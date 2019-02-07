From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |  5 Most Popular Tech Stories of the Last 10 Years
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline features

5 Most Popular Tech Stories of the Last 10 Years

Your favorite nitty-gritty educational (wait what?!) articles from the last decade

Feb 7, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 6 Photos

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TOYOTA 2JZ-GTE ENGINE

5 most popular tech stories 2JZ GTE deck Photo 2/6   |   5 Most Popular Tech Stories 2JZ GTE Deck

In 1986, the Toyota Supra dropped its first name, and with the introduction of the fourth-generation model in late-'92, now shared about as many ties with the company's entry-level sport compact as it did with the brand's corny little Paseo. All of that was mostly because of the MkIV Supra's factory turbocharged 2JZ-GTE power plant—an inline-six-cylinder engine so ready to make sobering sorts of horsepower that, even 27 years later, pro motorsports teams of all sorts still seek out the early '90s 3.0L just as they did decades prior. And for good reason; few production engines before or since are capable of the sort of outlandish horsepower the 2JZ-GTE's good for with so few modifications.

9 POPULAR ENGINE SWAPS - CHOOSE WISELY

5 most popular tech stories SR20DET swap Photo 3/6   |   5 Most Popular Tech Stories SR20DET Swap

There's no simpler, more reliable way to increase just about any car's power-to-weight ratio than with an engine swap. The idea of engine swaps has been around longer than you think, but cross-pollenating dissimilar power plants and chassis with one another is a phenomenon still relatively new.

THE TRUTH BEHIND THE SUBARU EJ-SERIES ENGINES - TECH-KNOWLEDGE

5 most popular tech stories subaru EJ engine Photo 4/6   |   5 Most Popular Tech Stories Subaru EJ Engine

Once known simply as the automotive company that built modest commuter cars like the Brat, Subaru became internationally known for their boxer engines. Beginning in 1989 and continuing through to present day, Subaru's horizontally opposed EJ-series motors are the mainstay engines of their model lineup, with all EJ-series engines sharing a 16-valve, flat-four horizontal configuration with displacements ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 liters. So why has Subaru continued their love affair with the boxer engine?

FUEL SYSTEM CLEANERS - FACT OR FICTION

5 most popular tech stories fuel injectors Photo 5/6   |   5 Most Popular Tech Stories Fuel Injectors

With all their promises of horsepower and torque increases, detonation resistance, and improved fuel economy for the cost of just a few bucks and as many seconds of labor, pour-in fuel additives seem too good to be true. And so far, our testing has confirmed the associated second part to that famous saying we all know. But these products' proponents (largely, their manufacturers) point out that all the attractive benefits listed above are merely byproducts of one key benefit: fuel system cleaning. If dirty fuel injectors were the culprit to our power/detonation/mpg woes, they'd argue, pouring a few bucks of their stuff in our tank would've made it all right as rain. But if our injectors were clean to begin with, they shouldn't be held responsible for all those times when pigs didn't fly. In response, we kick it up a notch.

HONDA CRANKCASE VENTILATION SYSTEM

5 most popular tech stories crank case ventilation Photo 6/6   |   5 Most Popular Tech Stories Crank Case Ventilation
View Photo Gallery (6) Photos

A PCV system takes into account performance and emissions, but with a big emphasis on emissions. It's supposed to reduce pressure. In a perfect world, we'd like to see 0 psi in the crankcase but this just isn't the case with stock Honda engines. All Honda engines exhibit some sort of crankcase pressure and forced-induction applications are much worse, creating significant power-robbing pressure down below thanks to blow-by. Introducing vacuum into the crankcase reduces these windage losses, which can translate into better performance - ventilation equals power. This is the same principle that's behind dry sump systems, although on a much simpler scale.

SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (6)

5 Most Popular Tech Stories of the Last 10 Years
Photo /
    5 most popular tech stories 2JZ Engine 5 most popular tech stories 2JZ GTE deck 5 most popular tech stories SR20DET swap 5 most popular tech stories subaru EJ engine 5 most popular tech stories fuel injectors 5 most popular tech stories crank case ventilation
    1 - 12 OF
    Bob Hernandez
    732 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    The 30th Anniversary version of the tossably-fun Mazda MX-5 Miata has arrived
    Todd LassaFeb 7, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI brings more power, an independent suspension, and a limited-slip differential
    Stefan OgbacFeb 7, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    The 2020 Subaru Legacy comes packed with the latest tech features and a new optional engine.
    ManufacturerFeb 7, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    We don't see many 3rd-gen Preludes at meets, shows, and track events, and when we do, they're nowhere near as aggressive as Satit Suwantong's
    RodrezFeb 6, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Shirts, Stickers, License Plate Frames, and more!
    Feb 6, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1994 Mazda RX-7 (FD3S) - First Rule of Street Drifting

    For one mysterious driver, every aspect of both his life and his 1994 Mazda RX-7 have been carefully planned and designed with street drifting in mind.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Alpha Logic's 3,400HP 2013 Nissan GT-R

    Ben Harper and his team at Alpha Logic know a thing or 2 about GT-R tuning. Their 3,400hp 2013 Nissan GT-R is the quickest AWD car in the world.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2007 Subaru WRX STI - In One's Element

    Kyle Carasi knows a thing about building a clean car. His 2007 Subaru WRX STI is subtle yet hard-hitting, maintaining that wow factor without being extreme.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2014 BMW 328d M Sport - Family Man

    Johnny Feng's 2014 BMW 328d M Sport is a JDM twist on a European classic, and while some purists might not dig it, it's something his whole family can enjoy.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Forgeline Wheels - Born in the U.S.A.

    Get a behind the scenes look at one of the most reputable brands in alloy wheel production, Forgeline Wheels.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1990 Mazda RX-7 Turbo II (FC3S) - The Ultimate FC

    GReddy's Pandem-bodied 1990 Mazda RX-7 might not have the longest spec sheet, but its flawless execution made it worthy of our Best of Show SEMA award.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2019 Lexus UX - First Drive

    We get behind the wheel of a 2019 UX, the newest subcompact crossover SUV from Lexus to find out if it's something that we should truly be interested in

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP