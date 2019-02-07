 |   |  5 Most Popular Tech Stories of the Last 10 Years

In 1986, the Toyota Supra dropped its first name, and with the introduction of the fourth-generation model in late-'92, now shared about as many ties with the company's entry-level sport compact as it did with the brand's corny little Paseo. All of that was mostly because of the MkIV Supra's factory turbocharged 2JZ-GTE power plant—an inline-six-cylinder engine so ready to make sobering sorts of horsepower that, even 27 years later, pro motorsports teams of all sorts still seek out the early '90s 3.0L just as they did decades prior. And for good reason; few production engines before or since are capable of the sort of outlandish horsepower the 2JZ-GTE's good for with so few modifications.
There's no simpler, more reliable way to increase just about any car's power-to-weight ratio than with an engine swap. The idea of engine swaps has been around longer than you think, but cross-pollenating dissimilar power plants and chassis with one another is a phenomenon still relatively new.
Once known simply as the automotive company that built modest commuter cars like the Brat, Subaru became internationally known for their boxer engines. Beginning in 1989 and continuing through to present day, Subaru's horizontally opposed EJ-series motors are the mainstay engines of their model lineup, with all EJ-series engines sharing a 16-valve, flat-four horizontal configuration with displacements ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 liters. So why has Subaru continued their love affair with the boxer engine?
With all their promises of horsepower and torque increases, detonation resistance, and improved fuel economy for the cost of just a few bucks and as many seconds of labor, pour-in fuel additives seem too good to be true. And so far, our testing has confirmed the associated second part to that famous saying we all know. But these products' proponents (largely, their manufacturers) point out that all the attractive benefits listed above are merely byproducts of one key benefit: fuel system cleaning. If dirty fuel injectors were the culprit to our power/detonation/mpg woes, they'd argue, pouring a few bucks of their stuff in our tank would've made it all right as rain. But if our injectors were clean to begin with, they shouldn't be held responsible for all those times when pigs didn't fly. In response, we kick it up a notch.
A PCV system takes into account performance and emissions, but with a big emphasis on emissions. It's supposed to reduce pressure. In a perfect world, we'd like to see 0 psi in the crankcase but this just isn't the case with stock Honda engines. All Honda engines exhibit some sort of crankcase pressure and forced-induction applications are much worse, creating significant power-robbing pressure down below thanks to blow-by. Introducing vacuum into the crankcase reduces these windage losses, which can translate into better performance - ventilation equals power. This is the same principle that's behind dry sump systems, although on a much simpler scale.