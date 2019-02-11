 |   |   |  Toyota Japan Debuts Concept TRD Supra Carbon-Fiber Parts

Just as the dust has begun to settle from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit about the new Supra, Toyota Japan gave Supra fans and haters something else to debate about over the weekend. At Osaka Auto Messe, Toyota unveiled what they call its Performance Line Concept by TRD. In essence, it's the first real example of what a modified Toyota Supra would look like that features a carbon-fiber aero package and 19-inch black forged wheels. The carbon exterior add-ons include a front spoiler with very pronounced winglets, aggressive side skirts, rear spats that complement the front, and door garnishes and a more prominent duckbill spoiler. Toyota claims these add-ons aren't just for show and actually improve the overall aerodynamics of the car.

Photo 2/6 | Performance Line Concept TRD Supra Front Fascia

We feel the new styling is a bit mild for our tastes, and we're still unsure about those boomerang-shaped door accents; however, it's hard not to argue that this prototype carbon body kit does look much better than stock. Time will only tell what is Toyota and the aftermarket have in store for the new Supra as we near its official sale date this summer.

Photo 3/6 | Performance Line Concept TRD Supra Carbon Fiber Rear Spats

To get a quick refresh on the Supra and its specs, check out our Top 10 Reasons article. We also have a rendering completed of what a white Launch Edition Supra looks like with wheels and a drop.

Photo 4/6 | Performance Line Concept TRD Supra Side Diffuser

Photo 5/6 | Performance Line Concept TRD Supra Front Bumper