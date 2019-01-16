From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  Nearly 600HP McLaren 600LT Spider Breaks Cover
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
European Car features

Nearly 600HP McLaren 600LT Spider Breaks Cover

The scintillating 600LT gains atmosphere.

Erik Johnson
Jan 16, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 18 Photos

Just about the only thing that can improve the supercar experience is taking the roof off, especially when the change results in basically no penalties to weight, performance, or dynamics. Such is the promise of the incredible new McLaren 600LT Spider, the retractable-hardtop version of one of our favorite cars, the 600LT.

The Spider conversion—when properly equipped—adds just 110 pounds of mass to the coupe and required, McLaren says, no additional bracing or strengthening of the MonoCell II carbon-fiber tub that serves as the models' foundation. The three-piece powered top is the same as the 570S Spider's and can be operated at speeds of up to 25 mph, while an electric wind deflector/rear window can be lowered with the roof up or down.

You'll want to keep it and the roof down as much as possible, the better to allow the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-8 to pummel your eardrums with the fury of its top-exiting exhaust. Imbued with the same 592 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque as the coupe, McLaren states an identical zero-to-60-mph time for the two cars: 2.8 seconds. The fixed-roof model will achieve 124 mph 0.2 second quicker, but the Spider's 8.4-second time is plenty quick enough for basically anyone, we'd say. The Spider's top speed is 201 mph with the roof up or 196 with it down. McLaren's quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic handles gearchanges.

2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 12 Photo 2/18   |   Nearly 600HP McLaren 600LT Spider Breaks Cover

Ultra-sticky Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R rubber is standard, underscoring the purpose of the 600LT lineup: to go fast on a track. As such, the chassis carries over essentially unchanged from the coupe as well, including the forged-aluminum control-arm suspension and, versus the 570S that spawned the 600LT models, the harder-core dampers, engine mounts, and brakes. The aesthetic and aerodynamic upgrades of the coupe are present here, too, such as the fixed rear wing that generates a stated 221 pounds of downforce at 155 mph.

Available extras include the carbon-shell racing seats from the Senna hypercar, which can be ordered on their own or as part of the MSO Clubsport Pack. It's this bundle—as well as ticking off the HVAC- and audio-delete options—that allows the limited-production 600LT Spider to achieve its claimed minimum dry curb weight of 2,859 pounds.

In addition to the seats, the Clubsport Pack adds carbon-fiber interior trim, glossy carbon front fender venting, and titanium wheel bolts, all for the not-inconsequential sum of $22,090. That is of course on top of the starting sticker of $256,500. If you're interested—and if you have the money, you should be—you have one year from now to secure a 600LT Spider before it's gone forever.

2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 18 Photo 18/18   |   2019 Mclaren 600LT Spider 18
View Photo Gallery (18) Photos
SHARE ARTICLE
European Car

PHOTO GALLERY (18)

Nearly 600HP McLaren 600LT Spider Breaks Cover
Photo /
    2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 16 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 12 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 17 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 15 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 14 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 13 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 11 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 10 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 09 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 08 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 07 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 06
    2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 05 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 04 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 03 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 02 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 01 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider 18
    1 - 12 OF
    By Erik Johnson
    1 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    European Car
    If you love the way the Honda Civic Type R drives but wish it stood out more, the folks at Mugen have the solution
    Collin WoodardJan 16, 2019
    European Car
    How do you make the Volkswagen GTI even better? Just add the letters “TCR” and crank up the boost.
    Ed TahaneyJan 16, 2019
    European Car
    Look out Honda and VAG; Hyundai has just rolled out its new Veloster N race car that will compete in TCR (touring car) classes globally, including the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in the U.S.
    Ed TahaneyJan 15, 2019
    European Car
    A limited-edition, thoroughly revised WRX STI that’s only for the U.S., the S209 has more power, more grip, and plenty of chassis upgrades.
    Aaron GoldJan 14, 2019
    European Car
    We try to be the first with a modified “street” version (albeit in 2D) of the return of the Toyota Supra
    Bob HernandezJan 14, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    European Car features
    Hyundai Veloster N Is Going Racin’ in IMSA

    The car will rub fenders with the likes of the Audi RS3 LMS TCR and Honda Civic Type R TCR in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series.

    European Car features
    2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 Revealed

    A limited-edition, thoroughly revised WRX STI that’s only for the U.S., the S209 has more power, more grip, and plenty of chassis upgrades.

    European Car features
    2020 Toyota Supra: It’s Finally Real—and It’s Spectacular

    Horsepower, options, pricing, and more—get all the details on the reborn MkV A90 2020 Toyota Supra!

    European Car features
    2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition Unveiled

    More downforce, more power, less weight, and gnarlier brakes make the RC F Track Edition the hardest-core Lexus since the LFA

    European Car features
    Tokyo Auto Salon 2019: Toyota Supra Headed For Super GT

    At the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Toyota Gazoo Racing unveiled another version of the highly-anticipated new Supra, this one headed for Super GT racing.

    European Car features
    2019 Acura ARX-05 Prototype Racers Get Heritage Liveries

    The new Acura Team Penske colors celebrate the brand’s championship-winning IMSA racers of 1990–93

    European Car features
    Here's Your Chance to Own a Clean LS-Swapped Datsun 240Z

    This particular LS-swapped 240Z is being sold at this year's Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale and is said to make more than 400 hp.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP