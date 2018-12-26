 |   |  2018’s Top 10 Most Popular Feature Cars

In July we saw Joel Tan’s Jeep at SpoCom Anaheim and were stopped in our tracks – slammed, sitting on SSR Longchamps, and powered by an SR20DET, it was so crazy! This year felt like it was a big one for the SR20 and Tan’s was by far one of the more creative examples of all the places the trusted Nissan inline-4 could go.

Published late in 2018 and one of several car features shot for us by the inimitable Larry Chen this year, Ryan Dandurand’s ‘Rari is a ‘90s-era supercar the way we would do it. The way you flocked to the story, we’re pretty sure you agree.

Dan Gonzales’s Spoon Sports certified DC2 ITR leads an H-badge domination of this list, and it’s pretty clear why. The beautiful Integra was torn down to its bare bones, rebuilt and improved in exacting and meticulous fashion, and the end result is one of the highest caliber Honda builds you will find anywhere.

The classics never go out of style, and Steve Thomsen’s four-door is proof. Save for its JDM B16 motor swap and super-rare old-school exhaust, every square millimeter of its chassis has been tweaked to perfection, standing the test of time.

Finding a second-gen. GS-R in great shape is rare. Finding one that looks anything like Masafumi Eto's Milano Red '92 is virtually impossible. Especially when you take into account that less than 4,000 were ever produced, the last of which hit showroom floors about 25 years ago

In 2017 we met Krowrx, and they introduced us to the “Xtegra” and “M-EXO-5,” a couple of cleanly executed, exoskeleton-ed one-offs that offered a different approach to vehicle customization. This year it was their bright orange luxury sedan’s turn, and again you came in huge numbers to see what all the fuss was about.

Now clearly targeting every car we have ever loved through the ages, Kei Miura’s vision on the classic hatch was everything we’ve come to expect from the purveyor of shoulder and hip enhancement. This EG also sported TE37 wheels and a massive rear wing, and when the car debuted at TAS it set social media ablaze.

Small, from the ‘90s, wide and on Volks, and not from our neck of the woods, this sweet hatchback nailed all the right notes. That it’s a “Baby Godzilla” – sharing a similar AWD system to its Skyline brethren – made it even cooler, and a perfect poster-child for the cruel indifference of the global marketplace (which is to say (again), we never get the cool cars in America).

Our only Euro on this list is a doozy – Malaka Motorsports’ simple but serious 700hp sedan reset marks in the quarter and half miles. With not a whole lot more than a turbo upgrade, this Audi still has lots to grow too, and we were lucky enough to get it in our studio.