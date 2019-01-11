From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

 Tokyo Auto Salon 2019: Toyota Supra Headed For Super GT
Tokyo Auto Salon 2019: Toyota Supra Headed For Super GT

Yet another motorsports version of a car that has yet to be unveiled

Rodrez
Jan 11, 2019
Photographer: David Ishikawa
Just days before Toyota, after a painfully lengthy wait, finally unveils the official MkV Supra in Detroit, they've pulled back the sheet on yet another race version set to do battle for the 2020 race season.

Toyota gazoo racing super GT supra unveiling Photo 2/11   |   Toyota Gazoo Racing Super GT Supra Unveiling

As this year's Tokyo Auto Salon kicked off, a menacing, widened and overtly aggressive version of Toyota's long-awaited sports coupe drew media and fan attention on the show floor. Before you grunt and roll your eyes at yet another iteration of the yet to be publicly unveiled factory offering, rest-assured, this version is built for action.

Toyota gazoo racing super GT supra rear bumper Photo 3/11   |   Toyota Gazoo Racing Super GT Supra Rear Bumper

With their sights set on competing in Japan's Super GT race series' GT500 class, Toyota Gazoo Racing states that the move is an effort to meet the expectations of fans. If you follow GT500 at all, you know that up to this point Toyota's involvement has been based on the Lexus brand's LC model, but from what was stated at TAS, the Supra will in fact be given the nod to take over.

Toyota gazoo racing super GT supra front bumper Photo 4/11   |   Toyota Gazoo Racing Super GT Supra Front Bumper

This all comes at a very interesting time as Super GT and the German DTM race series came to an agreement to unify under just one set of regulations referred to as Class 1. This calls for an engine program no larger than 2.0L and based on a 4-cylinder, turbocharged power plant, the likes of which typically produce north of 600hp (something new to DTM, but established in Super GT comp for the last five years). Competition will be stiff as the MkV will rub shoulders with likes of Audi's RS5, Nissan's GT-R, and Honda's NSX during competition.

Toyota gazoo racing super GT supra rear wing Photo 5/11   |   Toyota Gazoo Racing Super GT Supra Rear Wing

The proverbial dangling of the carrot routine will come to a close next week once the doors to the Detroit Auto Show open up to media and close out a rather eventful long-lead. Prior to the GT500 announcement, Toyota confirmed its spot in NASCAR, a move no one saw coming.

Toyota gazoo racing super GT supra rear wheel Photo 6/11   |   Toyota Gazoo Racing Super GT Supra Rear Wheel

And although the Super GT fit seems a bit more familiar for the carmaker, the excitement surrounding a whole new chassis accompanied by years of wishful thinking, backed by a family tree deep-rooted in performance and rich motorsport history is bringing the attention of the entire automotive world directly on that long-awaited two-seater.

Toyota gazoo racing super GT supra side view Photo 7/11   |   Toyota Gazoo Racing Super GT Supra Side View
Toyota gazoo racing super GT supra rear wing Photo 11/11   |   Toyota Gazoo Racing Super GT Supra Rear Wing
SuperStreetOnline

Tokyo Auto Salon 2019: Toyota Supra Headed For Super GT
    The new Acura Team Penske colors celebrate the brand’s championship-winning IMSA racers of 1990–93
    Ed TahaneyJan 10, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    This particular LS-swapped 240Z is being sold at this year's Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale and is said to make more than 400 hp.
    Collin WoodardJan 10, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    McLaren is expected to reveal a convertible version of the 600LT on January 16
    Kelly PleskotJan 9, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Mazda will introduce a special-edition Miata at the Chicago auto show in February
    Kelly PleskotJan 9, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Lexus has released a new teaser video previewing the RC F Track Edition before its debut at the Detroit auto show
    Kelly PleskotJan 9, 2019
