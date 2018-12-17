 |   |   |  Super Street The Game Update

Get ready to tear up the streets once more! As from today you can download the December update for Super Street: The Game! We bring you a brand-new supercar, an extra event and several more improvements to get you through the cold winter days. We all hope you will love these new additions.

You can find the complete update list below:

New features

Brand-new K&N supercar

All-new event with 5 races

New car parts for specific cars

Gameplay adjustments

Modified AI behavior

Improvement of sound effects

Improved visuals for various locations

Minor bug fixes

Big Christmas Promotion

Next to the release of the December update, we're excited to share some other big news! As a special Christmas promotion, Super Street: The Game will be available at a 50% discount for a limited time! This promotion will start from the 20th of December and will run on all platforms. You can order it through our website. Get it now and start building your ultimate ride!



