIC MIGRATION

Finding a second-gen. GS-R in great shape is rare. Finding one that looks anything like Masafumi Eto's Milano Red '92 is virtually impossible. Especially when you take into account that less than 4,000 were ever produced, the last of which hit showroom floors about 25 years ago

2006 LEXUS IS 350 - THE WEIGHT LOSS CENTER

In 2017 we met Krowrx, and they introduced us to the “Xtegra” and “M-EXO-5,” a couple of cleanly executed, exoskeleton-ed one-offs that offered a different approach to vehicle customization. This year it was their bright orange luxury sedan’s turn, and again you came in huge numbers to see what all the fuss was about.

TOKYO AUTO SALON 2018 SPOTLIGHT - PANDEM HONDA CIVIC EG

Now clearly targeting every car we have ever loved through the ages, Kei Miura’s vision on the classic hatch was everything we’ve come to expect from the purveyor of shoulder and hip enhancement. This EG also sported TE37 wheels and a massive rear wing, and when the car debuted at TAS it set social media ablaze.

1994 NISSAN PULSAR GTiR

Small, from the ‘90s, wide and on Volks, and not from our neck of the woods, this sweet hatchback nailed all the right notes. That it’s a “Baby Godzilla” – sharing a similar AWD system to its Skyline brethren – made it even cooler, and a perfect poster-child for the cruel indifference of the global marketplace (which is to say (again), we never get the cool cars in America).

WORLD'S FASTEST 2018 AUDI RS 3

Our only Euro on this list is a doozy – Malaka Motorsports’ simple but serious 700hp sedan reset marks in the quarter and half miles. With not a whole lot more than a turbo upgrade, this Audi still has lots to grow too, and we were lucky enough to get it in our studio.

1990 TOYOTA CRESSIDA - OH, WHAT A FEELING

We know Toyota Cressidas as beater drift cars for the most part, but Matt Divincenzo’s 1990 four-door was something else, sporting a 1JZ swap, Chaser front-end conversion, and some pretty rare JDM goods. It may have been a little rough around the edges, but we love it when our audience embraces all walks of enthusiast life (as they have repeatedly on this list!)

SuperStreetOnline

2018’s Top 10 Most Popular Feature Cars
    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    While most car guys feel that the '19 Corolla hatch isn't something to write home about, we saw some promise—enough promise to build one just in time for the 2018 SEMA Show
    Sam DuDec 26, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    Porsche picks its top five lesser-known prototypes in this new video
    Alex NishimotoDec 26, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    This Toyota Starlet was not born hot. No Starlet was. But time and circumstances have changed it from a frumpy econobox into a smokin' little spinner.
    B.K. NakadashiDec 24, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    Honda’s Modulo Neo Classic Racer is a silver mighty mite that's based on the little, Kei-class mid-engine Honda S660 roadster.
    Ed TahaneyDec 21, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    Subaru has begun teasing a special WRX STI model for the Detroit auto show, and we think it's a high-performance variant from Japan called the S209.
    Alex NishimotoDec 21, 2018
