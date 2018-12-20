From the Editors of…

 Rare 1967 BMW 1600 GT Convertible Gets Beautiful Factory Restoration
Rare 1967 BMW 1600 GT Convertible Gets Beautiful Factory Restoration

It’s the only survivor among the two original Italo-Bavarian prototypes

Ed Tahaney
Dec 20, 2018
Old convertibles are almost always cool, but this freshly restored 1967 BMW 1600 GT convertible is a rare bird with a unique history. The silver four-seater with a red interior and matching top was painstakingly refreshed over several years by apprentices and their trainers at the BMW plant in Dingolfing, Germany, and it's the only surviving example of two original prototypes commissioned by BMW from the Italian bodywork designer Pietro Frua.

1967 BMW 1600 GT Convertible SIlver 71

The same year the two-door cars came to fruition, BMW took over the vehicle manufacturer Glas, a company known at the time for its 1300 GT and 1700 GT models with bodies styled by Frua. Frua delivered a similar convertible body to the Dingolfing factory in October of 1967 and it was completed a month later. The BMW crew painted it silver, fitted it with a rear axle, new seats, and dropped in a 105-hp engine from the BMW 1600 Ti. A kidney grille was also added, along with round headlights from the BMW 02 models.

1967 BMW 1600 GT Convertible SIlver 74

There isn't much information on the car's sibling other than it was wrecked during a test run and then scrapped. The surviving car was given to Herbert Quandt, a major BMW AG shareholder, and stayed with his family for many years before being sold along to several private owners.

Now, some 50 years later, the car's incredible restoration is completed and it will permanently reside in the BMW Group Classic collection.

Source: BMW

1967 BMW 1600 GT Convertible SIlver 72
European Car

Rare 1967 BMW 1600 GT Convertible Gets Beautiful Factory Restoration
    European Car
    They say you ought not get lost in the build, and for the most part, they're almost always right. Blake Olsen got lost in the midst of making the perfect FC3S.
    Aaron BonkDec 20, 2018
    European Car
    The new 2020 Porsche 911, codenamed 992, is longer, wider, and more powerful than the car it replaces
    ManufacturerDec 20, 2018
    European Car
    McLaren is commemorating the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s first Formula 1 World Championship with a special P1 GTR
    Kelly PleskotDec 20, 2018
    European Car
    Toyota has released a teaser video of the new Supra, and you can hear the sound of its turbocharged inline-six engine
    Kelly PleskotDec 19, 2018
    European Car
    Thailand's best kept automotive secret reveals a car collection of 90s heroes and assorted supercars
    RodrezDec 19, 2018
