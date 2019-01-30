From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series Headed to Chicago
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline features

2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series Headed to Chicago

Only 100 copies will be made

Kelly Pleskot
Jan 30, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 9 Photos

Lexus isn't shying away from the spotlight with this bright yellow LC coupe that will go on sale in April. Before it heads to market, it will make an appearance at the Chicago Auto Show in February.

The model features a Flare Yellow paint job, complemented by yellow trim inside the cabin. Along with yellow contrast stitching on the leather seats, instrument panel, console, and glovebox, the interior stands out with yellow Alcantara door inserts. Every model features a special inscription on the carbon fiber door sills. A carbon fiber roof and 21-inch wheels round out the equipment list. But not before Lexus throws in a matching tote bag with yellow stitching.

2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series interior view Photo 2/9   |   2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series Interior View

The 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series offers the same engine as the standard model. That is a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V-8 engine with 471 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed through a 10-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels. It took Motor Trend 4.7 seconds to go from 0-60 mph when it last tested the LC 500.

Lexus is making only 100 copies of this hot yellow coupe. Prices will start at $107,235 including a destination fee.

Source: Lexus

2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series Alcantara door insert Photo 3/9   |   2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series Alcantara Door Insert
SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (9)

2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series Headed to Chicago
Photo /
    2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series front three quarters 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series interior view 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series Alcantara door insert 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series door sill 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series interior look 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series interior 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series seat 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series bag 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series bag 2
    1 - 12 OF
    By Kelly Pleskot
    347 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    Ask anybody why they built a car the way they did and the answer is unequivocally the same: to make it simple and clean.
    Jonathan WongJan 30, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Acura is celebrating 15 years of sending torque side to side with a video and by selling its millionth vehicle with the tech
    Ed TahaneyJan 30, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    The Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition is now available with a starting price of $52,900 in the U.S.
    Kelly PleskotJan 29, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Honda dips its toes in the exploding eSports phenomena, sponsoring Team Liquid
    Bob HernandezJan 28, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Something the whole family can enjoy
    Jonathan WongJan 28, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Acura Celebrates 15 Years of SH-AWD With New Video

    Acura is celebrating 15 years of Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) technology with a video

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition Channels One of the Original Concepts

    The Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition is now available with a starting price of $52,900 in the U.S.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Honda Sponsors Team Liquid

    Honda dips its toes in the exploding eSports phenomena, partnering with Team Liquid

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo First Drive

    The 630-horsepower 5.2-liter V-10 Evo resets the entire Lamborghini Huracan model line, displacing the LP610-4 coupe

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Volkswagen ID.R Race Car Sets Sights on Nurburgring EV Record

    With the Pikes Peak record under its belt, Volkswagen now plans to break the Nürburgring EV record this summer with the ID. R.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    McLaren Dreams up the Formula 1 Racer of 2050

    In addition to a wicked top speed for the McLaren MCLExtreme F1 car, AI technology will provide fans a close look at the electric racer and its driver.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    AMR Track Performance Pack Takes Aston Martin Valkyrie Beyond Ultimate

    The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Track Performance Pack gets improved aero, better brakes, and a stiffer suspension to go beyond ultimate

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP